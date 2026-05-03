Returning starters remain one of the most commonly cited benchmarks of offseason expectations as college football's preview magazine season approaches. We published our own returning starters breakdown for all 138 FBS teams in late March, offering a snapshot of which programs bring back the most first-team experience from the 2025 season. While that metric still provides a useful baseline for roster continuity, it doesn't capture the role of depth and high-usage contributors outside the starting 11 on offense and defense.

Returning snaps helps fill in that gap.

It measures what percentage of on-field usage a team retained from one season to the next, capturing both starters and rotational players and offering a more complete picture of continuity.

This approach is similar in concept to Bill Connelly's returning production metric, though it is not position-group-weighted and does not account for incoming transfers. Instead, it provides a straightforward look at how much of last season's workload returns from each team's 2025 roster. Transfer additions and overall roster experience will be examined more closely later this offseason.

Using data from TruMedia, our analysis tracks the percentage of returning snaps on offense and defense, with breakdowns by position group and where those numbers rank among the 138 FBS teams. Offensive breakdowns include quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end and offensive line, while defensive splits cover the defensive line, linebacker and defensive back groups.

Teams that return most of their offensive line tend to rate well in overall returning snaps, given the position group's high volume of consistent snap participation. A similar effect often shows up in the secondary on defense, where snap distribution is typically more concentrated than along the defensive line.

Notre Dame tops the list, returning 66% of its total offensive and defensive snaps from the 2025 season. Five of the six teams with the best FanDuel Sportsbook odds to win this year's national title rank among the top 15 nationally in returning overall snap percentage. The one exception is reigning national champion Indiana, which ranks No. 63 after replacing a significant portion of its roster, returning just 34% of its offensive snaps and 48% of its defensive snaps.

Here is a look at the returning snap percentage for every FBS team entering the 2026 season.

Overall returning snaps percentages

A few broader roster trends stand out when breaking down returning snaps by side of the ball. Virginia Tech is the only team in the country to rank inside the top 10 nationally in both offense and defense, returning 62% of its overall snaps. That's somewhat surprising given the Hokies welcomed James Franklin as their new coach, though retaining Brent Pry as defensive coordinator likely helped preserve continuity on that side of the ball.

At the other end of the spectrum, UConn (7%), North Texas (8%) and Southern Miss (10%) all sit among the bottom 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive percentage of returning snaps, and unsurprisingly rank at the very bottom of the overall list as well. Coaching turnover is a common thread down in the rankings -- 11 of the 14 teams with the lowest overall returning snap percentage also made a change at head coach.

Several teams show a sharp imbalance between the two sides of the ball. Central Michigan returns 63% of its offensive snaps (No. 5 nationally), but just 20% on defense (No. 123). Army has a similar split, leading the FBS with 72% of offensive snaps back while returning just 34% on defense (No. 93). On the flip side, Georgia Southern returns only 17% of its offensive snaps (No. 125) but brings back a far more stable defensive unit at 54% (No. 22).

There is also a clear overlap between returning starters and returning snap percentage.

Among the 18 FBS teams that bring back at least 12 players that started six games or more during the 2025 season (again, incoming transfers excluded), most also grade out near the top of the returning snaps rankings -- reinforcing the idea that the two metrics generally move in tandem, even if they measure continuity in different ways.

A closer look at those teams:

USC (15 starters) -- No. 10 in percentage of returning snaps

Georgia (14) -- No. 5

Maryland (14) -- No. 2

New Mexico (14) -- No. 7

Notre Dame (14) -- No. 1

Oklahoma (14) -- No. 13

Oregon (14) -- No. 15

Virginia Tech (14) -- No. 4

Boise State (13) -- No. 22

BYU (13) -- No. 3

Fresno State (13) -- No. 25

Tennessee (13) -- No. 17

Texas Tech (13) -- No. 21

Delaware (12) -- No. 8

Houston (12) -- No. 30

Nebraska (12) -- No. 12

Stanford (12) -- No. 6

Texas (12) -- No. 14

Now, let's get into some position group breakdowns.

Offense returning snaps percentages

Team QB Snaps RB Snaps WR Snaps TE Snaps OL Snaps 1. Army 73% (46) 53% (47) 81% (6) 100% (1) 75% (7) 2. Ohio State 93% (25) 50% (52) 58% (24) 27% (74) 82% (2) 3. Temple 0% (119) 29% (87) 59% (23) 99% (6) 79% (4) 4. Virginia Tech 0% (119) 59% (35) 48% (39) 94% (9) 80% (3) 5. Central Michigan 32% (60) 39% (68) 83% (5) 28% (69) 77% (6) 6. San Diego State 94% (22) 86% (11) 91% (2) 56% (29) 38% (75) 7. Michigan 95% (18) 62% (32) 49% (36) 44% (45) 66% (16) 8. Arkansas State <1% (117) 93% (6) 65% (15) 32% (62) 72% (9) 9. Tennessee 2% (102) 56% (39) 69% (10) 39% (51) 74% (8) 10. New Mexico 89% (35) 28% (88) 53% (29) 45% (41) 70% (14) 11. BYU 97% (16) 86% (12) 47% (42) 28% (71) 61% (26) 12. Louisiana 90% (34) 11% (111) 54% (28) 81% (13) 60% (28) 13. Delaware 99% (10) 99% (4) 34% (76) 79% (16) 54% (36) 14. Maryland 93% (24) 71% (23) 21% (107) 87% (12) 65% (17) 15. USC 95% (19) 69% (27) 25% (98) 11% (100) 79% (5) 16. Georgia 100% (1) 70% (26) 30% (89) 54% (33) 61% (25) 17. Notre Dame 88% (37) 10% (112) 48% (38) 37% (54) 71% (11) 18. Washington 94% (21) 10% (113) 36% (71) 75% (19) 64% (20) 19. Minnesota 100% (1) 54% (44) 44% (47) 25% (77) 64% (22) 20. Texas Tech 26% (65) 100% (1) 33% (83) 55% (32) 64% (21) 21. UTSA 100% (1) 54% (44) 64% (17) 4% (113) 58% (31) 22. Stanford <1% (111) 72% (21) 30% (87) 23% (81) 84% (1) 23. Nebraska 36% (58) 29% (84) 71% (9) 80% (14) 47% (48) 24. Oklahoma 92% (29) 83% (13) 41% (56) 2% (120) 59% (30) 25. Boise State 100% (1) 70% (24) 36% (70) 45% (43) 52% (39) 26. Texas State 97% (14) 38% (70) 85% (4) 56% (30) 30% (91) 27. Missouri 28% (63) 93% (7) 19% (113) 96% (8) 56% (33) 28. Fresno State 0% (119) 79% (17) 88% (3) 2% (123) 56% (34) 29. Louisiana Tech 88% (38) 0% (134) 38% (68) 100% (1) 53% (37) 30. Western Michigan 89% (36) 70% (25) 61% (19) 2% (124) 52% (38) 31. Marshall 92% (27) 24% (92) 60% (22) 100% (1) 34% (84) 32. SMU 100% (1) 24% (93) 43% (51) 4% (111) 64% (19) 33. Pittsburgh 70% (47) 43% (63) 33% (80) <1% (129) 70% (12) 34. Liberty 81% (43) 8% (117) 29% (93) 34% (59) 71% (10) 35. Houston 92% (28) 19% (99) 81% (7) 32% (61) 37% (77) 36. Miami (Ohio) 25% (67) 38% (71) 39% (60) <1% (128) 70% (13) 37. Texas 95% (20) 6% (122) 56% (26) 27% (72) 52% (40) 38. Kansas State 100% (1) 69% (28) 64% (18) 64% (23) 23% (105) 39. Navy 13% (77) 12% (110) 67% (12) 77% (18) 69% (15) 40. Kent State 86% (39) 9% (114) 41% (55) 80% (15) 44% (59) 41. Clemson 19% (72) 29% (86) 68% (11) 71% (21) 43% (62) 42. Ole Miss 84% (40) 79% (16) 22% (102) 24% (79) 56% (32) 43. North Dakota State 18% (73) 33% (77) 39% (65) 43% (48) 65% (18) 44. Oregon 97% (17) 46% (58) 44% (48) 38% (52) 44% (57) 45. South Carolina 90% (33) 31% (80) 56% (25) 60% (27) 36% (78) 46. Arizona 94% (23) 58% (36) 51% (33) 2% (121) 45% (53) 47. Hawaii 78% (45) 30% (81) 41% (57) 100% (1) 47% (49) 48. California 97% (15) 3% (126) 35% (75) 60% (28) 50% (44) 49. Florida Atlantic 90% (32) 38% (72) 49% (37) 0% (132) 43% (63) 50. Northwestern 4% (94) 90% (8) 100% (1) 22% (82) 26% (97) 51. Iowa 8% (86) 74% (20) 35% (74) 70% (22) 45% (55) 52. Tulsa 79% (44) <1% (129) 45% (45) 16% (91) 55% (35) 53. Akron 5% (90) 98% (5) 51% (32) 64% (24) 34% (82) 54. Louisiana Monroe 91% (30) <1% (129) 61% (20) 8% (103) 45% (54) 55. Washington State 5% (93) 77% (18) 28% (95) 55% (31) 51% (41) 56. NC State 98% (12) 43% (64) 39% (64) 5% (109) 45% (56) 57. Texas A&M 93% (26) 56% (40) 66% (13) 17% (88) 25% (99) 58. Northern Illinois 46% (55) 44% (62) 72% (8) 10% (102) 33% (85) 59. South Alabama 100% (1) 49% (53) 42% (52) 28% (70) 34% (81) 60. UCLA 91% (31) 52% (48) 21% (106) 11% (101) 48% (46) 61. Eastern Michigan 100% (1) 8% (120) 38% (66) 91% (10) 30% (93) 62. Rutgers 4% (95) 90% (9) 46% (43) 7% (104) 44% (60) 63. Air Force 100% (1) 35% (74) 30% (90) 4% (114) 46% (51) 64. Jacksonville State 66% (48) 29% (82) 43% (50) 6% (107) 44% (58) 65. Utah State 30% (61) 56% (37) 3% (136) 12% (97) 61% (24) 66. Georgia State 43% (56) 16% (104) 33% (78) 43% (46) 48% (47) 67. Arkansas 12% (80) 31% (79) 40% (58) 62% (26) 42% (66) 68. TCU 0% (119) 46% (59) 49% (35) 16% (92) 45% (52) 69. Virginia 2% (105) 17% (102) 20% (110) 43% (47) 60% (27) 70. Vanderbilt 8% (87) 88% (10) 47% (41) 54% (34) 24% (102) 71. Nevada 55% (51) 43% (65) 23% (100) 4% (115) 50% (43) 72. Troy 98% (13) 37% (73) 6% (130) 34% (58) 42% (64) 73. Florida 9% (84) 82% (14) 36% (69) 13% (96) 42% (65) 74. Utah 99% (11) 64% (31) 39% (62) 22% (83) 22% (108) 75. Wisconsin 60% (50) 55% (41) 35% (73) 20% (86) 34% (83) 76. Illinois 0% (119) 100% (1) 52% (31) 30% (64) 25% (100) 77. Rice 13% (78) 60% (33) 14% (121) 25% (76) 50% (42) 78. FIU <1% (114) 48% (54) 60% (21) 25% (78) 31% (87) 79. Miami <1% (112) 100% (1) 43% (49) 44% (44) 24% (104) 80. Ball State 0% (119) 45% (60) 33% (82) 27% (73) 46% (50) 81. Syracuse 54% (52) 8% (118) 17% (116) 29% (67) 49% (45) 82. Cincinnati 5% (92) 5% (123) 16% (117) 23% (80) 62% (23) 83. Duke 0% (119) 55% (42) 4% (133) 78% (17) 43% (61) 84. Indiana 1% (106) 16% (106) 21% (104) <1% (131) 60% (29) 85. Wyoming 15% (76) 34% (75) 42% (53) 14% (94) 40% (69) 86. Colorado 24% (69) 52% (49) 38% (67) 98% (7) 22% (106) 87. Purdue 81% (42) 26% (91) 21% (105) 19% (87) 34% (80) 88. Missouri State 3% (98) 39% (69) 53% (30) 90% (11) 15% (121) 89. UNLV 2% (100) 66% (30) 25% (99) 30% (65) 38% (76) 90. Mississippi State 24% (68) 53% (46) 55% (27) 17% (90) 21% (112) 91. Michigan State 41% (57) 41% (66) 28% (94) 5% (110) 39% (73) 92. UCF 0% (119) 8% (116) 48% (40) 49% (38) 30% (89) 93. Sam Houston 33% (59) 75% (19) 66% (14) 0% (132) 6% (130) 94. Kansas 12% (79) <1% (130) 32% (84) 38% (53) 39% (72) 95. Oregon State 60% (49) 20% (97) 20% (108) 41% (49) 30% (90) 96. Alabama 10% (82) 54% (43) 45% (46) 50% (37) 15% (120) 97. UMass 0% (119) 22% (95) 18% (115) 100% (1) 22% (107) 98. Arizona State 0% (119) 22% (96) 39% (61) 22% (84) 30% (92) 99. App State 9% (85) 44% (61) 28% (96) 4% (112) 32% (86) 100. West Virginia 49% (53) 0% (134) 5% (132) 21% (85) 42% (67) 101. UAB 26% (66) <1% (131) 15% (120) 29% (68) 38% (74) 102. Louisville <1% (115) 71% (22) 20% (111) 49% (39) 22% (110) 103. New Mexico State 22% (70) 56% (38) 42% (54) 3% (118) 17% (115) 104. LSU 0% (119) 68% (29) <1% (137) 41% (50) 31% (88) 105. South Florida 0% (119) 28% (89) 30% (88) 54% (35) 22% (109) 106. Middle Tennessee 29% (62) 13% (109) 39% (63) 37% (55) 16% (116) 107. Boston College 0% (119) 8% (119) 31% (86) 35% (56) 28% (95) 108. Bowling Green 27% (64) 32% (78) 22% (101) 45% (40) 17% (114) 109. North Carolina 2% (104) 59% (34) 50% (34) 6% (106) 13% (123) 110. Charlotte 82% (41) 23% (94) 9% (128) 53% (36) 16% (118) 111. Wake Forest <1% (110) 40% (67) 22% (103) 34% (57) 25% (98) 112. Coastal Carolina 0% (119) 47% (56) 29% (92) 45% (42) 18% (113) 113. Toledo 7% (89) 17% (103) 20% (112) 12% (99) 34% (79) 114. Georgia Tech <1% (116) 47% (57) 6% (131) 0% (132) 40% (68) 115. San Jose State 16% (75) 18% (101) 9% (129) 3% (119) 39% (70) 116. Florida State 7% (89) 29% (85) 65% (16) 15% (93) 6% (129) 117. Tulane 0% (119) 27% (90) 36% (72) 1% (127) 28% (96) 118. Baylor 2% (101) 48% (55) 11% (126) 33% (60) 28% (94) 119. Buffalo 2% (103) 34% (76) 40% (59) 0% (132) 16% (119) 120. Western Kentucky 46% (54) 3% (127) 34% (77) 12% (98) 16% (117) 121. Kennesaw State <1% (118) <1% (133) 11% (123) 6% (108) 39% (71) 122. Sacramento State 1% (108) 9% (115) 33% (79) 74% (20) 7% (128) 123. Penn State 0% (119) 7% (121) 11% (125) 31% (63) 25% (101) 124. Kentucky 1% (107) 19% (98) 29% (91) 63% (25) 2% (137) 125. Georgia Southern 9% (83) 51% (51) 15% (119) 26% (75) 10% (125) 126. East Carolina 0% (119) 16% (105) 33% (81) 13% (95) 11% (124) 127. Colorado State 20% (71) 0% (134) 45% (44) 17% (89) 4% (135) 128. Memphis 0% (119) 0% (134) 20% (109) <1% (130) 21% (111) 129. Southern Miss 11% (81) 18% (100) 4% (134) 0% (132) 24% (103) 130. Ohio 5% (91) 29% (83) 31% (85) 2% (122) 3% (136) 131. Old Dominion 17% (74) 52% (50) 16% (118) 1% (126) 4% (134) 132. James Madison 3% (97) 15% (108) 27% (97) 2% (125) 8% (127) 133. Auburn 0% (119) 80% (15) 4% (135) 3% (117) 6% (131) 134. UConn <1% (109) 1% (128) 19% (114) 0% (132) 13% (122) 135. UTEP 4% (96) 15% (107) 13% (122) 30% (66) 5% (132) 136. North Texas 3% (99) 5% (124) 9% (127) 3% (116) 4% (133) 137. Oklahoma State 0% (119) 0% (134) <1% (138) 0% (132) 9% (126) 138. Iowa State <1% (113) 3% (125) 11% (124) 7% (105) 2% (138)

At quarterback, continuity tends to come in extremes, with teams either returning a large share of their snaps or essentially starting over. 47 FBS programs that bring back at least 70% of their quarterback snaps, while another 57 return 10% or fewer -- together accounting for roughly three-quarters of the FBS.

That kind of split is less pronounced at the skill positions and along the offensive line, but true multi-unit continuity is rare, meaning a vast majority of teams are replacing significant snaps somewhere across the offensive depth chart.

Army is the only team in the country to return at least 70% of its snaps in four of the five offensive position groups tracked, while Delaware, Maryland and San Diego State each hit that threshold in three of the five. The Aztecs are the only program to pair at least 70% returning snaps by both running backs and wide receivers with a returning starting quarterback.

Only seven teams return at least 70% of their snaps at both quarterback and along the offensive line: Army, Liberty, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and USC.

North Texas and Oklahoma State are outliers differently, as the only two programs to return 10% or fewer of their snaps across all five offensive position groups after Eric Morris relocated his system north of the Red River. Iowa State barely misses that group, as does Auburn, with both returning 10% or fewer of their snaps by four of the five position groups.

Defense returning snaps

Team DL Snaps LB Snaps DB Snaps 1. Air Force 24% (98) 99% (1) 91% (1) 2. Notre Dame 60% (19) 76% (5) 80% (3) 3. Maryland 43% (45) 95% (2) 61% (23) 4. BYU 76% (3) 62% (25) 63% (18) 5. Georgia 78% (2) 74% (7) 51% (34) 6. Eastern Michigan 61% (18) 59% (35) 71% (8) 7. Stanford 48% (39) 74% (8) 62% (20) 8. Florida 55% (24) 85% (4) 54% (32) 9. Virginia Tech 50% (35) 44% (60) 78% (4) 10. Oregon 73% (4) 61% (29) 50% (37) 11. Texas 66% (8) 46% (58) 61% (22) 12. Florida Atlantic 66% (9) 72% (12) 42% (69) 13. Nebraska 66% (6) 42% (65) 59% (28) 14. Oklahoma 50% (36) 64% (22) 59% (25) 15. Miami 39% (59) 56% (44) 70% (9) 16. Navy 34% (72) 61% (27) 66% (11) 17. Wake Forest 65% (11) 56% (42) 51% (35) 18. New Mexico 38% (60) 67% (19) 65% (13) 19. Delaware 42% (53) 67% (18) 55% (31) 20. Boston College 39% (58) 30% (95) 76% (5) 21. North Dakota State 65% (10) 19% (110) 59% (26) 22. Northwestern 43% (46) 51% (51) 64% (15) 23. Georgia Southern 66% (7) 55% (46) 46% (54) 24. USC 49% (38) 63% (24) 47% (48) 25. Alabama 30% (82) 33% (85) 81% (2) 26. UCF 46% (40) 35% (82) 71% (7) 27. Minnesota 35% (67) 73% (10) 49% (44) 28. Vanderbilt 51% (34) 54% (48) 51% (36) 29. Kansas 36% (64) 49% (55) 61% (21) 30. Georgia Tech 37% (63) 88% (3) 38% (78) 31. TCU 99% (1) 10% (128) 49% (42) 32. Syracuse 20% (112) 60% (33) 63% (16) 33. Tulsa 20% (110) 41% (67) 74% (6) 34. Houston 35% (66) 65% (21) 50% (40) 35. Pittsburgh 61% (16) 49% (56) 46% (55) 36. South Carolina 38% (62) 69% (17) 48% (45) 37. Fresno State 59% (20) 51% (52) 43% (67) 38. Utah State 54% (27) 55% (47) 44% (62) 39. Boise State 53% (30) 73% (11) 33% (96) 40. New Mexico State 42% (51) 62% (26) 46% (53) 41. Texas A&M 38% (61) 36% (77) 64% (14) 42. Texas Tech 43% (50) 27% (100) 69% (10) 43. Old Dominion 53% (31) 25% (102) 56% (30) 44. Jacksonville State 42% (52) 69% (15) 42% (70) 45. Clemson 25% (97) 63% (23) 49% (41) 46. Miami (Ohio) 61% (15) 36% (78) 45% (59) 47. Indiana 35% (68) 70% (13) 47% (50) 48. Washington 23% (102) 60% (31) 48% (47) 49. Tulane 26% (92) 56% (43) 54% (33) 50. Duke 36% (65) 73% (9) 43% (65) 51. Kennesaw State 53% (32) 58% (39) 35% (87) 52. Ohio 53% (29) 69% (16) 30% (103) 53. Tennessee 40% (55) 61% (28) 38% (79) 54. Louisiana Tech 44% (43) 75% (6) 25% (108) 55. Auburn 21% (107) 57% (41) 50% (38) 56. Ohio State 49% (37) 23% (105) 47% (51) 57. SMU 30% (81) 47% (57) 44% (63) 58. LSU 31% (76) 30% (94) 60% (24) 59. Utah 23% (100) 60% (34) 46% (56) 60. Florida State 51% (33) 40% (68) 35% (88) 61. Mississippi State 57% (22) 44% (61) 30% (104) 62. Oregon State 61% (17) 37% (76) 34% (90) 63. Purdue 58% (21) 31% (89) 36% (84) 64. Sam Houston 46% (42) 51% (53) 32% (97) 65. Kentucky 43% (49) 38% (72) 42% (72) 66. Louisiana Monroe 16% (120) 59% (36) 45% (60) 67. Arizona 54% (26) 60% (32) 19% (118) 68. Michigan 40% (56) 30% (92) 49% (43) 69. Virginia 41% (54) 51% (50) 33% (93) 70. Texas State 25% (93) 37% (75) 48% (46) 71. NC State 30% (83) 14% (119) 66% (12) 72. Ole Miss 73% (5) 21% (107) 34% (89) 73. UTEP 28% (86) 39% (70) 45% (58) 74. Liberty 63% (13) 70% (14) 4% (135) 75. FIU 29% (84) 53% (49) 30% (101) 76. Louisiana 40% (57) 18% (112) 46% (52) 77. UCLA 14% (124) 28% (99) 58% (29) 78. Akron 43% (47) 29% (96) 40% (74) 79. East Carolina 54% (28) 43% (62) 22% (113) 80. Baylor 34% (73) 29% (97) 42% (68) 81. Temple 25% (96) 50% (54) 33% (95) 82. Western Michigan 20% (109) 10% (127) 63% (17) 83. UTSA 35% (69) 34% (83) 36% (83) 84. Arkansas State 9% (133) 15% (114) 62% (19) 85. California 30% (79) 25% (103) 45% (57) 86. UNLV 25% (94) 36% (79) 42% (71) 87. Missouri State 16% (119) 32% (88) 47% (49) 88. Bowling Green 30% (80) 35% (81) 37% (81) 89. Marshall 20% (108) 42% (66) 39% (75) 90. Arizona State 46% (41) 21% (108) 31% (99) 91. Middle Tennessee 20% (111) 38% (73) 41% (73) 92. South Alabama 12% (125) 45% (59) 34% (92) 93. Army 62% (14) 8% (130) 33% (94) 94. Sacramento State 23% (99) 59% (37) 17% (119) 95. Colorado State 43% (48) 22% (106) 39% (77) 96. Illinois 11% (128) 26% (101) 50% (39) 97. Iowa 22% (105) 28% (98) 44% (61) 98. Hawaii 16% (118) 60% (30) 27% (105) 99. Louisville 4% (137) 58% (40) 34% (91) 100. Kansas State 15% (122) 33% (84) 43% (66) 101. Charlotte 26% (91) 59% (38) 22% (114) 102. Rice 63% (12) 14% (120) 30% (102) 103. Kent State 44% (44) 20% (109) 35% (86) 104. North Carolina 55% (25) 8% (131) 43% (64) 105. Cincinnati 27% (88) 56% (45) 20% (115) 106. Buffalo 18% (114) <1% (137) 59% (27) 107. UMass 12% (126) 38% (71) 37% (80) 108. San Diego State 56% (23) 7% (132) 31% (98) 109. Wisconsin 9% (134) 65% (20) 23% (112) 110. Rutgers 34% (71) 38% (74) 23% (111) 111. Coastal Carolina 10% (131) 42% (64) 36% (85) 112. Nevada 34% (70) 32% (87) 25% (109) 113. Wyoming 22% (104) 18% (111) 39% (76) 114. Troy 14% (123) 42% (63) 25% (110) 115. Missouri 27% (90) 40% (69) 20% (116) 116. Georgia State 27% (89) 25% (104) 26% (106) 117. Penn State 16% (121) 14% (118) 36% (82) 118. Western Kentucky 33% (75) 6% (133) 30% (100) 119. App State 30% (78) 31% (90) 15% (120) 120. Arkansas 28% (87) 30% (93) 11% (126) 121. Michigan State 22% (103) 30% (91) 13% (125) 122. Ball State 23% (101) 13% (122) 25% (107) 123. Central Michigan 28% (85) 32% (86) 6% (131) 124. South Florida 25% (95) 13% (124) 19% (117) 125. James Madison 18% (115) 36% (80) 6% (129) 126. Iowa State 21% (106) 14% (121) 14% (124) 127. San Jose State 31% (77) 17% (113) 2% (137) 128. Oklahoma State 33% (74) 11% (126) 7% (128) 129. UAB 10% (132) 15% (115) 14% (122) 130. Northern Illinois 17% (116) 0% (138) 14% (123) 131. West Virginia 18% (113) 15% (117) 5% (133) 132. North Texas 17% (117) 13% (123) 6% (130) 133. Toledo 5% (136) 15% (116) 10% (127) 134. Colorado 6% (135) <1% (136) 14% (121) 135. Washington State 10% (130) 10% (129) 6% (132) 136. Memphis 11% (129) 2% (134) 5% (134) 137. Southern Miss 0% (138) 12% (125) 2% (136) 138. UConn 11% (127) 2% (135) <1% (138)

A few clear patterns emerge on defense. Notre Dame and BYU are the only two programs in the country to return at least 60% of their snaps across all three position groups, giving them the most complete defensive continuity entering 2026. Air Force tops the FBS in percentage of returning snaps by linebackers and defensive backs, but retained just 24% of its snaps by defensive linemen.

A larger group comes close. Twelve additional teams return at least 60% of their snaps in two of the three defensive position groups: Air Force, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Georgia, Liberty, Maryland, Navy, New Mexico, Oregon, Stanford, Syracuse and Texas.

At the bottom end, defensive turnover is just as stark. Each of the 10 teams with the lowest percentage of returning defensive snaps brings back fewer than 20% across all three position groups: Colorado, Memphis, North Texas, Northern Illinois, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, UConn, Washington State and West Virginia.

Why returning snaps still matters for roster building

Returning snaps aren't a perfect predictor of success, and they're not meant to be treated as one. Teams can and do rebuild quickly; Indiana is the obvious recent reminder that a major overhaul can still turn into immediate success.

But those situations are the exception, not the rule.

More often, returning snaps help explain why some teams might start faster than others. They don't guarantee wins, but they do point to stability: fewer unknowns in execution, more familiarity on both sides of the ball and a roster that has already logged meaningful game reps together. That kind of continuity tends to shorten the adjustment period in August and September.

Think of it less as a prediction tool and more as a baseline. It doesn't tell you who will break out -- but it does help explain who has the cleanest runway to do so. In a sport defined by roster churn, that starting point still matters.