College football recruiting: Top uncommitted prospects ahead of National Signing Day

National Signing Day is on the horizon ... again. With the early signing period behind us, so is roughly 80 percent of the population of FBS signees in this class. But the first Wednesday in February still looms large and the decisions of so many prospects in the class of 2019 have left the undecided more popular than ever. Here are the top remaining uncommitted prospects and what remains in their recruitment.

Five-star DT Ishmael Sopsher (Amite High School, Amite, LA)

Every year, there seems to be at least one Louisiana native that sees his recruitment evolve into an off-the-field edition of the Alabama-LSU rivalry. This year Sopsher is that guy. The 6-foot-3, 334-pounder plans to make his final decision in February. One factor at play is the desire to play with his older brother Rodney. LSU and Oregon are the only that have extended offers to this point.

Five-star OT Darnell Wright (Huntington High School, Huntington, WV)

As Tennessee looks to rebuild its offensive line and fortify the trenches, Wright is priority No. 1. He has reserved the last weekend before signing day for a visit with the Vols and Tennessee has long been considered a leader but Wright, the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country, will have all of the other national powers chasing.

Four-star LB Henry To'oto'o (De La Salle, Concord, CA)

A physical, hard-nosed linebacker from a physical hard-nosed high school program at De La Salle in California, To'oto'o has a busy January planned. He has official visits scheduled for Tennessee, Oregon and Alabama. Alabama has long been considered the favorite but the 6-3, 230-pounder just watched his lead recruiter for the Tide, Tosh Lupoi, take a job in the NFL. He has already taken official visits to Washington and Utah.

Four-star RB Jerrion Ealy (Jackson Prep, Flowood, MS)

A longtime Ole Miss commit, Ealy backed off that pledge just prior to an official visit to Clemson. The Tigers have since emerged as the clear favorite with an official visit to Ole Miss still on deck. Ealy may be the best running back in the country but while he plans to sign with somebody in February, there is a real possibility he never plays college football. Ealy is expected to be an early round pick this spring for the MLB Draft.

Four star-DB Kaiir Elam (The Benjamin School, North Palm Beach, FL)

The son of former NFL DB Abe Elam and the nephew of Gator great Matt Elam, Kaiir is a prime target for Florida but while the Gators are in great shape, there is still work to be done. Elam took a visit to Florida last weekend but also has Georgia and Oregon on deck this month. It appears to be a Georgia-Florida battle for now. However, Elam also could find his way back to Miami for a second official visit due to a new NCAA rule that allows an additional official visit in the event of a coaching change.

Four-star ATH Mark Antony-Richards (Wellington High School, West Palm Beach, FL)

An athlete that projects to running back, Richards is being courted by Penn State, Florida and Auburn. He's also the younger brother of injured Hurricane wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and that Miami tie lingers as Manny Diaz begins to map out the final weeks before National Signing Day. Auburn and Florida appear to be trending for the 6-1, 200-pounder but it was Diaz that was in his home on Wednesday night.

Four-star DL Charles Moore (Louisville High School, Louisville, MS)

In a fantastic year for talent in the state of Mississippi, Moore is one of the best and the longtime Mississippi State commit recently opened things back up, naming Auburn as a leader. Dan Mullen is leaning on his Mississippi history on this one. Moore just visited Florida officially and the Gators appear to be a real threat. Tennessee and LSU are also involved for the talented defensive lineman.

Four-star WR Devonta Lee (Amite High School, Amite, LA)

Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M and Kentucky are the perceived finalists for Lee, a big physical, potential two-way talent out of Louisiana and the teammate of Sopsher. LSU is the current favorite and he plans to visit the Tigers officially on the final weekend before signing day. Texas A&M may also get an official visit before February, but this is the type of talent that Ed Orgeron has really prioritized staying home.

Four-star OT Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku High School, Kahuku, HI)

While he originally planned to unveil his commitment on Saturday at the Polynesian Bowl, the Hawaii native will now announce on signing day. Oklahoma appears to be surging after making a good impression during an official visit last weekend but most experts are still calling for him to land at USC. Ohio State is also very much in the picture for the 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle.

Four-star DB Noa Pola-Gates (Williams Field High School, Gilbert, AZ)

We won't have to wait until February to find out where this speedy defensive back will be heading. He will announce at Saturday's Polynesian Bowl and the expectation is that Nebraska is set to land him. Arizona State, USC and others were factors, but the Cornhuskers have been in good shape here for the Arizona native and he could be an early impact player on defense.