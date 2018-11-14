College football resume rankings: The Big 12 and Pac-12 have a mountain to climb

The Big 12 and Pac-12 won't have an easy time making the College Football Playoff. This isn't breaking news to you. If you're reading this post, you should already know that. What this week's resume rankings do, however, is further drive home the work that the contenders from those two conferences have to do to reach the top four.

Long story short, it's not as simple as winning their games. They're going to need help elsewhere.

When the newest CFP Rankings were released Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners were still at No. 6 following a narrow escape against Oklahoma State. If you look below at our top 10 in these rankings, though, you won't find the Sooners. They're currently at No. 12 here, a spot behind UCF.

There are two Big 12 teams in our top 10, and they're No. 9 Texas and No. 10 West Virginia. With three losses, Texas has no shot, but the Mountaineers do. They have one game left against a ranked team on the schedule as they'll face No. 6 Oklahoma. A win there would be worth at least 6.1 points here. They would likely face the Sooners again in the Big 12 Championship, and if we assume the Sooners don't fall out of the top 10 after losing to West Virginia, a second win over the Sooners would be worth an additional 6.1 points minimum. So that's at least 12.2 points, but if you add that to West Virginia's current score of 10.9, that's still only 23.1 points. That would be enough for sixth right now, but it doesn't factor in the teams ahead of the Mountaineers earning points of their own in the coming weeks.

Washington State currently has 13.7 points and could pick up a minimum of 4.1 points with a win over Washington in the Apple Cup assuming the Huskies remain in the top 20. That's not nearly enough to reach the top four, and even the Pac-12 Championship likely won't be against a Utah team ranked much higher than where it is now at No. 18.

So, if these rankings are any indication -- and they've proven to be pretty accurate in the past -- your inkling that these teams need more than wins, but chaos elsewhere is spot on.

Now let's get to the rest of the rankings, and if you need a refresher as to how we compute them, you can read all about it here.

