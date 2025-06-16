College football returning production for 2025 season: List of starters coming back for every Power Four team
While splash transfer additions eat up offseason headlines, continuity is still paramount in college football
College football has changed drastically over the past decade, but the championship formula remains mostly unchanged -- experienced rosters still win big. The 2025 season marks the start of a new era, with the House v. NCAA settlement ushering in revenue sharing and formal player compensation. That old truth will be tested again as a new age of college football begins -- one where talent can be bought, but experience still has to be built.
The transfer portal may offer quick fixes, but it's no guarantee of cohesion. Even the most stacked rosters can falter if chemistry isn't there. That's why returning starters remain a valuable commodity. Based on available data from TruMedia, each of the last eight college football national champions returned at least 11 players with six or more starts from the previous season.
Using TruMedia, returning starters were counted based on players who made at least six starts in 2024, including conference championships, bowl games, and playoff appearances. Only offensive and defensive starters are included (no special teams -- sorry, kickers and punters).
Now that the rosters for the 2025 season are mostly set with a clear picture of who's returning and who's out, we finally have a full view of which teams managed to hold onto key starters and which ones are bracing for turnover. While some rosters were gutted by departures, others quietly retained the majority of their 2024 starters and now enter fall camp with one of the most important boxes already checked: experience. So, which 2025 contenders actually return enough to make a real title run?
Only four of the 10 teams with the best preseason odds to win the national title -- according to FanDuel Sportsbook -- meet or exceed that previously mentioned benchmark of at least 11 returning starters: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Penn State.
Notably, several other projected top contenders -- including Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon and betting favorite Texas -- enter the season with fewer returning starters than any of the past eight national champions.
Florida, Michigan and Texas A&M aren't among the 10 teams with the shortest title odds, but all return at least 11 starters -- aligning them with the experience profile of recent champions.
Three teams -- Illinois, Iowa State and Penn State -- lead the Power Four ranks with nine returning starters on offense. On the other side, Arizona State returns the most starters on defense after its Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth. The Sun Devils are followed by five teams with eight -- Alabama, Clemson, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
Here is a complete look at every returning starter for Power Four teams and Notre Dame, listed from most to fewest:
Power Four (and Notre Dame) returning starters
|Team
|Returning Starters
|Offensive Players
|Defensive Players
|Arizona State
|17
|[7] Sam Leavitt (QB), Jordyn Tyson (WR), Chamon Metayer (TE), Joshua Atkins (LT), Ben Coleman (LG), Kyle Scott (RG), Max Iheanachor (RT)
|
[10] Prince Dorbah (DL), C.J. Fite (DL), Elijah O'Neal (DL), Clayton Smith (DL), Jordan Crook (LB), Keyshaun Elliott (LB), Keith Abney (CB), Javan Robinson (CB), Xavion Alford (S), Myles Rowser (S)
|Illinois
|16
|[9] Luke Altmyer (QB), Aidan Laughery (RB), Collin Dixon (WR), Tanner Arkin (TE), J.C. Davis (LT), Josh Gesky (LG), Josh Kreutz (C), Brandon Henderson (RG), Melvin Priestly (RT)
|[7] Gabe Jacas (OLB), Dylan Rosiek (LB), Torrie Cox Jr. (CB), Kaleb Patterson (CB), Xavier Scott (CB), Matthew Bailey (S), Miles Scott (S)
|Clemson
|16
|[8] Cade Klubnik (QB), T.J. Moore (WR), Bryant Wesco Jr. (WR), Antonio Williams (WR), Tristan Leigh (LT), Ryan Linthicum (C), Walker Parks (RG), Blake Miller (RT)
|[8] DeMonte Capehart (DL), Peter Woods (DL), T.J. Parker (DE), Sammy Brown (LB), Wade Woodaz (LB), Jeadyn Lukus (CB), Avieon Terrell (CB), Khalil Barnes (S)
|Texas A&M
|15
|[7] Marcel Reed (QB), Le'Veon Moss (RB), Trey Zuhn III (LT), Chase Bisontis (LG), Kolinu'u Faaiu (C), Ar'maj Reed-Adams (RG), Dametrious Crownover (RT)
|[8] Albert Regis (DL), Taurean York (LB), Scooby Williams (LB), Will Lee III (CB), Dezz Ricks (CB), Bryce Anderson (S), Dalton Brooks (S), Marcus Ratcliffe (S)
|Alabama
|14
|[6] Jamarion Miller (RB), Germie Bernard (WR), Ryan Williams (WR), Kadyn Proctor (LT), Parker Brailsford (C), Jaeden Roberts (RG)
|[8] Tim Keenan III (DL), Deontae Lawson (LB), Jah-Marien Latham (LB), Qua Russaw (LB), Zabien Brown (CB), Domani Jackson (CB), Bray Hubbard (S), Keon Sabb (S)
|Iowa State
|14
|[9] Rocco Becht (QB), Carson Hansen (RB), Abu Sama III (RB), Gabe Burkle (TE), James Neal (LT), Dylan Barrett (LG), Trevor Buhr (LG), Brendan Black (RG), Tyler Miller (RT)
|[5] Domonique Orange (DL), Cael Brezina (LB), Kooper Ebel (LB), Jeremiah Cooper (CB), Jontez Williams (CB)
|Penn State
|14
|[9] Drew Allar (QB), Nicholas Singleton (RB), Liam Clifford (WR), Khalil Dinkins (TE), Drew Shelton (LT), Olaivavega Ioane (LG), Nick Dawkins (C), Anthony Donkoh (RT), Nolan Rucci (RT)
|[5] Zane Durant (DL), Dani Dennis-Sutton (DE), Tony Rojas (LB), A.J. Harris (CB), Zakee Wheatley (S)
|Pittsburgh
|14
|[7] Eli Holstein (QB), Desmond Reid (RB), Kenny Johnson (WR), Raphael Williams Jr. (WR), Lyndon Cooper (C), BJ Williams (RG), Ryan Baer (RT)
|[7] Sean FitzSimmons (DL), Nick James (DL), Jimmy Scott (DL), Rasheem Biles (LB), Kyle Louis (LB), Rashad Battle (CB), Javon McIntyre (S)
|Baylor
|13
|[8] Sawyer Robertson (QB), Bryson Washington (RB), Josh Cameron (WR), Ashtyn Hawkins (WR), Sidney Fugar (LT), Ryan Lengyel (LG), Coleton Price (C), Omar Aigbedion (RG)
|[5] Jackie Marshall (DL), Keaton Thomas (LB), Caden Jenkins (CB), Devyn Bobby (S), Carl Williams IV (S)
|Florida
|13
|[6] DJ Lagway (QB), Hayden Hansen (TE), Austin Barber (LT), Knijeah Harris (LG), Jake Slaughter (C), Damieon George Jr. (RG)
|[7] Caleb Banks (DL), Tyreak Sapp (Edge), Grayson Howard (ILB), Devin Moore (CB), Jordan Castell (S), Sharif Denson (S), Bryce Thornton (S)
|Michigan
|13
|[8] Davis Warren (QB), Kendrick Bell (WR), Peyton O'Leary (WR), Max Bredeson (TE), Marlin Klein (TE), Greg Crippen (C), Giovanni El-Hadi (RG), Evan Link (RT)
|[5] Derrick Moore (Edge), Jaishawn Barham (LB), Ernest Hausmann (LB), Zeke Berry (CB), Jyaire Hill (CB)
|Missouri
|13
|[5] Joshua Manning (WR), Jordon Harris (TE), Brett Norfleet (TE), Cayden Green (LG), Connor Tollison (C)
|[8] Chris McClellan (DL), Zion Young (DE), Triston Newson (LB), Nicholas Deloach Jr. (CB), Dreyden Norwood (CB), Toriano Pride Jr. (CB), Marvin Burks Jr. (S), Daylan Carnell (S)
|Vanderbilt
|13
|[5] Diego Pavia (QB), Sedrick Alexander (RB), Junior Sherrill (WR), Cole Spence (TE), Chase Mitchell (RT)
|[8] Yilanan Ouattara (DL), Khordae Sydnor (DL), Miles Capers (Edge), Bryan Longwell (LB), Langston Patterson (LB), Martel Hight (CB), Kolbey Taylor (CB), Randon Fontenette (S)
|Arizona
|12
|[5] Noah Fifita (QB), Chris Hunter (WR), Sam Olson (TE), Rhino Tapa'atoutai (LT), Alex Doost (RG)
|[7] Tre Smith (DL), Taye Brown (LB), Chase Kennedy (LB), Marquis Groves-Killebrew (CB), Dalton Johnson (S), Jack Luttrell (S), Genesis Smith (S)
|Boston College
|12
|[5] Lewis Bond (WR), Jeremiah Franklin (TE), Reed Harris (TE), Jude Bowry (LT), Logan Taylor (LG)
|[7] Quintayvious Hutchins (DE), Daveon Crouch (LB), Amari Jackson (CB), Ashton McShane (CB), Max Tucker (CB), Carter Davis (S), KP Price (S)
|Oklahoma
|12
|[6] Jovantae Barnes (RB), Logan Howland (LT), Heath Ozaeta (LG), Jacob Sexton (LG), Troy Everett (C), Febechi Nwaiwu (RG)
|[6] Jayden Jackson (DL), R Mason Thomas (DL), Damonic Williams (DL), Kip Lewis (LB), Eli Bowen (CB), Robert Spears-Jennings (S)
|Texas Tech
|12
|[5] Behren Morton (QB), Caleb Douglas (WR), Coy Eakin (WR), Sheridan Wilson (C), Davion Carter (RG)
|[7] E'Maurion Banks (DL), Charles Esters III (OLB), Ben Roberts (LB), Jacob Rodriguez (LB), Maurion Horn (CB), AJ McCarty (CB), Chapman Lewis (S)
|Utah
|12
|[7] Isaac Wilson (QB), Dallen Bentley (TE), Caleb Lomu (LT), Tanoa Togiai (LG), Jaren Kump (C), Michael Mokofisi (RG), Spencer Fano (RT)
|[5] Logan Fano (DE), Lander Barton (LB), Elijah Davis (CB), Smith Snowden (CB), Tao Johnson (S)
|Auburn
|11
|[6] Cam Coleman (WR), Malcolm Simmons (WR), Dillon Wade (LT), Connor Lew (C), Jeremiah Wright (RG), Izavion Miller (RT)
|[5] Keldric Faulk (DL), Jay Crawford (CB), Kayin Lee (CB), Kaleb Harris (S), Sylvester Smith (S)
|Duke
|11
|[6] Sahmir Hagans (WR), Jake Taylor (TE), Bruno Fina (LT), Matt Craycraft (C), Justin Pickett (RG), Brian Parker II (RT)
|[5] Vincent Anthony Jr. (DE), Wesley Williams (DE), Tre Freeman (LB), Chandler Rivers (CB), Terry Moore (S)
|Houston
|11
|[7] Zeon Chriss (QB), Re'Shaun Sanford II (RB), Stephon Johnson Jr. (WR), Mekhi Mews (WR), Jayden York (TE), David Ndukwe (LT), Demetrius Hunter (C)
|[4] Carlos Allen (DL), Brandon Mack (LB), Latrell McCutchin (CB), Kentrell Webb (S)
|Kansas State
|11
|[6] Avery Johnson (QB), Dylan Edwards (RB), Jayce Brown (WR), Garrett Oakley (TE), Sam Hecht (C), Taylor Poitier (RG)
|[5] Damian Ilalio (DL), Cody Stufflebean (DE), Desmond Purnell (LB), Austin Romaine (LB), VJ Payne (S)
|Mississippi State
|11
|[6] Davon Booth (RB), Jordan Mosley (WR), Seydou Traore (TE), Luke Work (LT), Jacoby Jackson (LG), Albert Reese IV (RT)
|[5] Branden Jennings (LB), Nic Mitchell (LB), Brylan Lanier (S), Isaac Smith (S), Hunter Washington (S)
|Notre Dame
|11
|[5] Jeremiyah Love (RB), Jaden Greathouse (WR), Anthonie Knapp (LT), Billy Schrauth (LG), Aamil Wagner (RT)
|[6] Joshua Burnham (DL), Drayk Bowen (LB), Jaylen Sneed (LB), Christian Gray (CB), Leonard Moore (CB), Adon Shuler (S)
|Stanford
|11
|[5] Micah Ford (RB), Sam Roush (TE), Kahlil House (LT), Jack Leyrer (LG), Simione Pale (RG)
|[6] Anthony Franklin (DE), Ernest Cooper (OLB), Tevarua Tafiti (OLB), Collin Wright (CB), Scotty Edwards (S), Mitch Leigber (S)
|BYU
|10
|[7] Jake Retzlaff (QB), LJ Martin (RB), Darius Lassiter (WR), Chase Roberts (WR), Weylin Lapuaho (LG), Bruce Mitchell (C), Austin Leausa (RG)
|[3] Isaiah Glasker (LB), Jack Kelly (LB), Tanner Wall (S)
|Cincinnati
|10
|[4] Brendan Sorsby (QB), Joe Royer (TE), Gavin Gerhardt (C), Deondre Buford (RT)
|[6] Dontay Corleone (DL), Rob Jackson (DE), Jack Dingle (LB), Jake Golday (LB), Antwan Peek Jr. (S), Jiquan Sanks (S)
|Iowa
|10
|[5] Jacob Gill (WR), Reece Vander Zee (WR), Beau Stephens (LG), Logan Jones (C), Gennings Dunker (RT)
|[5] Aaron Graves (DL), Ethan Hurkett (DL), TJ Hall (CB), Deshaun Lee (CB), Xavier Nwankpa (S)
|Minnesota
|10
|[5] Darius Taylor (RB), Le'Meke Brockington (WR), Jameson Geers (TE), Greg Johnson (C), Ashton Beers (RG)
|[5] Deven Eastern (DL), Jalen Logan-Redding (DL), Maverick Baranowski (LB), Kerry Brown (S), Aidan Gousby (S)
|NC State
|10
|[6] CJ Bailey (QB), Hollywood Smothers (RB), Noah Rogers (WR), Justin Joly (TE), Anthony Carter Jr. (LG), Jacarrius Peak (RT)
|[4] Brandon Cleveland (DL), Travali Price (DE), Sean Brown (LB), Caden Fordham (LB)
|Northwestern
|10
|[4] Jack Lausch (QB), Cam Porter (RB), Caleb Tiernan (LT), Jackson Carsello (C)
|[6] Carmine Bastone (DL), Aidan Hubbard (DL), Najee Story (DL), Mac Uihlein (LB), Josh Fussell (CB), Braden Turner (CB)
|Rutgers
|10
|[7] Athan Kaliakmanis (QB), Ian Strong (WR), Kenny Fletcher (TE), Taj White (LG), Gus Zilinskas (C), Kwabena Asamoah (RG), Tyler Needham (RT)
|[3] Dariel Djabome (LB), Jordan Thompson (LB), Kaj Sanders (S)
|Tennessee
|10
|[3] Chris Brazzell II (WR), Miles Kitselman (TE), Lance Heard (LT)
|[7] Dominic Bailey (DL), Bryson Eason (DL), Arion Carter (LB), Jeremiah Telander (LB), Rickey Gibson III (CB), Jermod McCoy (CB), Andre Turrentine (S)
|Wisconsin
|9
|[4] Vinny Anthony II (WR), Joe Brunner (LG), Jake Renfro (C), Riley Mahlman (RT)
|[5] Ben Barten (DL), Darryl Peterson (OLB), Ricardo Hallman (CB), Austin Brown (S), Preston Zachman (S)
|Georgia Tech
|9
|[5] Haynes King (QB), Jamal Haynes (RB), Malik Rutherford (WR), Joe Fusile (LG), Keylan Rutledge (RG)
|[4] Jordan van den Berg (DL), Kyle Efford (LB), Ahmari Harvey (CB), Clayton Powell-Lee (S)
|Michigan State
|9
|[5] Aidan Chiles (QB), Nick Marsh (WR), Jack Velling (TE), Stanton Ramil (LT), Ashton Lepo (RT)
|[4] Jalen Thompson (DL), Alex VanSumeren (DL), Nikai Martinez (S), Malik Spencer (S)
|Nebraska
|9
|[5] Dylan Raiola (QB), Emmett Johnson (RB), Gunnar Gottula (LT), Justin Evans-Jenkins (LG), Henry Lutovsky (RG)
|[4] Marques Buford Jr. (CB), Ceyair Wright (CB), Malcolm Hartzog (S), DeShon Singleton (S)
|Ohio State
|9
|[6] Jeremiah Smith (WR), Carnell Tate (WR), Will Kacmarek (TE), Austin Siereveld (LG), Carson Hinzman (C), Tegra Tshabola (RG)
|[3] Sonny Styles (LB), Davison Igbinosun (CB), Caleb Downs (S)
|South Carolina
|9
|[5] LaNorris Sellers (QB), Nyck Harbor (WR), Michael Smith (TE), Josiah Thompson (LT), Cason Henry (RT)
|[4] Dylan Stewart (DL), Judge Collier (CB), Jalon Kilgore (CB), DQ Smith (S)
|TCU
|9
|[4] Josh Hoover (QB), Coltin Deery (LG), Carson Bruno (RG), Ben Taylor-Whitfield (RT)
|[5] Markis Deal (DL), Devean Deal (Edge), Namdi Obiazor (LB), Bud Clark (S), Jamel Johnson (S)
|Texas
|9
|[3] Quintrevion Wisner (RB), DeAndre Moore Jr. (WR), DJ Campbell (RG)
|[6] Anthony Hill Jr. (LB), Liona Lefau (LB), Trey Moore (LB), Jaylon Guilbeau (CB), Malik Muhammad (CB), Michael Taaffe (S)
|Virginia
|9
|[3] Andre Greene Jr. (WR), McKale Boley (LT), Noah Josey (LG)
|[6] Anthony Britton (DL), Jahmeer Carter (DL), James Jackson (LB), Trey McDonald (LB), Kam Robinson (LB), Jam Jackson (CB)
|Arkansas
|8
|[4] Taylen Green (QB), Fernando Carmona (LT), Keyshawn Blackstock (RT), E'Marion Harris (RT)
|[4] Cameron Ball (DL), Stephen Dix Jr. (LB), Xavian Sorey Jr. (LB), Jaheim Singletary (CB)
|Colorado
|8
|[4] Jordan Seaton (LT), Tyler Brown (LG), Kareem Harden (RG), Phillip Houston (RT)
|[4] Samuel Okunlola (DE), Preston Hodge (CB), D.J. McKinney (CB), Carter Stoutmire (S)
|Indiana
|8
|[4] Elijah Sarratt (WR), Carter Smith (LT), Drew Evans (LG), Bray Lynch (RG)
|[4] Mikail Kamara (DL), Aiden Fisher (LB), D'Angelo Ponds (CB), Amare Ferrell (S)
|Louisville
|8
|[4] Isaac Brown (RB), Chris Bell (WR), Trevonte Sylvester (LT), Pete Nygra (C)
|[4] Jordan Guerad (DL), Stanquan Clark (LB), TJ Quinn (LB), Antonio Watts (S)
|Miami
|8
|[3] Matthew McCoy (LG), Anez Cooper (RG), Francis Mauigoa (RT)
|[5] Rueben Bain Jr. (DL), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Wesley Bissainthe (LB), OJ Frederique Jr. (CB), Jadais Richard (CB)
|SMU
|8
|[6] Kevin Jennings (QB), Matthew Hibner (TE), RJ Maryland (TE), Savion Byrd (LT), Logan Parr (LG), PJ Williams (RT)
|[2] Deuce Harmon (CB), Isaiah Nwokobia (S)
|USC
|8
|[5] Ja'Kobi Lane (WR), Makai Lemon (WR), Lake McRee (TE), Elijah Paige (LT), Alani Noa (RG)
|[3] Devan Thompkins (DL), Anthony Lucas (DE), Kamari Ramsey (S)
|California
|7
|[3] Trond Grizzell (WR), Nick Morrow (LT), Bastian Swinney (RG)
|[4] Nate Burrell (DL), Aidan Keanaaina (DL), Ryan McCulloch (OLB), Cade Uluave (ILB)
|Georgia
|7
|[4] Dillon Bell (WR), Oscar Delp (TE), Lawson Luckie (TE), Earnest Greene III (LT)
|[3] Christen Miller (DL), C.J. Allen (ILB), Daylen Everette (CB)
|Kentucky
|7
|[3] Josh Kattus (TE), Jager Burton (LG), Jalen Farmer (RG)
|[4] Jonquis Hardaway (CB), Alex Afari (S), Ty Bryant (S), Jordan Lovett (S)
|LSU
|7
|[4] Garrett Nussmeier (QB), Caden Durham (RB), Aaron Anderson (WR), DJ Chester (C)
|[3] Whit Weeks (LB), Ashton Stamps (CB), Jardin Gilbert (S)
|Syracuse
|7
|[3] Umari Hatcher (WR), Da'Metrius Weatherspoon (LT), Mark Petry (RG)
|[4] Chase Simmons (DL), Derek McDonald (LB), Devin Grant (S), Duce Chestnut (S)
|North Carolina
|6
|[4] Kobe Paysour (WR), Aidan Banfield (LG), Austin Blaske (C), Trevyon Green (RT)
|[2] Marcus Allen (CB), Kaleb Cost (CB)
|Florida State
|6
|[1] Landen Thomas (TE)
|[5] Darrel Jackson Jr. (DL), Omar Graham Jr. (LB), Blake Nichelson (LB), Shyheim Brown (S), K.J. Kirkland (S)
|Kansas
|6
|[3] Jalon Daniels (QB), Bryce Foster (C), Kobe Baynes (RG)
|[3] Tommy Dunn Jr. (DL), D.J. Withers (DL), Dean Miller (DE)
|UCLA
|6
|[4] Kwazi Gilmer (WR), Titus Mokiao-Atimalala (WR), Sam Yoon (C), Garrett DiGiorgio (RT)
|[2] Devin Aupiu (DL), Siale Taupaki (DL)
|Wake Forest
|6
|[2] Demond Claiborne (RB), Micah Mays Jr. (WR)
|[4] Zach Lohavichan (DL), Dylan Hazen (LB), Nick Andersen (S), Davaughn Patterson (S)
|Washington
|6
|[4] Jonah Coleman (RB), Denzel Boston (WR), Landen Hatchett (RG), Drew Azzopardi (RT)
|[2] Isaiah Ward (Edge), Ephesians Prysock (CB)
|Ole Miss
|5
|[3] Cayden Lee (WR), Dae'Quan Wright (TE), Diego Pounds (LT)
|[2] T.J. Dottery (LB), Suntarine Perkins (LB)
|Oregon
|5
|[2] Evan Stewart (WR), Iapani Laloulu (C)
|[3] Teitum Tuioti (OLB), Matayo Uiagalelei (OLB), Bryce Boettcher (ILB)
|Virginia Tech
|5
|[2] Kyron Drones (QB), Benji Gosnell (TE)
|[3] Kelvin Gilliam Jr. (DL), Jaden Keller (LB), Caleb Woodson (LB)
|Maryland
|4
|[3] Octavian Smith Jr. (WR), Aliou Bah (RG), Alan Herron (RT)
|[1] Jalen Huskey (S)
|Oklahoma State
|4
|[1] Josh Ford (TE)
|[3] Iman Oates (DL), Cam Smith (CB), Dylan Smith (S)
|UCF
|4
|[1] Paul Rubelt (RT)
|[3] Nyjalik Kelly (Edge), Malachi Lawrence (Edge), Braeden Marshall (S)
|West Virginia
|3
|[3] Jahiem White (RB), Preston Fox (WR), Rodney Gallagher III (WR)
|Purdue
|1
|[1] Devin Mockobee (RB)