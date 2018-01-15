College football recruiting: Where we stand as 2018 National Signing Day approaches

2018 National Signing Day is rapidly approaching -- and for the first time, it's technically the second NSD of an incoming recruiting class. For those tuning in late to recruiting for the Class of 2018, you've already missed one signing period between Dec. 20-22, 2017. It was the first Early Signing Period in college football recruiting, and it was big.

Over 80 percent of committed FBS prospects went ahead and signed their National Letters of Intent. More than 65 percent of the recruiting class is off the market all together. Now we enter January with significantly less supply and demand on the recruiting trail than we're used to seeing. Will that mean less drama? Like everything else in this cycle, we won't really know until it's done.

Here's everything you need to know to get you up to speed for the final National Signing Day on Feb. 7.

Who's No. 1?

Georgia was the story during the Early Signing Period. The Bulldogs landed five-stars OT Cade Mays, DE Brenton Cox and OG Jamaree Salyer as well as four-stars TE Luke Ford and LB Channing Tindall, and three-star CB Divaad WIlson, topping it all off by flipping Alabama cornerback commit Nadab Joseph. All of that activity boosted Kirby Smart's class to the top of the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Ohio State is trailing close behind, but Georgia's signing day push gives it a lead that will be tough for anybody to catch even if it comes up dry for more commits in January. Keep an eye on five-star CB Tyson Campbell to possibly give Georgia the cherry on top of this phenomenal class. Check out where your team ranks right now.

What about Alabama?

Nick Saban has done the unthinkable at Alabama, bringing in seven straight No. 1 recruiting classes. While it looks likely that his protégé will end that remarkable streak, Alabama is still lurking, ranked No. 5 with plenty of opportunity to climb. On its January to-do list, Bama hopes to land a day-one type of CB (either of teammates Tyson Campbell or Patrick Surtain Jr. would do), another couple of WR threats (6-foot-4 Justyn Ross and electric slot receiver Jaylen Waddle look nice), and perhaps even a big guy on either side of the line (DT Malik Langham and the No. 1 OT Nicholas Petit-Frere are priorities). Don't count out some additional Saban surprises, too.

Who is everyone chasing?

According to the 247Sports Composite, nine of the top 50 players in the country remain uncommitted and unsigned. Among them, none will be bigger priorities for the heavyweights than Campbell and Surtain Jr. For Campbell, its Georgia, Alabama and Miami. For Surtain, it looks like an LSU and Alabama battle with Florida, Clemson and others trying to make up ground. West coast CBs Olaijah Griffin and Isaac Taylor-Stuart are also high priorities nationally. Both could end up out West (USC), but the SEC is calling as well with Tennessee making a strong run at Griffin and Alabama and Texas A&M staying in the Taylor-Stuart fight. Also keep an eye on Petit-Frere, William Barnes and Penei Sewell, the three highest-rated unocommitted offensive linemen.

Who benefited from the Early Signing Period?

James Foster would be a popular guy regardless of signing day circumstances. He's a talented quarterback out of Mongomery, Alabama, who has a host of major offers. However, before early signing was instituted, January was a time for coaches to work hard at flipping committed quarterbacks elsewhere. Now "committed" has been replaced with "signed," and Foster will reap the benefits. Florida State, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama are all making a serious effort to land the one-time Missouri commit.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste could have signed with several different schools during early signing, most notably Virginia Tech, but opted to wait until February. That decision has netted the New Jersey edge rushers offers from Ohio State and Texas A&M this month, and he's quickly become one of the top priority senior risers in the country.

What team will make a big finish?

We're used to seeing USC close strong in January, and there's no question that the Trojans have the most upside down the homestretch once again, even in this unique environment. Currently sitting at No. 11 in the 247Sports Composite, there is a path for USC to climb as high as No. 2 with a perfect close. However unlikely it might be, USC has Sewell, Taylor-Stuart, Julius Irvin, Devon Williams, Jeremiah Martin and Solomon Tuiliaupupu all in play. All of those prospects are ranked as four-stars or better and none would be a shock to pick the Trojans.

Which new coach is making the biggest impact?

We'll see what it looks like when the dust settles on Feb. 7, but to date, it's clear that Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt arrived best-equipped to make a splash, even with a national title game to prepare for simultaneously. Since his hiring, Tennessee has shot up to 16th in the recruiting ranking after bottoming out at 56th. He's signed junior college tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson over Alabama, in-state offensive lineman Jerome Carvin over Mississippi State, in-state running back Jeremy Banks over Nebraska, and landed a Army All-American Bowl commitment from J.J. Peterson, a long-time Alabama lean. The Vols remain in the mix for a host of talented players, including several from the West coast that are already scheduled for January official visits.