With 148 of the top 150 players in the 247Sports rankings already committed, Wednesday's National Signing Day should largely be a celebration of the work programs have done to assemble top-ranked classes. Still, last-minute flips are an annual occurrence, and until pen meets paper, prospects can alter the outlook for a team -- or even an entire conference.

On signing day eve, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipping his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt. The move provided the Commodores with their highest-rated commitment in school history and altered the top five of the recruiting rankings.

The Early Signing Period's Wednesday start will formally begin the closing stretch of the 2026 recruiting cycle for most prospects headed to power-conference schools. For some programs, it will also mark an important turning point with an eye toward next season. Conference championship games, bowls and the College Football Playoff still await, but Wednesday offers its own moment of celebration for teams that feel better positioned for the future based on this cycle's recruiting haul.

One of those teams is USC, which entered Wednesday ranked No. 1 nationally and is seeking to secure the first top-ranked class of the Lincoln Riley era. The recruiting wins of this cycle reflect the work Riley and his staff have done to modernize that department. But with blue-chip competitors like Alabama and Notre Dame also lurking in the top five, the Trojans still need to lock down their class to secure the top spot.

