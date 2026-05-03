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Returning starters remain one of the most commonly cited benchmarks of offseason expectations as college football's preview magazine season approaches. We published our own returning starters breakdown for all 138 FBS teams in late March, offering a snapshot of which programs bring back the most first-team experience from the 2025 season. While that metric still provides a useful baseline for roster continuity, it doesn't capture the role of depth and high-usage contributors outside the starting 11 on offense and defense.

Returning snaps helps fill in that gap.

It measures what percentage of on-field usage a team retained from one season to the next, capturing both starters and rotational players and offering a more complete picture of continuity.

This approach is similar in concept to Bill Connelly's returning production metric, though it is not position-group-weighted and does not account for incoming transfers. Instead, it provides a straightforward look at how much of last season's workload returns from each team's 2025 roster. Transfer additions and overall roster experience will be examined more closely later this offseason.

Using data from TruMedia, our analysis tracks the percentage of returning snaps on offense and defense, with breakdowns by position group and where those numbers rank among the 138 FBS teams. Offensive breakdowns include quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line, while defensive splits cover the defensive line, linebacker and defensive back groups.

Teams that return most of their offensive line tend to rate well in overall returning snaps, given the position group's high volume of consistent snap participation. A similar effect often shows up in the secondary on defense, where snap distribution is typically more concentrated than along the defensive line.

Notre Dame tops the list, returning 66% of its total offensive and defensive snaps from the 2025 season. Five of the six teams with the best FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win this year's national title rank among the top 15 nationally in returning overall snap percentage. The one exception is reigning national champion Indiana, which ranks No. 63 after replacing a significant portion of its roster, returning just 34% of its offensive snaps and 48% of its defensive snaps.

Here is a look at the returning snap percentage for every FBS team entering the 2026 season.

Overall returning snaps percentages

TeamTotal SnapsOff. Snaps (Rank)Def. Snaps (Rank)

1. Notre Dame

66%

57% (17)

73% (2)

2. Maryland

65%

59% (14)

70% (3)

3. BYU

63%

60% (11)

65% (4)

4. Virginia Tech

62%

64% (4)

60% (9)

5. Georgia

61%

58% (16)

65% (5)

6. Stanford

59%

55% (22)

64% (7)

7. New Mexico

58%

61% (10)

56% (18)

8. Delaware

57%

59% (13)

54% (19)

9. Air Force

57%

41% (63)

75% (1)

10. USC

56%

58% (15)

53% (24)

11. Ohio State

56%

67% (2)

43% (56)

12. Nebraska56%54% (23)57% (13)
13. Oklahoma55%54% (24)57% (14)

14. Minnesota

54%

56% (19)

52% (27)

15. Texas

54%

50% (37)

58% (11)

16. Oregon

54%

48% (44)

60% (10)

17. Army

54%

72% (1)

34% (93)

18. Tennessee

53%

61% (9)

45% (53)

19. Eastern Michigan

53%

41% (61)

64% (6)

20. Navy

53%

49% (39)

56% (16)

21. Texas Tech

52%

55% (20)

49% (42)

22. Boise State

52%

54% (25)

50% (39)

23. Florida Atlantic

52%

46% (49)

57% (12)

24. Washington

52%

56% (18)

47% (48)

25. Fresno State

51%

53% (28)

50% (37)

26. North Dakota State

51%

49% (43)

51% (21)

27. Pittsburgh

51%

51% (33)

51% (35)

28. Florida

51%

38% (73)

63% (8)

29. Michigan

51%

62% (7)

40% (68)

30. Houston

50%

50% (35)

51% (34)

31. Temple

50%

65% (3)

36% (81)

32. Northwestern

50%

46% (50)

54% (22)

33. South Carolina

49%

48% (45)

50% (36)

34. Miami (Ohio)

49%

50% (36)

49% (46)

35. Clemson

49%

49% (41)

49% (45)

36. Arkansas State

49%

61% (8)

35% (84)

37. Louisiana

48%

59% (12)

38% (76)

38. Louisiana Tech

48%

52% (29)

44% (54)

39. Tulsa

48%

45% (52)

51% (33)

40. Texas State

46%

53% (26)

40% (70)

41. SMU

46%

51% (32)

43% (57)

42. San Diego State

46%

63% (6)

31% (108)

43. Miami

46%

36% (79)

57% (15)

44. Texas A&M

46%

43% (57)

50% (41)

45. Vanderbilt

46%

39% (70)

52% (28)

46. Utah State

45%

40% (65)

50% (38)

47. UTSA

45%

55% (21)

35% (83)

48. TCU

45%

39% (68)

51% (31)

49. Jacksonville State

45%

41% (64)

49% (44)

50. Liberty

45%

51% (34)

38% (74)

51. Arizona

44%

48% (46)

40% (67)

52. Western Michigan

44%

52% (30)

36% (82)

53. Ole Miss

44%

49% (42)

39% (72)

54. Syracuse

43%

36% (81)

51% (32)

55. Marshall

43%

51% (31)

35% (89)

56. Louisiana Monroe

42%

45% (54)

40% (66)

57. UCF

42%

32% (92)

53% (26)

58. Kansas

42%

31% (94)

52% (29)

59. NC State

42%

43% (56)

40% (71)

60. California

41%

47% (48)

35% (85)

61. Central Michigan

41%

63% (5)

20% (123)

62. Akron

41%

45% (53)

37% (78)

63. Indiana

41%

34% (84)

48% (47)

64. Alabama

41%

30% (96)

53% (25)

65. Wake Forest

41%

25% (111)

56% (17)

66. Missouri

41%

53% (27)

27% (115)

67. Duke

41%

35% (83)

46% (50)

68. Hawaii

40%

47% (47)

33% (98)

69. Kansas State

40%

49% (38)

33% (100)

70. Kent State

40%

49% (40)

32% (103)

71. UCLA

40%

42% (60)

38% (77)

72. Virginia

39%

39% (69)

40% (69)

73. Boston College

39%

25% (107)

54% (20)

74. Utah

39%

37% (74)

42% (59)

75. Iowa

39%

45% (51)

33% (97)

76. South Alabama

38%

42% (59)

34% (92)

77. Georgia Tech

38%

24% (114)

52% (30)

78. New Mexico State

38%

26% (103)

50% (40)

79. FIU

37%

36% (78)

38% (75)

80. Purdue

37%

33% (87)

41% (63)

81. Mississippi State

37%

33% (90)

41% (61)

82. Sam Houston

36%

32% (93)

41% (64)

83. Rutgers

36%

41% (62)

30% (110)

84. Oregon State

36%

31% (95)

41% (62)

85. Georgia Southern

35%

17% (125)

54% (23)

86. Tulane

35%

24% (117)

47% (49)

87. Illinois

35%

36% (76)

33% (96)

88. Rice

34%

36% (77)

33% (102)

89. LSU

34%

25% (104)

42% (58)

90. Missouri State

34%

33% (88)

35% (87)

91. UNLV

34%

33% (89)

35% (86)

92. Kennesaw State

34%

22% (121)

46% (51)

93. Nevada

34%

38% (71)

29% (112)

94. Cincinnati

33%

36% (82)

32% (105)

95. Georgia State

33%

40% (66)

26% (116)

96. Wisconsin

33%

37% (75)

30% (109)

97. Troy

32%

38% (72)

27% (114)

98. Florida State

32%

24% (116)

41% (60)

99. Wyoming

32%

34% (85)

29% (113)

100. Old Dominion

31%

12% (131)

49% (43)

101. Arizona State

31%

27% (98)

34% (90)

102. Arkansas

30%

40% (67)

21% (120)

103. UMass

30%

29% (97)

31% (107)

104. Bowling Green30%25% (108)35% (88)

105. Middle Tennessee

30%

25% (106)

34% (91)

106. Louisville

30%

27% (102)

33% (99)

107. Baylor

30%

24% (118)

36% (80)

108. Kentucky

29%

18% (124)

41% (65)

109. Charlotte

29%

25% (110)

33% (101)

110. Ohio

29%

13% (130)

46% (52)

111. North Carolina

29%

25% (109%)

32% (104)

112. Ball State

28%

36% (80)

20% (122)

113. Sacramento State

27%

20% (122)

34% (94)

114. Coastal Carolina

27%

24% (112)

30% (111)

115. Auburn

27%

11% (133)

43% (55)

116. Northern Illinois

27%

42% (58)

12% (130)

117. Washington State

27%

44% (55)

8% (135)

118. Buffalo

27%

22% (119)

31% (106)

119. Michigan State

27%

33% (91)

20% (121)

120. East Carolina

26%

16% (126)

36% (79)

121. App State

25%

27% (99)

24% (119)

122. Colorado State

25%

16% (127)

34% (95)

123. UTEP

25%

10% (135)

39% (73)

124. Western Kentucky

23%

22% (120)

24% (118)

125. South Florida

22%

25% (105)

19% (124)

126. Penn State

22%

19% (123)

25% (117)

127. Colorado

21%

34% (86)

8% (134)

128. UAB

20%

27% (101)

13% (129)

129. San Jose State

20%

24% (115)

15% (127)

130. West Virginia

19%

27% (100)

11% (131)

131. Toledo

17%

24% (113)

10% (133)

132. James Madison

15%

12% (132)

18% (125)

133. Memphis

10%

15% (128)

6% (136)

134. Oklahoma State

10%

4% (137)

15% (128)

135. Iowa State

10%

4% (138)

16% (126)

136. Southern Miss

10%

15% (129)

5% (137)

137. North Texas

8%

5% (136)

11% (132)

138. UConn

7%

11% (134)

4% (138)

A few broader roster trends stand out when breaking down returning snaps by side of the ball. Virginia Tech is the only team in the country to rank inside the top 10 nationally in both offense and defense, returning 62% of its overall snaps. That's somewhat surprising given the Hokies welcomed James Franklin as their new coach, though retaining Brent Pry as defensive coordinator likely helped preserve continuity on that side of the ball.

At the other end of the spectrum, UConn (7%), North Texas (8%) and Southern Miss (10%) all sit among the bottom 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive percentage of returning snaps, and unsurprisingly rank at the very bottom of the overall list as well. Coaching turnover is a common thread down in the rankings -- 11 of the 14 teams with the lowest overall returning snap percentage also made a change at head coach.

Several teams show a sharp imbalance between the two sides of the ball. Central Michigan returns 63% of its offensive snaps (No. 5 nationally), but just 20% on defense (No. 123). Army has a similar split, leading the FBS with 72% of offensive snaps back while returning just 34% on defense (No. 93). On the flip side, Georgia Southern returns only 17% of its offensive snaps (No. 125) but brings back a far more stable defensive unit at 54% (No. 22).

There is also a clear overlap between returning starters and returning snap percentage.

Among the 18 FBS teams that bring back at least 12 players that started six games or more during the 2025 season (again, incoming transfers excluded), most also grade out near the top of the returning snaps rankings -- reinforcing the idea that the two metrics generally move in tandem, even if they measure continuity in different ways.

A closer look at those teams:

  • USC (15 starters) -- No. 10 in percentage of returning snaps
  • Georgia (14) -- No. 5
  • Maryland (14) -- No. 2
  • New Mexico (14) -- No. 7
  • Notre Dame (14) -- No. 1
  • Oklahoma (14) -- No. 13
  • Oregon (14) -- No. 15
  • Virginia Tech (14) -- No. 4
  • Boise State (13) -- No. 22
  • BYU (13) -- No. 3
  • Fresno State (13) -- No. 25
  • Tennessee (13) -- No. 17
  • Texas Tech (13) -- No. 21
  • Delaware (12) -- No. 8
  • Houston (12) -- No. 30
  • Nebraska (12) -- No. 12
  • Stanford (12) -- No. 6
  • Texas (12) -- No. 14

Now, let's get into some position group breakdowns.

Offense returning snaps percentages

TeamQB SnapsRB SnapsWR SnapsTE SnapsOL Snaps

1. Army

73% (46)

53% (47)

81% (6)

100% (1)

75% (7)

2. Ohio State

93% (25)

50% (52)

58% (24)

27% (74)

82% (2)

3. Temple

0% (119)

29% (87)

59% (23)

99% (6)

79% (4)

4. Virginia Tech

0% (119)

59% (35)

48% (39)

94% (9)

80% (3)

5. Central Michigan

32% (60)

39% (68)

83% (5)

28% (69)

77% (6)

6. San Diego State

94% (22)

86% (11)

91% (2)

56% (29)

38% (75)

7. Michigan

95% (18)

62% (32)

49% (36)

44% (45)

66% (16)

8. Arkansas State

<1% (117)

93% (6)

65% (15)

32% (62)

72% (9)

9. Tennessee

2% (102)

56% (39)

69% (10)

39% (51)

74% (8)

10. New Mexico

89% (35)

28% (88)

53% (29)

45% (41)

70% (14)

11. BYU

97% (16)

86% (12)

47% (42)

28% (71)

61% (26)

12. Louisiana

90% (34)

11% (111)

54% (28)

81% (13)

60% (28)

13. Delaware

99% (10)

99% (4)

34% (76)

79% (16)

54% (36)

14. Maryland

93% (24)

71% (23)

21% (107)

87% (12)

65% (17)

15. USC

95% (19)

69% (27)

25% (98)

11% (100)

79% (5)

16. Georgia

100% (1)

70% (26)

30% (89)

54% (33)

61% (25)

17. Notre Dame

88% (37)

10% (112)

48% (38)

37% (54)

71% (11)

18. Washington

94% (21)

10% (113)

36% (71)

75% (19)

64% (20)

19. Minnesota

100% (1)

54% (44)

44% (47)

25% (77)

64% (22)

20. Texas Tech

26% (65)

100% (1)

33% (83)

55% (32)

64% (21)

21. UTSA

100% (1)

54% (44)

64% (17)

4% (113)

58% (31)

22. Stanford

<1% (111)

72% (21)

30% (87)

23% (81)

84% (1)

23. Nebraska

36% (58)

29% (84)

71% (9)

80% (14)

47% (48)

24. Oklahoma

92% (29)

83% (13)

41% (56)

2% (120)

59% (30)

25. Boise State

100% (1)

70% (24)

36% (70)

45% (43)

52% (39)

26. Texas State

97% (14)

38% (70)

85% (4)

56% (30)

30% (91)

27. Missouri

28% (63)

93% (7)

19% (113)

96% (8)

56% (33)

28. Fresno State

0% (119)

79% (17)

88% (3)

2% (123)

56% (34)

29. Louisiana Tech

88% (38)

0% (134)

38% (68)

100% (1)

53% (37)

30. Western Michigan

89% (36)

70% (25)

61% (19)

2% (124)

52% (38)

31. Marshall

92% (27)

24% (92)

60% (22)

100% (1)

34% (84)

32. SMU

100% (1)

24% (93)

43% (51)

4% (111)

64% (19)

33. Pittsburgh

70% (47)

43% (63)

33% (80)

<1% (129)

70% (12)

34. Liberty

81% (43)

8% (117)

29% (93)

34% (59)

71% (10)

35. Houston

92% (28)

19% (99)

81% (7)

32% (61)

37% (77)

36. Miami (Ohio)

25% (67)

38% (71)

39% (60)

<1% (128)

70% (13)

37. Texas

95% (20)

6% (122)

56% (26)

27% (72)

52% (40)

38. Kansas State

100% (1)

69% (28)

64% (18)

64% (23)

23% (105)

39. Navy

13% (77)

12% (110)

67% (12)

77% (18)

69% (15)

40. Kent State

86% (39)

9% (114)

41% (55)

80% (15)

44% (59)

41. Clemson

19% (72)

29% (86)

68% (11)

71% (21)

43% (62)

42. Ole Miss

84% (40)

79% (16)

22% (102)

24% (79)

56% (32)

43. North Dakota State

18% (73)

33% (77)

39% (65)

43% (48)

65% (18)

44. Oregon

97% (17)

46% (58)

44% (48)

38% (52)

44% (57)

45. South Carolina

90% (33)

31% (80)

56% (25)

60% (27)

36% (78)

46. Arizona

94% (23)

58% (36)

51% (33)

2% (121)

45% (53)

47. Hawaii

78% (45)

30% (81)

41% (57)

100% (1)

47% (49)

48. California

97% (15)

3% (126)

35% (75)

60% (28)

50% (44)

49. Florida Atlantic

90% (32)

38% (72)

49% (37)

0% (132)

43% (63)

50. Northwestern

4% (94)

90% (8)

100% (1)

22% (82)

26% (97)

51. Iowa

8% (86)

74% (20)

35% (74)

70% (22)

45% (55)

52. Tulsa

79% (44)

<1% (129)

45% (45)

16% (91)

55% (35)

53. Akron

5% (90)

98% (5)

51% (32)

64% (24)

34% (82)

54. Louisiana Monroe

91% (30)

<1% (129)

61% (20)

8% (103)

45% (54)

55. Washington State

5% (93)

77% (18)

28% (95)

55% (31)

51% (41)

56. NC State

98% (12)

43% (64)

39% (64)

5% (109)

45% (56)

57. Texas A&M

93% (26)

56% (40)

66% (13)

17% (88)

25% (99)

58. Northern Illinois

46% (55)

44% (62)

72% (8)

10% (102)

33% (85)

59. South Alabama

100% (1)

49% (53)

42% (52)

28% (70)

34% (81)

60. UCLA

91% (31)

52% (48)

21% (106)

11% (101)

48% (46)

61. Eastern Michigan

100% (1)

8% (120)

38% (66)

91% (10)

30% (93)

62. Rutgers

4% (95)

90% (9)

46% (43)

7% (104)

44% (60)

63. Air Force

100% (1)

35% (74)

30% (90)

4% (114)

46% (51)

64. Jacksonville State

66% (48)

29% (82)

43% (50)

6% (107)

44% (58)

65. Utah State

30% (61)

56% (37)

3% (136)

12% (97)

61% (24)

66. Georgia State

43% (56)

16% (104)

33% (78)

43% (46)

48% (47)

67. Arkansas

12% (80)

31% (79)

40% (58)

62% (26)

42% (66)

68. TCU

0% (119)

46% (59)

49% (35)

16% (92)

45% (52)

69. Virginia

2% (105)

17% (102)

20% (110)

43% (47)

60% (27)

70. Vanderbilt

8% (87)

88% (10)

47% (41)

54% (34)

24% (102)

71. Nevada

55% (51)

43% (65)

23% (100)

4% (115)

50% (43)

72. Troy

98% (13)

37% (73)

6% (130)

34% (58)

42% (64)

73. Florida

9% (84)

82% (14)

36% (69)

13% (96)

42% (65)

74. Utah

99% (11)

64% (31)

39% (62)

22% (83)

22% (108)

75. Wisconsin

60% (50)

55% (41)

35% (73)

20% (86)

34% (83)

76. Illinois

0% (119)

100% (1)

52% (31)

30% (64)

25% (100)

77. Rice

13% (78)

60% (33)

14% (121)

25% (76)

50% (42)

78. FIU

<1% (114)

48% (54)

60% (21)

25% (78)

31% (87)

79. Miami

<1% (112)

100% (1)

43% (49)

44% (44)

24% (104)

80. Ball State

0% (119)

45% (60)

33% (82)

27% (73)

46% (50)

81. Syracuse

54% (52)

8% (118)

17% (116)

29% (67)

49% (45)

82. Cincinnati

5% (92)

5% (123)

16% (117)

23% (80)

62% (23)

83. Duke

0% (119)

55% (42)

4% (133)

78% (17)

43% (61)

84. Indiana

1% (106)

16% (106)

21% (104)

<1% (131)

60% (29)

85. Wyoming

15% (76)

34% (75)

42% (53)

14% (94)

40% (69)

86. Colorado

24% (69)

52% (49)

38% (67)

98% (7)

22% (106)

87. Purdue

81% (42)

26% (91)

21% (105)

19% (87)

34% (80)

88. Missouri State

3% (98)

39% (69)

53% (30)

90% (11)

15% (121)

89. UNLV

2% (100)

66% (30)

25% (99)

30% (65)

38% (76)

90. Mississippi State

24% (68)

53% (46)

55% (27)

17% (90)

21% (112)

91. Michigan State

41% (57)

41% (66)

28% (94)

5% (110)

39% (73)

92. UCF

0% (119)

8% (116)

48% (40)

49% (38)

30% (89)

93. Sam Houston

33% (59)

75% (19)

66% (14)

0% (132)

6% (130)

94. Kansas

12% (79)

<1% (130)

32% (84)

38% (53)

39% (72)

95. Oregon State

60% (49)

20% (97)

20% (108)

41% (49)

30% (90)

96. Alabama

10% (82)

54% (43)

45% (46)

50% (37)

15% (120)

97. UMass

0% (119)

22% (95)

18% (115)

100% (1)

22% (107)

98. Arizona State

0% (119)

22% (96)

39% (61)

22% (84)

30% (92)

99. App State

9% (85)

44% (61)

28% (96)

4% (112)

32% (86)

100. West Virginia

49% (53)

0% (134)

5% (132)

21% (85)

42% (67)

101. UAB

26% (66)

<1% (131)

15% (120)

29% (68)

38% (74)

102. Louisville

<1% (115)

71% (22)

20% (111)

49% (39)

22% (110)

103. New Mexico State

22% (70)

56% (38)

42% (54)

3% (118)

17% (115)

104. LSU

0% (119)

68% (29)

<1% (137)

41% (50)

31% (88)

105. South Florida

0% (119)

28% (89)

30% (88)

54% (35)

22% (109)

106. Middle Tennessee

29% (62)

13% (109)

39% (63)

37% (55)

16% (116)

107. Boston College

0% (119)

8% (119)

31% (86)

35% (56)

28% (95)

108. Bowling Green

27% (64)

32% (78)

22% (101)

45% (40)

17% (114)

109. North Carolina

2% (104)

59% (34)

50% (34)

6% (106)

13% (123)

110. Charlotte

82% (41)

23% (94)

9% (128)

53% (36)

16% (118)

111. Wake Forest

<1% (110)

40% (67)

22% (103)

34% (57)

25% (98)

112. Coastal Carolina

0% (119)

47% (56)

29% (92)

45% (42)

18% (113)

113. Toledo

7% (89)

17% (103)

20% (112)

12% (99)

34% (79)

114. Georgia Tech

<1% (116)

47% (57)

6% (131)

0% (132)

40% (68)

115. San Jose State

16% (75)

18% (101)

9% (129)

3% (119)

39% (70)

116. Florida State

7% (89)

29% (85)

65% (16)

15% (93)

6% (129)

117. Tulane

0% (119)

27% (90)

36% (72)

1% (127)

28% (96)

118. Baylor

2% (101)

48% (55)

11% (126)

33% (60)

28% (94)

119. Buffalo

2% (103)

34% (76)

40% (59)

0% (132)

16% (119)

120. Western Kentucky

46% (54)

3% (127)

34% (77)

12% (98)

16% (117)

121. Kennesaw State

<1% (118)

<1% (133)

11% (123)

6% (108)

39% (71)

122. Sacramento State

1% (108)

9% (115)

33% (79)

74% (20)

7% (128)

123. Penn State

0% (119)

7% (121)

11% (125)

31% (63)

25% (101)

124. Kentucky

1% (107)

19% (98)

29% (91)

63% (25)

2% (137)

125. Georgia Southern

9% (83)

51% (51)

15% (119)

26% (75)

10% (125)

126. East Carolina

0% (119)

16% (105)

33% (81)

13% (95)

11% (124)

127. Colorado State

20% (71)

0% (134)

45% (44)

17% (89)

4% (135)

128. Memphis

0% (119)

0% (134)

20% (109)

<1% (130)

21% (111)

129. Southern Miss

11% (81)

18% (100)

4% (134)

0% (132)

24% (103)

130. Ohio

5% (91)

29% (83)

31% (85)

2% (122)

3% (136)

131. Old Dominion

17% (74)

52% (50)

16% (118)

1% (126) 

4% (134)

132. James Madison

3% (97)

15% (108)

27% (97)

2% (125)

8% (127)

133. Auburn

0% (119)

80% (15)

4% (135)

3% (117)

6% (131)

134. UConn

<1% (109)

1% (128)

19% (114)

0% (132)

13% (122)

135. UTEP

4% (96)

15% (107)

13% (122)

30% (66)

5% (132)

136. North Texas

3% (99)

5% (124)

9% (127)

3% (116)

4% (133)

137. Oklahoma State

0% (119)

0% (134)

<1% (138)

0% (132)

9% (126)

138. Iowa State

<1% (113)

3% (125)

11% (124)

7% (105)

2% (138)

At quarterback, continuity tends to come in extremes, with teams either returning a large share of their snaps or essentially starting over. 47 FBS programs that bring back at least 70% of their quarterback snaps, while another 57 return 10% or fewer -- together accounting for roughly three-quarters of the FBS.

That kind of split is less pronounced at the skill positions and along the offensive line, but true multi-unit continuity is rare, meaning a vast majority of teams are replacing significant snaps somewhere across the offensive depth chart.

Army is the only team in the country to return at least 70% of its snaps in four of the five offensive position groups tracked, while Delaware, Maryland and San Diego State each hit that threshold in three of the five. The Aztecs are the only program to pair at least 70% returning snaps by both running backs and wide receivers with a returning starting quarterback.

Only seven teams return at least 70% of their snaps at both quarterback and along the offensive line: Army, Liberty, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and USC.

North Texas and Oklahoma State are outliers differently, as the only two programs to return 10% or fewer of their snaps across all five offensive position groups after Eric Morris relocated his system north of the Red River. Iowa State barely misses that group, as does Auburn, with both returning 10% or fewer of their snaps by four of the five position groups.

Defense returning snaps

TeamDL SnapsLB SnapsDB Snaps

1. Air Force

24% (98)

99% (1)

91% (1)

2. Notre Dame

60% (19)

76% (5)

80% (3)

3. Maryland

43% (45)

95% (2)

61% (23)

4. BYU

76% (3)

62% (25)

63% (18)

5. Georgia

78% (2)

74% (7)

51% (34)

6. Eastern Michigan

61% (18)

59% (35)

71% (8)

7. Stanford

48% (39)

74% (8)

62% (20)

8. Florida

55% (24)

85% (4)

54% (32)

9. Virginia Tech

50% (35)

44% (60)

78% (4)

10. Oregon

73% (4)

61% (29)

50% (37)

11. Texas

66% (8)

46% (58)

61% (22)

12. Florida Atlantic

66% (9)

72% (12)

42% (69)

13. Nebraska

66% (6)

42% (65)

59% (28)

14. Oklahoma50% (36)64% (22)59% (25)

15. Miami

39% (59)

56% (44)

70% (9)

16. Navy

34% (72)

61% (27)

66% (11)

17. Wake Forest

65% (11)

56% (42)

51% (35)

18. New Mexico

38% (60)

67% (19)

65% (13)

19. Delaware

42% (53)

67% (18)

55% (31)

20. Boston College

39% (58)

30% (95)

76% (5)

21. North Dakota State

65% (10)

19% (110)

59% (26)

22. Northwestern

43% (46)

51% (51)

64% (15)

23. Georgia Southern

66% (7)

55% (46)

46% (54)

24. USC

49% (38)

63% (24)

47% (48)

25. Alabama

30% (82)

33% (85)

81% (2)

26. UCF

46% (40)

35% (82)

71% (7)

27. Minnesota

35% (67)

73% (10)

49% (44)

28. Vanderbilt

51% (34)

54% (48)

51% (36)

29. Kansas

36% (64)

49% (55)

61% (21)

30. Georgia Tech

37% (63)

88% (3)

38% (78)

31. TCU

99% (1)

10% (128)

49% (42)

32. Syracuse

20% (112)

60% (33)

63% (16)

33. Tulsa

20% (110)

41% (67)

74% (6)

34. Houston

35% (66)

65% (21)

50% (40)

35. Pittsburgh

61% (16)

49% (56)

46% (55)

36. South Carolina

38% (62)

69% (17)

48% (45)

37. Fresno State

59% (20)

51% (52)

43% (67)

38. Utah State

54% (27)

55% (47)

44% (62)

39. Boise State

53% (30)

73% (11)

33% (96)

40. New Mexico State

42% (51)

62% (26)

46% (53)

41. Texas A&M

38% (61)

36% (77)

64% (14)

42. Texas Tech

43% (50)

27% (100)

69% (10)

43. Old Dominion

53% (31)

25% (102)

56% (30)

44. Jacksonville State

42% (52)

69% (15)

42% (70)

45. Clemson

25% (97)

63% (23)

49% (41)

46. Miami (Ohio)

61% (15)

36% (78)

45% (59)

47. Indiana

35% (68)

70% (13)

47% (50)

48. Washington

23% (102)

60% (31)

48% (47)

49. Tulane

26% (92)

56% (43)

54% (33)

50. Duke

36% (65)

73% (9)

43% (65)

51. Kennesaw State

53% (32)

58% (39)

35% (87)

52. Ohio

53% (29)

69% (16)

30% (103)

53. Tennessee

40% (55)

61% (28)

38% (79)

54. Louisiana Tech

44% (43)

75% (6)

25% (108)

55. Auburn

21% (107)

57% (41)

50% (38)

56. Ohio State

49% (37)

23% (105)

47% (51)

57. SMU

30% (81)

47% (57)

44% (63)

58. LSU

31% (76)

30% (94)

60% (24)

59. Utah

23% (100)

60% (34)

46% (56)

60. Florida State

51% (33)

40% (68)

35% (88)

61. Mississippi State

57% (22)

44% (61)

30% (104)

62. Oregon State

61% (17)

37% (76)

34% (90)

63. Purdue

58% (21)

31% (89)

36% (84)

64. Sam Houston

46% (42)

51% (53)

32% (97)

65. Kentucky

43% (49)

38% (72)

42% (72)

66. Louisiana Monroe

16% (120)

59% (36)

45% (60)

67. Arizona

54% (26)

60% (32)

19% (118)

68. Michigan

40% (56)

30% (92)

49% (43)

69. Virginia

41% (54)

51% (50)

33% (93)

70. Texas State

25% (93)

37% (75)

48% (46)

71. NC State

30% (83)

14% (119)

66% (12)

72. Ole Miss 

73% (5)

21% (107)

34% (89)

73. UTEP

28% (86)

39% (70)

45% (58)

74. Liberty

63% (13)

70% (14)

4% (135)

75. FIU

29% (84)

53% (49)

30% (101)

76. Louisiana

40% (57)

18% (112)

46% (52)

77. UCLA

14% (124)

28% (99)

58% (29)

78. Akron

43% (47)

29% (96)

40% (74)

79. East Carolina

54% (28)

43% (62)

22% (113)

80. Baylor

34% (73)

29% (97)

42% (68)

81. Temple

25% (96)

50% (54)

33% (95)

82. Western Michigan

20% (109)

10% (127)

63% (17)

83. UTSA

35% (69)

34% (83)

36% (83)

84. Arkansas State

9% (133)

15% (114)

62% (19)

85. California

30% (79)

25% (103)

45% (57)

86. UNLV

25% (94)

36% (79)

42% (71)

87. Missouri State

16% (119)

32% (88)

47% (49)

88. Bowling Green

30% (80)

35% (81)

37% (81)

89. Marshall

20% (108)

42% (66)

39% (75)

90. Arizona State

46% (41)

21% (108)

31% (99)

91. Middle Tennessee

20% (111)

38% (73)

41% (73)

92. South Alabama

12% (125)

45% (59)

34% (92)

93. Army

62% (14)

8% (130)

33% (94)

94. Sacramento State

23% (99)

59% (37)

17% (119)

95. Colorado State

43% (48)

22% (106)

39% (77)

96. Illinois

11% (128)

26% (101)

50% (39)

97. Iowa

22% (105)

28% (98)

44% (61)

98. Hawaii

16% (118)

60% (30)

27% (105)

99. Louisville

4% (137)

58% (40)

34% (91)

100. Kansas State

15% (122)

33% (84)

43% (66)

101. Charlotte

26% (91)

59% (38)

22% (114)

102. Rice

63% (12)

14% (120)

30% (102)

103. Kent State

44% (44)

20% (109)

35% (86)

104. North Carolina

55% (25)

8% (131)

43% (64)

105. Cincinnati

27% (88)

56% (45)

20% (115)

106. Buffalo

18% (114)

<1% (137)

59% (27)

107. UMass

12% (126)

38% (71)

37% (80)

108. San Diego State

56% (23)

7% (132)

31% (98)

109. Wisconsin

9% (134)

65% (20)

23% (112)

110. Rutgers

34% (71)

38% (74)

23% (111)

111. Coastal Carolina

10% (131)

42% (64)

36% (85)

112. Nevada

34% (70)

32% (87)

25% (109)

113. Wyoming

22% (104)

18% (111)

39% (76)

114. Troy

14% (123)

42% (63)

25% (110)

115. Missouri

27% (90)

40% (69)

20% (116)

116. Georgia State

27% (89)

25% (104)

26% (106)

117. Penn State

16% (121)

14% (118)

36% (82)

118. Western Kentucky

33% (75)

6% (133)

30% (100)

119. App State

30% (78)

31% (90)

15% (120)

120. Arkansas

28% (87)

30% (93)

11% (126)

121. Michigan State

22% (103)

30% (91)

13% (125)

122. Ball State

23% (101)

13% (122)

25% (107)

123. Central Michigan

28% (85)

32% (86)

6% (131)

124. South Florida

25% (95)

13% (124)

19% (117)

125. James Madison

18% (115)

36% (80)

6% (129)

126. Iowa State

21% (106)

14% (121)

14% (124)

127. San Jose State

31% (77)

17% (113)

2% (137)

128. Oklahoma State

33% (74)

11% (126)

7% (128)

129. UAB

10% (132)

15% (115)

14% (122)

130. Northern Illinois

17% (116)

0% (138)

14% (123)

131. West Virginia

18% (113)

15% (117)

5% (133)

132. North Texas

17% (117)

13% (123)

6% (130)

133. Toledo

5% (136)

15% (116)

10% (127)

134. Colorado

6% (135)

<1% (136)

14% (121)

135. Washington State

10% (130)

10% (129)

6% (132)

136. Memphis

11% (129)

2% (134)

5% (134)

137. Southern Miss

0% (138)

12% (125)

2% (136)

138. UConn

11% (127)

2% (135)

<1% (138)

A few clear patterns emerge on defense. Notre Dame and BYU are the only two programs in the country to return at least 60% of their snaps across all three position groups, giving them the most complete defensive continuity entering 2026. Air Force tops the FBS in percentage of returning snaps by linebackers and defensive backs, but retained just 24% of its snaps by defensive linemen.

A larger group comes close. Twelve additional teams return at least 60% of their snaps in two of the three defensive position groups: Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Liberty, Maryland, Navy, New Mexico, Oregon, Stanford, Syracuse and Texas.

At the bottom end, defensive turnover is just as stark. Each of the 10 teams with the lowest percentage of returning defensive snaps brings back fewer than 20% across all three position groups: Colorado, Memphis, North Texas, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, UConn, Washington State and West Virginia.

Why returning snaps still matters for roster building

Returning snaps aren't a perfect predictor of success, and they're not meant to be treated as one. Teams can and do rebuild quickly; Indiana is the obvious recent reminder that a major overhaul can still turn into immediate success.

But those situations are the exception, not the rule.

More often, returning snaps help explain why some teams might start faster than others. They don't guarantee wins, but they do point to stability: fewer unknowns in execution, more familiarity on both sides of the ball and a roster that has already logged meaningful game reps together. That kind of continuity tends to shorten the adjustment period in August and September.

Think of it less as a prediction tool and more as a baseline. It doesn't tell you who will break out -- but it does help explain who has the cleanest runway to do so. In a sport defined by roster churn, that starting point still matters.