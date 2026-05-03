College football returning snap percentages 2026: Production back from last season for every team
A complete look at the percentage of returning snaps on offense and defense, with position group breakdowns for all 138 FBS teams entering the 2026 season
Returning starters remain one of the most commonly cited benchmarks of offseason expectations as college football's preview magazine season approaches. We published our own returning starters breakdown for all 138 FBS teams in late March, offering a snapshot of which programs bring back the most first-team experience from the 2025 season. While that metric still provides a useful baseline for roster continuity, it doesn't capture the role of depth and high-usage contributors outside the starting 11 on offense and defense.
Returning snaps helps fill in that gap.
It measures what percentage of on-field usage a team retained from one season to the next, capturing both starters and rotational players and offering a more complete picture of continuity.
This approach is similar in concept to Bill Connelly's returning production metric, though it is not position-group-weighted and does not account for incoming transfers. Instead, it provides a straightforward look at how much of last season's workload returns from each team's 2025 roster. Transfer additions and overall roster experience will be examined more closely later this offseason.
Using data from TruMedia, our analysis tracks the percentage of returning snaps on offense and defense, with breakdowns by position group and where those numbers rank among the 138 FBS teams. Offensive breakdowns include quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line, while defensive splits cover the defensive line, linebacker and defensive back groups.
Teams that return most of their offensive line tend to rate well in overall returning snaps, given the position group's high volume of consistent snap participation. A similar effect often shows up in the secondary on defense, where snap distribution is typically more concentrated than along the defensive line.
Notre Dame tops the list, returning 66% of its total offensive and defensive snaps from the 2025 season. Five of the six teams with the best FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win this year's national title rank among the top 15 nationally in returning overall snap percentage. The one exception is reigning national champion Indiana, which ranks No. 63 after replacing a significant portion of its roster, returning just 34% of its offensive snaps and 48% of its defensive snaps.
Here is a look at the returning snap percentage for every FBS team entering the 2026 season.
Overall returning snaps percentages
|Team
|Total Snaps
|Off. Snaps (Rank)
|Def. Snaps (Rank)
1. Notre Dame
66%
57% (17)
73% (2)
2. Maryland
65%
59% (14)
70% (3)
3. BYU
63%
60% (11)
65% (4)
62%
64% (4)
60% (9)
5. Georgia
61%
58% (16)
65% (5)
6. Stanford
59%
55% (22)
64% (7)
7. New Mexico
58%
61% (10)
56% (18)
8. Delaware
57%
59% (13)
54% (19)
9. Air Force
57%
41% (63)
75% (1)
10. USC
56%
58% (15)
53% (24)
11. Ohio State
56%
67% (2)
43% (56)
|12. Nebraska
|56%
|54% (23)
|57% (13)
|13. Oklahoma
|55%
|54% (24)
|57% (14)
14. Minnesota
54%
56% (19)
52% (27)
15. Texas
54%
50% (37)
58% (11)
16. Oregon
54%
48% (44)
60% (10)
17. Army
54%
72% (1)
34% (93)
18. Tennessee
53%
61% (9)
45% (53)
19. Eastern Michigan
53%
41% (61)
64% (6)
20. Navy
53%
49% (39)
56% (16)
21. Texas Tech
52%
55% (20)
49% (42)
22. Boise State
52%
54% (25)
50% (39)
23. Florida Atlantic
52%
46% (49)
57% (12)
24. Washington
52%
56% (18)
47% (48)
25. Fresno State
51%
53% (28)
50% (37)
51%
49% (43)
51% (21)
27. Pittsburgh
51%
51% (33)
51% (35)
28. Florida
51%
38% (73)
63% (8)
29. Michigan
51%
62% (7)
40% (68)
30. Houston
50%
50% (35)
51% (34)
31. Temple
50%
65% (3)
36% (81)
32. Northwestern
50%
46% (50)
54% (22)
33. South Carolina
49%
48% (45)
50% (36)
34. Miami (Ohio)
49%
50% (36)
49% (46)
35. Clemson
49%
49% (41)
49% (45)
36. Arkansas State
49%
61% (8)
35% (84)
37. Louisiana
48%
59% (12)
38% (76)
38. Louisiana Tech
48%
52% (29)
44% (54)
39. Tulsa
48%
45% (52)
51% (33)
40. Texas State
46%
53% (26)
40% (70)
41. SMU
46%
51% (32)
43% (57)
42. San Diego State
46%
63% (6)
31% (108)
43. Miami
46%
36% (79)
57% (15)
44. Texas A&M
46%
43% (57)
50% (41)
45. Vanderbilt
46%
39% (70)
52% (28)
46. Utah State
45%
40% (65)
50% (38)
47. UTSA
45%
55% (21)
35% (83)
48. TCU
45%
39% (68)
51% (31)
45%
41% (64)
49% (44)
50. Liberty
45%
51% (34)
38% (74)
51. Arizona
44%
48% (46)
40% (67)
52. Western Michigan
44%
52% (30)
36% (82)
53. Ole Miss
44%
49% (42)
39% (72)
54. Syracuse
43%
36% (81)
51% (32)
55. Marshall
43%
51% (31)
35% (89)
56. Louisiana Monroe
42%
45% (54)
40% (66)
57. UCF
42%
32% (92)
53% (26)
58. Kansas
42%
31% (94)
52% (29)
59. NC State
42%
43% (56)
40% (71)
60. California
41%
47% (48)
35% (85)
61. Central Michigan
41%
63% (5)
20% (123)
62. Akron
41%
45% (53)
37% (78)
63. Indiana
41%
34% (84)
48% (47)
64. Alabama
41%
30% (96)
53% (25)
65. Wake Forest
41%
25% (111)
56% (17)
66. Missouri
41%
53% (27)
27% (115)
67. Duke
41%
35% (83)
46% (50)
68. Hawaii
40%
47% (47)
33% (98)
69. Kansas State
40%
49% (38)
33% (100)
70. Kent State
40%
49% (40)
32% (103)
71. UCLA
40%
42% (60)
38% (77)
72. Virginia
39%
39% (69)
40% (69)
73. Boston College
39%
25% (107)
54% (20)
74. Utah
39%
37% (74)
42% (59)
75. Iowa
39%
45% (51)
33% (97)
76. South Alabama
38%
42% (59)
34% (92)
77. Georgia Tech
38%
24% (114)
52% (30)
78. New Mexico State
38%
26% (103)
50% (40)
79. FIU
37%
36% (78)
38% (75)
80. Purdue
37%
33% (87)
41% (63)
37%
33% (90)
41% (61)
82. Sam Houston
36%
32% (93)
41% (64)
83. Rutgers
36%
41% (62)
30% (110)
84. Oregon State
36%
31% (95)
41% (62)
85. Georgia Southern
35%
17% (125)
54% (23)
86. Tulane
35%
24% (117)
47% (49)
87. Illinois
35%
36% (76)
33% (96)
88. Rice
34%
36% (77)
33% (102)
89. LSU
34%
25% (104)
42% (58)
90. Missouri State
34%
33% (88)
35% (87)
91. UNLV
34%
33% (89)
35% (86)
92. Kennesaw State
34%
22% (121)
46% (51)
93. Nevada
34%
38% (71)
29% (112)
94. Cincinnati
33%
36% (82)
32% (105)
95. Georgia State
33%
40% (66)
26% (116)
96. Wisconsin
33%
37% (75)
30% (109)
97. Troy
32%
38% (72)
27% (114)
98. Florida State
32%
24% (116)
41% (60)
99. Wyoming
32%
34% (85)
29% (113)
100. Old Dominion
31%
12% (131)
49% (43)
101. Arizona State
31%
27% (98)
34% (90)
102. Arkansas
30%
40% (67)
21% (120)
103. UMass
30%
29% (97)
31% (107)
|104. Bowling Green
|30%
|25% (108)
|35% (88)
105. Middle Tennessee
30%
25% (106)
34% (91)
106. Louisville
30%
27% (102)
33% (99)
107. Baylor
30%
24% (118)
36% (80)
108. Kentucky
29%
18% (124)
41% (65)
109. Charlotte
29%
25% (110)
33% (101)
110. Ohio
29%
13% (130)
46% (52)
111. North Carolina
29%
25% (109%)
32% (104)
112. Ball State
28%
36% (80)
20% (122)
113. Sacramento State
27%
20% (122)
34% (94)
114. Coastal Carolina
27%
24% (112)
30% (111)
115. Auburn
27%
11% (133)
43% (55)
116. Northern Illinois
27%
42% (58)
12% (130)
117. Washington State
27%
44% (55)
8% (135)
118. Buffalo
27%
22% (119)
31% (106)
119. Michigan State
27%
33% (91)
20% (121)
120. East Carolina
26%
16% (126)
36% (79)
121. App State
25%
27% (99)
24% (119)
122. Colorado State
25%
16% (127)
34% (95)
123. UTEP
25%
10% (135)
39% (73)
124. Western Kentucky
23%
22% (120)
24% (118)
125. South Florida
22%
25% (105)
19% (124)
126. Penn State
22%
19% (123)
25% (117)
127. Colorado
21%
34% (86)
8% (134)
128. UAB
20%
27% (101)
13% (129)
129. San Jose State
20%
24% (115)
15% (127)
130. West Virginia
19%
27% (100)
11% (131)
131. Toledo
17%
24% (113)
10% (133)
132. James Madison
15%
12% (132)
18% (125)
133. Memphis
10%
15% (128)
6% (136)
134. Oklahoma State
10%
4% (137)
15% (128)
135. Iowa State
10%
4% (138)
16% (126)
136. Southern Miss
10%
15% (129)
5% (137)
137. North Texas
8%
5% (136)
11% (132)
138. UConn
7%
11% (134)
4% (138)
A few broader roster trends stand out when breaking down returning snaps by side of the ball. Virginia Tech is the only team in the country to rank inside the top 10 nationally in both offense and defense, returning 62% of its overall snaps. That's somewhat surprising given the Hokies welcomed James Franklin as their new coach, though retaining Brent Pry as defensive coordinator likely helped preserve continuity on that side of the ball.
At the other end of the spectrum, UConn (7%), North Texas (8%) and Southern Miss (10%) all sit among the bottom 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive percentage of returning snaps, and unsurprisingly rank at the very bottom of the overall list as well. Coaching turnover is a common thread down in the rankings -- 11 of the 14 teams with the lowest overall returning snap percentage also made a change at head coach.
Several teams show a sharp imbalance between the two sides of the ball. Central Michigan returns 63% of its offensive snaps (No. 5 nationally), but just 20% on defense (No. 123). Army has a similar split, leading the FBS with 72% of offensive snaps back while returning just 34% on defense (No. 93). On the flip side, Georgia Southern returns only 17% of its offensive snaps (No. 125) but brings back a far more stable defensive unit at 54% (No. 22).
There is also a clear overlap between returning starters and returning snap percentage.
Among the 18 FBS teams that bring back at least 12 players that started six games or more during the 2025 season (again, incoming transfers excluded), most also grade out near the top of the returning snaps rankings -- reinforcing the idea that the two metrics generally move in tandem, even if they measure continuity in different ways.
A closer look at those teams:
- USC (15 starters) -- No. 10 in percentage of returning snaps
- Georgia (14) -- No. 5
- Maryland (14) -- No. 2
- New Mexico (14) -- No. 7
- Notre Dame (14) -- No. 1
- Oklahoma (14) -- No. 13
- Oregon (14) -- No. 15
- Virginia Tech (14) -- No. 4
- Boise State (13) -- No. 22
- BYU (13) -- No. 3
- Fresno State (13) -- No. 25
- Tennessee (13) -- No. 17
- Texas Tech (13) -- No. 21
- Delaware (12) -- No. 8
- Houston (12) -- No. 30
- Nebraska (12) -- No. 12
- Stanford (12) -- No. 6
- Texas (12) -- No. 14
Now, let's get into some position group breakdowns.
Offense returning snaps percentages
|Team
|QB Snaps
|RB Snaps
|WR Snaps
|TE Snaps
|OL Snaps
1. Army
73% (46)
53% (47)
81% (6)
100% (1)
75% (7)
2. Ohio State
93% (25)
50% (52)
58% (24)
27% (74)
82% (2)
3. Temple
0% (119)
29% (87)
59% (23)
99% (6)
79% (4)
4. Virginia Tech
0% (119)
59% (35)
48% (39)
94% (9)
80% (3)
5. Central Michigan
32% (60)
39% (68)
83% (5)
28% (69)
77% (6)
6. San Diego State
94% (22)
86% (11)
91% (2)
56% (29)
38% (75)
7. Michigan
95% (18)
62% (32)
49% (36)
44% (45)
66% (16)
8. Arkansas State
<1% (117)
93% (6)
65% (15)
32% (62)
72% (9)
9. Tennessee
2% (102)
56% (39)
69% (10)
39% (51)
74% (8)
10. New Mexico
89% (35)
28% (88)
53% (29)
45% (41)
70% (14)
11. BYU
97% (16)
86% (12)
47% (42)
28% (71)
61% (26)
12. Louisiana
90% (34)
11% (111)
54% (28)
81% (13)
60% (28)
13. Delaware
99% (10)
99% (4)
34% (76)
79% (16)
54% (36)
14. Maryland
93% (24)
71% (23)
21% (107)
87% (12)
65% (17)
15. USC
95% (19)
69% (27)
25% (98)
11% (100)
79% (5)
16. Georgia
100% (1)
70% (26)
30% (89)
54% (33)
61% (25)
17. Notre Dame
88% (37)
10% (112)
48% (38)
37% (54)
71% (11)
18. Washington
94% (21)
10% (113)
36% (71)
75% (19)
64% (20)
19. Minnesota
100% (1)
54% (44)
44% (47)
25% (77)
64% (22)
20. Texas Tech
26% (65)
100% (1)
33% (83)
55% (32)
64% (21)
21. UTSA
100% (1)
54% (44)
64% (17)
4% (113)
58% (31)
22. Stanford
<1% (111)
72% (21)
30% (87)
23% (81)
84% (1)
23. Nebraska
36% (58)
29% (84)
71% (9)
80% (14)
47% (48)
24. Oklahoma
92% (29)
83% (13)
41% (56)
2% (120)
59% (30)
25. Boise State
100% (1)
70% (24)
36% (70)
45% (43)
52% (39)
26. Texas State
97% (14)
38% (70)
85% (4)
56% (30)
30% (91)
27. Missouri
28% (63)
93% (7)
19% (113)
96% (8)
56% (33)
28. Fresno State
0% (119)
79% (17)
88% (3)
2% (123)
56% (34)
29. Louisiana Tech
88% (38)
0% (134)
38% (68)
100% (1)
53% (37)
30. Western Michigan
89% (36)
70% (25)
61% (19)
2% (124)
52% (38)
31. Marshall
92% (27)
24% (92)
60% (22)
100% (1)
34% (84)
32. SMU
100% (1)
24% (93)
43% (51)
4% (111)
64% (19)
33. Pittsburgh
70% (47)
43% (63)
33% (80)
<1% (129)
70% (12)
34. Liberty
81% (43)
8% (117)
29% (93)
34% (59)
71% (10)
35. Houston
92% (28)
19% (99)
81% (7)
32% (61)
37% (77)
36. Miami (Ohio)
25% (67)
38% (71)
39% (60)
<1% (128)
70% (13)
37. Texas
95% (20)
6% (122)
56% (26)
27% (72)
52% (40)
38. Kansas State
100% (1)
69% (28)
64% (18)
64% (23)
23% (105)
39. Navy
13% (77)
12% (110)
67% (12)
77% (18)
69% (15)
40. Kent State
86% (39)
9% (114)
41% (55)
80% (15)
44% (59)
41. Clemson
19% (72)
29% (86)
68% (11)
71% (21)
43% (62)
42. Ole Miss
84% (40)
79% (16)
22% (102)
24% (79)
56% (32)
43. North Dakota State
18% (73)
33% (77)
39% (65)
43% (48)
65% (18)
44. Oregon
97% (17)
46% (58)
44% (48)
38% (52)
44% (57)
45. South Carolina
90% (33)
31% (80)
56% (25)
60% (27)
36% (78)
46. Arizona
94% (23)
58% (36)
51% (33)
2% (121)
45% (53)
47. Hawaii
78% (45)
30% (81)
41% (57)
100% (1)
47% (49)
48. California
97% (15)
3% (126)
35% (75)
60% (28)
50% (44)
49. Florida Atlantic
90% (32)
38% (72)
49% (37)
0% (132)
43% (63)
50. Northwestern
4% (94)
90% (8)
100% (1)
22% (82)
26% (97)
51. Iowa
8% (86)
74% (20)
35% (74)
70% (22)
45% (55)
52. Tulsa
79% (44)
<1% (129)
45% (45)
16% (91)
55% (35)
53. Akron
5% (90)
98% (5)
51% (32)
64% (24)
34% (82)
54. Louisiana Monroe
91% (30)
<1% (129)
61% (20)
8% (103)
45% (54)
55. Washington State
5% (93)
77% (18)
28% (95)
55% (31)
51% (41)
56. NC State
98% (12)
43% (64)
39% (64)
5% (109)
45% (56)
57. Texas A&M
93% (26)
56% (40)
66% (13)
17% (88)
25% (99)
58. Northern Illinois
46% (55)
44% (62)
72% (8)
10% (102)
33% (85)
59. South Alabama
100% (1)
49% (53)
42% (52)
28% (70)
34% (81)
60. UCLA
91% (31)
52% (48)
21% (106)
11% (101)
48% (46)
61. Eastern Michigan
100% (1)
8% (120)
38% (66)
91% (10)
30% (93)
62. Rutgers
4% (95)
90% (9)
46% (43)
7% (104)
44% (60)
63. Air Force
100% (1)
35% (74)
30% (90)
4% (114)
46% (51)
64. Jacksonville State
66% (48)
29% (82)
43% (50)
6% (107)
44% (58)
65. Utah State
30% (61)
56% (37)
3% (136)
12% (97)
61% (24)
66. Georgia State
43% (56)
16% (104)
33% (78)
43% (46)
48% (47)
67. Arkansas
12% (80)
31% (79)
40% (58)
62% (26)
42% (66)
68. TCU
0% (119)
46% (59)
49% (35)
16% (92)
45% (52)
69. Virginia
2% (105)
17% (102)
20% (110)
43% (47)
60% (27)
70. Vanderbilt
8% (87)
88% (10)
47% (41)
54% (34)
24% (102)
71. Nevada
55% (51)
43% (65)
23% (100)
4% (115)
50% (43)
72. Troy
98% (13)
37% (73)
6% (130)
34% (58)
42% (64)
73. Florida
9% (84)
82% (14)
36% (69)
13% (96)
42% (65)
74. Utah
99% (11)
64% (31)
39% (62)
22% (83)
22% (108)
75. Wisconsin
60% (50)
55% (41)
35% (73)
20% (86)
34% (83)
76. Illinois
0% (119)
100% (1)
52% (31)
30% (64)
25% (100)
77. Rice
13% (78)
60% (33)
14% (121)
25% (76)
50% (42)
78. FIU
<1% (114)
48% (54)
60% (21)
25% (78)
31% (87)
79. Miami
<1% (112)
100% (1)
43% (49)
44% (44)
24% (104)
80. Ball State
0% (119)
45% (60)
33% (82)
27% (73)
46% (50)
81. Syracuse
54% (52)
8% (118)
17% (116)
29% (67)
49% (45)
82. Cincinnati
5% (92)
5% (123)
16% (117)
23% (80)
62% (23)
83. Duke
0% (119)
55% (42)
4% (133)
78% (17)
43% (61)
84. Indiana
1% (106)
16% (106)
21% (104)
<1% (131)
60% (29)
85. Wyoming
15% (76)
34% (75)
42% (53)
14% (94)
40% (69)
86. Colorado
24% (69)
52% (49)
38% (67)
98% (7)
22% (106)
87. Purdue
81% (42)
26% (91)
21% (105)
19% (87)
34% (80)
88. Missouri State
3% (98)
39% (69)
53% (30)
90% (11)
15% (121)
89. UNLV
2% (100)
66% (30)
25% (99)
30% (65)
38% (76)
90. Mississippi State
24% (68)
53% (46)
55% (27)
17% (90)
21% (112)
91. Michigan State
41% (57)
41% (66)
28% (94)
5% (110)
39% (73)
92. UCF
0% (119)
8% (116)
48% (40)
49% (38)
30% (89)
93. Sam Houston
33% (59)
75% (19)
66% (14)
0% (132)
6% (130)
94. Kansas
12% (79)
<1% (130)
32% (84)
38% (53)
39% (72)
95. Oregon State
60% (49)
20% (97)
20% (108)
41% (49)
30% (90)
96. Alabama
10% (82)
54% (43)
45% (46)
50% (37)
15% (120)
97. UMass
0% (119)
22% (95)
18% (115)
100% (1)
22% (107)
98. Arizona State
0% (119)
22% (96)
39% (61)
22% (84)
30% (92)
99. App State
9% (85)
44% (61)
28% (96)
4% (112)
32% (86)
100. West Virginia
49% (53)
0% (134)
5% (132)
21% (85)
42% (67)
101. UAB
26% (66)
<1% (131)
15% (120)
29% (68)
38% (74)
102. Louisville
<1% (115)
71% (22)
20% (111)
49% (39)
22% (110)
103. New Mexico State
22% (70)
56% (38)
42% (54)
3% (118)
17% (115)
104. LSU
0% (119)
68% (29)
<1% (137)
41% (50)
31% (88)
105. South Florida
0% (119)
28% (89)
30% (88)
54% (35)
22% (109)
106. Middle Tennessee
29% (62)
13% (109)
39% (63)
37% (55)
16% (116)
107. Boston College
0% (119)
8% (119)
31% (86)
35% (56)
28% (95)
108. Bowling Green
27% (64)
32% (78)
22% (101)
45% (40)
17% (114)
109. North Carolina
2% (104)
59% (34)
50% (34)
6% (106)
13% (123)
110. Charlotte
82% (41)
23% (94)
9% (128)
53% (36)
16% (118)
111. Wake Forest
<1% (110)
40% (67)
22% (103)
34% (57)
25% (98)
112. Coastal Carolina
0% (119)
47% (56)
29% (92)
45% (42)
18% (113)
113. Toledo
7% (89)
17% (103)
20% (112)
12% (99)
34% (79)
114. Georgia Tech
<1% (116)
47% (57)
6% (131)
0% (132)
40% (68)
115. San Jose State
16% (75)
18% (101)
9% (129)
3% (119)
39% (70)
116. Florida State
7% (89)
29% (85)
65% (16)
15% (93)
6% (129)
117. Tulane
0% (119)
27% (90)
36% (72)
1% (127)
28% (96)
118. Baylor
2% (101)
48% (55)
11% (126)
33% (60)
28% (94)
119. Buffalo
2% (103)
34% (76)
40% (59)
0% (132)
16% (119)
120. Western Kentucky
46% (54)
3% (127)
34% (77)
12% (98)
16% (117)
121. Kennesaw State
<1% (118)
<1% (133)
11% (123)
6% (108)
39% (71)
122. Sacramento State
1% (108)
9% (115)
33% (79)
74% (20)
7% (128)
123. Penn State
0% (119)
7% (121)
11% (125)
31% (63)
25% (101)
124. Kentucky
1% (107)
19% (98)
29% (91)
63% (25)
2% (137)
125. Georgia Southern
9% (83)
51% (51)
15% (119)
26% (75)
10% (125)
126. East Carolina
0% (119)
16% (105)
33% (81)
13% (95)
11% (124)
127. Colorado State
20% (71)
0% (134)
45% (44)
17% (89)
4% (135)
128. Memphis
0% (119)
0% (134)
20% (109)
<1% (130)
21% (111)
129. Southern Miss
11% (81)
18% (100)
4% (134)
0% (132)
24% (103)
130. Ohio
5% (91)
29% (83)
31% (85)
2% (122)
3% (136)
131. Old Dominion
17% (74)
52% (50)
16% (118)
1% (126)
4% (134)
132. James Madison
3% (97)
15% (108)
27% (97)
2% (125)
8% (127)
133. Auburn
0% (119)
80% (15)
4% (135)
3% (117)
6% (131)
134. UConn
<1% (109)
1% (128)
19% (114)
0% (132)
13% (122)
135. UTEP
4% (96)
15% (107)
13% (122)
30% (66)
5% (132)
136. North Texas
3% (99)
5% (124)
9% (127)
3% (116)
4% (133)
137. Oklahoma State
0% (119)
0% (134)
<1% (138)
0% (132)
9% (126)
138. Iowa State
<1% (113)
3% (125)
11% (124)
7% (105)
2% (138)
At quarterback, continuity tends to come in extremes, with teams either returning a large share of their snaps or essentially starting over. 47 FBS programs that bring back at least 70% of their quarterback snaps, while another 57 return 10% or fewer -- together accounting for roughly three-quarters of the FBS.
That kind of split is less pronounced at the skill positions and along the offensive line, but true multi-unit continuity is rare, meaning a vast majority of teams are replacing significant snaps somewhere across the offensive depth chart.
Army is the only team in the country to return at least 70% of its snaps in four of the five offensive position groups tracked, while Delaware, Maryland and San Diego State each hit that threshold in three of the five. The Aztecs are the only program to pair at least 70% returning snaps by both running backs and wide receivers with a returning starting quarterback.
Only seven teams return at least 70% of their snaps at both quarterback and along the offensive line: Army, Liberty, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and USC.
North Texas and Oklahoma State are outliers differently, as the only two programs to return 10% or fewer of their snaps across all five offensive position groups after Eric Morris relocated his system north of the Red River. Iowa State barely misses that group, as does Auburn, with both returning 10% or fewer of their snaps by four of the five position groups.
Defense returning snaps
|Team
|DL Snaps
|LB Snaps
|DB Snaps
1. Air Force
24% (98)
99% (1)
91% (1)
2. Notre Dame
60% (19)
76% (5)
80% (3)
3. Maryland
43% (45)
95% (2)
61% (23)
4. BYU
76% (3)
62% (25)
63% (18)
5. Georgia
78% (2)
74% (7)
51% (34)
6. Eastern Michigan
61% (18)
59% (35)
71% (8)
7. Stanford
48% (39)
74% (8)
62% (20)
8. Florida
55% (24)
85% (4)
54% (32)
9. Virginia Tech
50% (35)
44% (60)
78% (4)
10. Oregon
73% (4)
61% (29)
50% (37)
11. Texas
66% (8)
46% (58)
61% (22)
12. Florida Atlantic
66% (9)
72% (12)
42% (69)
13. Nebraska
66% (6)
42% (65)
59% (28)
|14. Oklahoma
|50% (36)
|64% (22)
|59% (25)
15. Miami
39% (59)
56% (44)
70% (9)
16. Navy
34% (72)
61% (27)
66% (11)
17. Wake Forest
65% (11)
56% (42)
51% (35)
18. New Mexico
38% (60)
67% (19)
65% (13)
19. Delaware
42% (53)
67% (18)
55% (31)
20. Boston College
39% (58)
30% (95)
76% (5)
21. North Dakota State
65% (10)
19% (110)
59% (26)
22. Northwestern
43% (46)
51% (51)
64% (15)
23. Georgia Southern
66% (7)
55% (46)
46% (54)
24. USC
49% (38)
63% (24)
47% (48)
25. Alabama
30% (82)
33% (85)
81% (2)
26. UCF
46% (40)
35% (82)
71% (7)
27. Minnesota
35% (67)
73% (10)
49% (44)
28. Vanderbilt
51% (34)
54% (48)
51% (36)
29. Kansas
36% (64)
49% (55)
61% (21)
30. Georgia Tech
37% (63)
88% (3)
38% (78)
31. TCU
99% (1)
10% (128)
49% (42)
32. Syracuse
20% (112)
60% (33)
63% (16)
33. Tulsa
20% (110)
41% (67)
74% (6)
34. Houston
35% (66)
65% (21)
50% (40)
35. Pittsburgh
61% (16)
49% (56)
46% (55)
36. South Carolina
38% (62)
69% (17)
48% (45)
37. Fresno State
59% (20)
51% (52)
43% (67)
38. Utah State
54% (27)
55% (47)
44% (62)
39. Boise State
53% (30)
73% (11)
33% (96)
40. New Mexico State
42% (51)
62% (26)
46% (53)
41. Texas A&M
38% (61)
36% (77)
64% (14)
42. Texas Tech
43% (50)
27% (100)
69% (10)
43. Old Dominion
53% (31)
25% (102)
56% (30)
44. Jacksonville State
42% (52)
69% (15)
42% (70)
45. Clemson
25% (97)
63% (23)
49% (41)
46. Miami (Ohio)
61% (15)
36% (78)
45% (59)
47. Indiana
35% (68)
70% (13)
47% (50)
48. Washington
23% (102)
60% (31)
48% (47)
49. Tulane
26% (92)
56% (43)
54% (33)
50. Duke
36% (65)
73% (9)
43% (65)
51. Kennesaw State
53% (32)
58% (39)
35% (87)
52. Ohio
53% (29)
69% (16)
30% (103)
53. Tennessee
40% (55)
61% (28)
38% (79)
54. Louisiana Tech
44% (43)
75% (6)
25% (108)
55. Auburn
21% (107)
57% (41)
50% (38)
56. Ohio State
49% (37)
23% (105)
47% (51)
57. SMU
30% (81)
47% (57)
44% (63)
58. LSU
31% (76)
30% (94)
60% (24)
59. Utah
23% (100)
60% (34)
46% (56)
60. Florida State
51% (33)
40% (68)
35% (88)
61. Mississippi State
57% (22)
44% (61)
30% (104)
62. Oregon State
61% (17)
37% (76)
34% (90)
63. Purdue
58% (21)
31% (89)
36% (84)
64. Sam Houston
46% (42)
51% (53)
32% (97)
65. Kentucky
43% (49)
38% (72)
42% (72)
66. Louisiana Monroe
16% (120)
59% (36)
45% (60)
67. Arizona
54% (26)
60% (32)
19% (118)
68. Michigan
40% (56)
30% (92)
49% (43)
69. Virginia
41% (54)
51% (50)
33% (93)
70. Texas State
25% (93)
37% (75)
48% (46)
71. NC State
30% (83)
14% (119)
66% (12)
72. Ole Miss
73% (5)
21% (107)
34% (89)
73. UTEP
28% (86)
39% (70)
45% (58)
74. Liberty
63% (13)
70% (14)
4% (135)
75. FIU
29% (84)
53% (49)
30% (101)
76. Louisiana
40% (57)
18% (112)
46% (52)
77. UCLA
14% (124)
28% (99)
58% (29)
78. Akron
43% (47)
29% (96)
40% (74)
79. East Carolina
54% (28)
43% (62)
22% (113)
80. Baylor
34% (73)
29% (97)
42% (68)
81. Temple
25% (96)
50% (54)
33% (95)
82. Western Michigan
20% (109)
10% (127)
63% (17)
83. UTSA
35% (69)
34% (83)
36% (83)
84. Arkansas State
9% (133)
15% (114)
62% (19)
85. California
30% (79)
25% (103)
45% (57)
86. UNLV
25% (94)
36% (79)
42% (71)
87. Missouri State
16% (119)
32% (88)
47% (49)
88. Bowling Green
30% (80)
35% (81)
37% (81)
89. Marshall
20% (108)
42% (66)
39% (75)
90. Arizona State
46% (41)
21% (108)
31% (99)
91. Middle Tennessee
20% (111)
38% (73)
41% (73)
92. South Alabama
12% (125)
45% (59)
34% (92)
93. Army
62% (14)
8% (130)
33% (94)
94. Sacramento State
23% (99)
59% (37)
17% (119)
95. Colorado State
43% (48)
22% (106)
39% (77)
96. Illinois
11% (128)
26% (101)
50% (39)
97. Iowa
22% (105)
28% (98)
44% (61)
98. Hawaii
16% (118)
60% (30)
27% (105)
99. Louisville
4% (137)
58% (40)
34% (91)
100. Kansas State
15% (122)
33% (84)
43% (66)
101. Charlotte
26% (91)
59% (38)
22% (114)
102. Rice
63% (12)
14% (120)
30% (102)
103. Kent State
44% (44)
20% (109)
35% (86)
104. North Carolina
55% (25)
8% (131)
43% (64)
105. Cincinnati
27% (88)
56% (45)
20% (115)
106. Buffalo
18% (114)
<1% (137)
59% (27)
107. UMass
12% (126)
38% (71)
37% (80)
108. San Diego State
56% (23)
7% (132)
31% (98)
109. Wisconsin
9% (134)
65% (20)
23% (112)
110. Rutgers
34% (71)
38% (74)
23% (111)
111. Coastal Carolina
10% (131)
42% (64)
36% (85)
112. Nevada
34% (70)
32% (87)
25% (109)
113. Wyoming
22% (104)
18% (111)
39% (76)
114. Troy
14% (123)
42% (63)
25% (110)
115. Missouri
27% (90)
40% (69)
20% (116)
116. Georgia State
27% (89)
25% (104)
26% (106)
117. Penn State
16% (121)
14% (118)
36% (82)
118. Western Kentucky
33% (75)
6% (133)
30% (100)
119. App State
30% (78)
31% (90)
15% (120)
120. Arkansas
28% (87)
30% (93)
11% (126)
121. Michigan State
22% (103)
30% (91)
13% (125)
122. Ball State
23% (101)
13% (122)
25% (107)
123. Central Michigan
28% (85)
32% (86)
6% (131)
124. South Florida
25% (95)
13% (124)
19% (117)
125. James Madison
18% (115)
36% (80)
6% (129)
126. Iowa State
21% (106)
14% (121)
14% (124)
127. San Jose State
31% (77)
17% (113)
2% (137)
128. Oklahoma State
33% (74)
11% (126)
7% (128)
129. UAB
10% (132)
15% (115)
14% (122)
130. Northern Illinois
17% (116)
0% (138)
14% (123)
131. West Virginia
18% (113)
15% (117)
5% (133)
132. North Texas
17% (117)
13% (123)
6% (130)
133. Toledo
5% (136)
15% (116)
10% (127)
134. Colorado
6% (135)
<1% (136)
14% (121)
135. Washington State
10% (130)
10% (129)
6% (132)
136. Memphis
11% (129)
2% (134)
5% (134)
137. Southern Miss
0% (138)
12% (125)
2% (136)
138. UConn
11% (127)
2% (135)
<1% (138)
A few clear patterns emerge on defense. Notre Dame and BYU are the only two programs in the country to return at least 60% of their snaps across all three position groups, giving them the most complete defensive continuity entering 2026. Air Force tops the FBS in percentage of returning snaps by linebackers and defensive backs, but retained just 24% of its snaps by defensive linemen.
A larger group comes close. Twelve additional teams return at least 60% of their snaps in two of the three defensive position groups: Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Liberty, Maryland, Navy, New Mexico, Oregon, Stanford, Syracuse and Texas.
At the bottom end, defensive turnover is just as stark. Each of the 10 teams with the lowest percentage of returning defensive snaps brings back fewer than 20% across all three position groups: Colorado, Memphis, North Texas, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, UConn, Washington State and West Virginia.
Why returning snaps still matters for roster building
Returning snaps aren't a perfect predictor of success, and they're not meant to be treated as one. Teams can and do rebuild quickly; Indiana is the obvious recent reminder that a major overhaul can still turn into immediate success.
But those situations are the exception, not the rule.
More often, returning snaps help explain why some teams might start faster than others. They don't guarantee wins, but they do point to stability: fewer unknowns in execution, more familiarity on both sides of the ball and a roster that has already logged meaningful game reps together. That kind of continuity tends to shorten the adjustment period in August and September.
Think of it less as a prediction tool and more as a baseline. It doesn't tell you who will break out -- but it does help explain who has the cleanest runway to do so. In a sport defined by roster churn, that starting point still matters.