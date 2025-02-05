With all but one of the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2025 already committed, Wednesday's National Signing Day has little resemblance to what used to be a marquee day in college football's offseason calendar. And that one prospect, four-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood, decommitted from Alabama in January.

Any possible flips or signing day moments will make up the headlines of the day, which leads to some possibile shakeups in the 2025 recruiting rankings.

As it stands entering Wednesday, it's Texas that holds the No. 1 class after an impressive early signing period in December. But the usual suspects that make up the Big Ten and SEC -- Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State among them -- still rank among the top classes for the 2025 cycle. In fact, the entire top 10, per 247Sports, is made up of Big Ten or SEC programs.

Check out the top 10 classes below, and be sure to stay with us throughout the rest of National Signing Day as these rankings should change. Click the link at the end of the table to see where your team ranks if it is not inside the top 10.

Watch our National Signing Day show LIVE starting at 10 a.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube page for commitments, analysis and reactions. Then, tune to CBS Sports HQ for a signing day recap at 6 p.m. Refresh the page as you desire to see the most updated recruiting rankings.

