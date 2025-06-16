College football has changed drastically over the past decade, but the championship formula remains mostly unchanged -- experienced rosters still win big. The 2025 season marks the start of a new era, with the House v. NCAA settlement ushering in revenue sharing and formal player compensation. That old truth will be tested again as a new age of college football begins -- one where talent can be bought, but experience still has to be built.

The transfer portal may offer quick fixes, but it's no guarantee of cohesion. Even the most stacked rosters can falter if chemistry isn't there. That's why returning starters remain a valuable commodity. Based on available data from TruMedia, each of the last eight college football national champions returned at least 11 players with six or more starts from the previous season.

Using TruMedia, returning starters were counted based on players who made at least six starts in 2024, including conference championships, bowl games, and playoff appearances. Only offensive and defensive starters are included (no special teams -- sorry, kickers and punters).

Now that the rosters for the 2025 season are mostly set with a clear picture of who's returning and who's out, we finally have a full view of which teams managed to hold onto key starters and which ones are bracing for turnover. While some rosters were gutted by departures, others quietly retained the majority of their 2024 starters and now enter fall camp with one of the most important boxes already checked: experience. So, which 2025 contenders actually return enough to make a real title run?

Only four of the 10 teams with the best preseason odds to win the national title -- according to FanDuel Sportsbook -- meet or exceed that previously mentioned benchmark of at least 11 returning starters: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Penn State.

Notably, several other projected top contenders -- including Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and betting favorite Texas -- enter the season with fewer returning starters than any of the past eight national champions.

Florida, Michigan and Texas A&M aren't among the 10 teams with the shortest title odds, but all return at least 11 starters -- aligning them with the experience profile of recent champions.

Three teams -- Illinois, Iowa State and Penn State -- lead the Power Four ranks with nine returning starters on offense. On the other side, Arizona State returns the most starters on defense after its Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth. The Sun Devils are followed by five teams with eight -- Alabama, Clemson, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Here is a complete look at every returning starter for Power Four teams and Notre Dame, listed from most to fewest:

Power Four (and Notre Dame) returning starters