Even in this era of conference expansion where college football teams can only play so many of their league companions each year, a plethora of repeat matchups dot the 2026 schedule. Whether it be via protected rivalries, luck of the scheduling matrix draw or the second legs of nonconference series, the upcoming campaign pits myriad familiar foes against each other. In many cases, these rematches are duplicates of last season's most memorable showdowns.

For instance, Georgia and Ole Miss played a classic College Football Playoff game earlier this winter and will see each other in 2026 by way of the SEC's schedule rotation. The Bulldogs will thus have an opportunity to wage revenge on the team that eliminated them from national championship contention.

Those SEC rivals are not alone in renewing a high-stakes matchup. A number of nonconference dates could have the same playoff implications that they carried early in the 2025 season, and rivalry clashes at the end of the campaign should again dictate which teams punch their tickets to the CFP and which fall short.

Here are 12 of the best rematches on the 2026 schedule.

Georgia at Ole Miss, Nov. 7

2025 Results: Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 | Ole Miss 39, Georgia 34 (CFP quarterfinal)

After two decades of infrequent meetings, Georgia and Ole Miss reacquainted themselves with a few classic showdowns over the last couple of years. Their CFP matchup was the most entertaining battle of the quarterfinal round and gave the Rebels some sweet revenge after they lost to the Bulldogs in the regular season. Trinidad Chambliss orchestrated a 22-3 Ole Miss run in a comeback victory that featured 30 combined points in the fourth quarter alone. It was among the more surprising outcomes of the postseason and sets the stage for another clash in conference play next season that should carry significant playoff implications.

Ohio State at Indiana, Oct. 17

2025 Result: Indiana 13, Ohio State 10 (Big Ten Championship Game)

The new blood surmounted the blue blood in the Big Ten Championship Game on its way to the first national championship in school history. Can Indiana make it two in a row against Ohio State and affirm its status as the class of the conference? Curt Cignetti has his work cut out for him in turning over a 16-0 roster but might have found his next star quarterback in Josh Hoover -- just what the Hoosiers need to go toe-to-toe with a Buckeye offense that once again features an otherworldly tandem in Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.

Georgia at Alabama, Oct. 10

2025 Results: Alabama 24, Georgia 21 | Georgia 28, Alabama 7 (SEC Championship Game)

The two most prolific programs in recent SEC history split their season series a year ago with Georgia getting the last laugh in a 28-7 victory in the conference championship game. They renew their budding rivalry early in the 2026 regular season with the potential to deliver another one of their patented thrillers. If one side has the potential to run away with it, though, it would be Georgia, which boasts more continuity at key positions with Gunner Stockton and Nate Frazier representing two of the most impactful returners in the SEC.

Miami at Notre Dame, Nov. 7

2025 Result: Miami 27, Notre Dame 24

Miami's three-point win over Notre Dame in the 2025 opener ultimately proved instrumental in the CFP selection process. It was also the source of massive controversy, as the committee cited the head-to-head result as a reason for launching the Hurricanes ahead of the Fighting Irish in the final rankings and into the bracket despite holding them in lower regard for much of the campaign. Notre Dame ought to be licking its chops looking at this revenge opportunity. Motivation will be no issue, and talent should not be, either, with Marcus Freeman bringing back a Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback in CJ Carr.

LSU at Ole Miss, Sept. 19

2025 Result: Ole Miss 24, LSU 19

Ole Miss grinded out a 24-19 win over LSU last year in what was, at the time, a monumental win over the No. 4 team in the country. The squads went in opposite directions from that point forward, prompting a coaching change for the Tigers and setting the stage for an awkward rematch in 2026. Lane Kiffin, now in charge at LSU after a drawn-out and dramatic exit from Ole Miss, is scheduled to open SEC play with his return to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Week 3. Holdovers from last season's Rebels roster can make a statement against their old coach, who left them ahead of the CFP and rubbed the fanbase the wrong way on his walk out the door.

Ohio State at Texas, Sept. 12

2025 Result: Ohio State 14, Texas 7

The Longhorns and Buckeyes will run it back in Week 2 this fall as two of the most highly favored national championship contenders -- just as they were last season when they entered this matchup as the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the AP Top 25, respectively. Julian Sayin outplayed Arch Manning in a battle between two first-time starters last time around, but the latter hit his stride down the stretch and enters his redshirt junior year poised to push Sayin in the Heisman race. The winner will boast the best victory of the season to date and make a strong case to secure a No. 1 ranking.

Arch Manning and Texas seek revenge against Ohio State in Week 2 after dropping last year's opener to the Buckeyes. Getty Images

Arizona State at Texas Tech, Oct. 17

2025 Result: Arizona State 26, Texas Tech 22

Texas Tech took only one loss prior to the 2025 CFP, and it was a 26-22 defeat on the road at Arizona State. While it did not prevent the Red Raiders from winning the Big 12 and securing a top-four seed in the playoff, it did emphasize that this rising power was not untouchable. A rematch against the Sun Devils should again be one of the toughest tests on Texas Tech's schedule, and from Kenny Dillingham's perspective, this contest is an opportunity to reestablish his Arizona State program as the best in the Big 12. Both squads inked top-15 transfer portal classes, as is the new standard in Tempe and Lubbock.

Michigan at Ohio State, Nov. 28

2025 Result: Ohio State 27, Michigan 9

Ohio State finally snapped its losing streak in The Game with a commanding 27-9 win over Michigan in which its stout defense did not surrender a touchdown. The search for payback suddenly shifts to the other side of the rivalry, where Kyle Whittingham will get his first taste of this famed series. The Wolverines would have been in the conversation for a CFP berth had they upset the Buckeyes last year, and the 2026 matchup could come with the same stakes as incoming transfers John Henry Daley and Smith Snowden bolster a roster that already features a potential breakout superstar in Bryce Underwood.

Oklahoma at Michigan, Sept. 12

2025 Result: Oklahoma 24, Michigan 13

John Mateer looked as advertised as a premier transfer when he scored three touchdowns and compiled 344 total yards in Oklahoma's 24-13 win over Michigan. And on the other side of the ball, Brent Venables cooked up another one of his masterful schemes to confuse Bryce Underwood in his first college road game. All told, it was one of the Sooners' most impressive outings of the year and a trip to forget for the Wolverines. As the home-and-home series moves north to Ann Arbor, Michigan projects to be more competitive in round two with a more mature roster.

Texas at Texas A&M, Nov. 27

2025 Result: Texas 27, Texas A&M 17

Texas is 2-0 against Texas A&M since the revival of the Lone Star Showdown, and last year's win handed the Aggies their first loss of the season and held them out of the SEC Championship Game. That is rivalry fuel for the Aggies, who will host the Longhorns in the 2026 edition of the Black Friday tradition. Conference championship stakes should be in store for this matchup again with Steve Sarkisian pushing all his chips forward for a win-now campaign and Mike Elko bringing back his quarterback and most of his star-studded receiving corps.

Florida State at Alabama, Sept. 19

2025 Result: Florida State 31, Alabama 17

If one had to guess after Week 1 which of Alabama and Florida State would reach the CFP, they would have been included to assume the Seminoles returned to national prominence and punched a ticket to the postseason. The 31-17 win over the Crimson Tide was that impressive. Both teams' fortunes turned after that opener, though, and Alabama won 11 games the rest of the way while Florida State finished below .500. Mike Norvell has to turn things around to save his job and can build early momentum with a repeat win over the SEC power, and frankly, Kalen DeBoer can ill afford another disappointing loss if he is to avoid the hot seat.

Clemson at LSU, Sept. 5

2025 Result: LSU 17, Clemson 10

The 17-10 win over Clemson in last year's opener looked like the first step for Brian Kelly in getting over the hump at LSU. Instead, things went off the rails and he lost his job in favor of Lane Kiffin. Now, Kiffin debuts against that same Clemson team in the second leg of the series. After signing the nation's top transfer class, Kiffin will be strongly favored to defeat the other Tigers, who continue to trend in the wrong direction under Dabo Swinney's watch. Significant roster turnover marked by losses of numerous NFL-caliber starters lends itself to pessimism for Clemson in 2026.