College football resume rankings: UCF makes its debut in top 10 after win over Cincinnati

Do you think UCF will be more excited about cracking the top 10 in the College Football Playoff Rankings or the CBSSports.com Resume Rankings? Odds are it's the CFP Rankings, but I like to think they're related. After all, these rankings are put together based on the fact the committee has shown a tendency to value wins over ranked teams over the past four years. I don't think it's a coincidence that as soon as the Knights beat a ranked Cincinnati team, they moved into the top 10 in both sets of rankings.

The problem the Knights now face in these rankings is the same one they face in the CFP: they don't have any more games left against ranked teams. If they beat South Florida this week -- and they should -- they'll face either Houston and Memphis, and the odds of either being ranked for that game are slim at best.

As for how things stack up elsewhere in the top 10, there's plenty of opportunity for movement this weekend. If this is your first time seeing these rankings, and you aren't sure how it all works, you can read about the simple yet effective process we use right here.

Notes