College football resume rankings: Ohio State jumps to No. 2 after crushing Michigan

When I was working on the formula for these resume rankings over the offseason, there was a reason I decided to use the rankings of teams at the time the games were played when computing top 25 wins versus the most current set of rankings. It was because using the rankings at the time of the game proved to be more accurate predicting what the College Football Playoff Rankings looked like at the end of the season. While the order wasn't always correct, the final resume rankings nailed the top four in each of the first four seasons of the College Football Playoff except for one.

It was the 2014 season in which both TCU and Baylor finished ahead of Ohio State. TCU was No. 3, Baylor was No. 5 and Ohio State was all the way down at No. 9. For those who remember the 2014 CFP, Ohio State's selection at the time was quite controversial, as many believed the committee was just taking the "name brand" team because it would bring better television ratings, and it also kept them from having to make a difficult decision between TCU and Baylor. The two teams were both 11-1 and considered Big 12 co-champions.

Well, fast forward to 2018, and I have a feeling Ohio State could be the fly in the ointment once again, but this time it'll be team pulling the short straw.

As I wrote Tuesday night after the newest CFP Rankings came out, Ohio State's likely going to have a difficult time surpassing Oklahoma in the CFP Rankings without Oklahoma losing. Conversely, it will be impossible for Oklahoma to pass Ohio State here. The Buckeyes 62-39 win over No. 4 Michigan last weekend was worth 9.3 points, giving it 31.6 resume points on the season and launching it from No. 7 in last week's rankings to No. 2 this week.

Oklahoma, once again, remains outside the top 10. Its win over West Virginia was worth 5.3 resume points, but that only brings the Sooners total to 13.0 this season. That's good enough to rank 11th, just 0.3 points behind Washington at No. 10.

As always, however, things are fluid, and there will be plenty of shifting in the rankings this weekend with all the conference championship games being played. For a reminder on the process behind calculating these scores, feel free to read the explanation here.

