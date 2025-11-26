The Week 14 college football schedule, also known as Rivalry Week, is loaded with rivalry matchups that also have College Football Playoff implication. Some of the key Week 14 college football odds include at least one playoff contender include Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Texas, Tennessee (-2.5) vs. Vanderbilt, Ohio State (-10) vs. Michigan and Alabama (-6) vs. Auburn.

The action plays out over Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, so there's almost non-stop action to make college football best bets on during the week of Thanksgiving. Before locking in any Week 14 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $100 in site credits when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famous sports betting newsletter. He has also won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Marshall crushed his 2024 college football betting picks, going 64-43 and returning more than 16 units, finishing the season as SportsLine's top expert. He entered Week 14 of this season on an 38-29 run on his official SportsLine college football picks as well, returning more than $500 for $100 bettors. Anyone following could have seen huge returns.

Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all the trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football odds for Week 14 and evaluated each matchup. You can head to SportsLine to see every pick.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Top college football predictions for Week 14

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending for Week 14: He's backing Oklahoma (-10) to cover against LSU at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in a game he also projects to go Under the total (36.5).

LSU dominated this matchup 37-17 last season in Baton Rouge, but the Tigers are going nowhere this season after firing Brian Kelly, while the Sooners are a win away from a likely playoff berth. That should give the clear motivation edge to the Sooners, who have now knocked off three ranked teams in a row.

"LSU is on an 0-5 spread skid heading into weekend," Marshall told SportsLine. "LSU is also 1-7 in last eight vs. number in 2025 and is 8-3 to the Under this campaign and 0-4 in last four as the underdog this term. The Sooners have won and covered in last three this season and 9-2 to the Under in 2025." Go to SportsLine to see all of Marshall's picks, and bet that pick right here:

How to make college football picks for Week 14

Marshall has evaluated every other matchup, and he's backing a quarterback who is on an 18-6 streak against the spread dating back to last season. Get betting analysis for each matchup at SportsLine, and use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month for $1.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trends do you need to know about this week? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titles and is on a 38-29 run on college football picks this season, and find out.

College football odds for notable Week 14 games

See full Week 14 college football picks, odds, predictions here

(odds subject to change)

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy vs. Memphis (-4.5, 57.5)

Friday, Nov. 28

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (+7, 62.5)

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (+13.5, 59.5)

Texas A&M vs. Texas (+2.5, 51.5)

Indiana vs. Purdue (+28.5, 54.5)

Saturday, Nov. 29

Ohio State vs. Michigan (+10, 43.5)

Clemson vs. South Carolina (-2.5, 46.5)

Miami vs. Pitt (+7, 50.5)

LSU vs. Oklahoma (-10, 36.5)

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee (-3, 65.5)

Oregon vs. Washington (+6.5, 51.5)

Florida State vs. Florida (-1.5, 50.5)

Alabama vs. Auburn (+6, 46.5)

UCLA vs. USC (-21.5, 59.5)

Notre Dame vs. Stanford (+32.5, 50.5)