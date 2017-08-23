College football rule changes 2017: Area for horse-collar tackle penalties expanded

College football tweaks its rules every year. This year, three new rules have been approved for the 2017 season. Because 2017 is considered an "off year" for rules legislation, the minor tweaks were limited to directly impacting player safety.

Earlier this year, the NCAA Football Rules Committee proposed changes to horse-collar penalties, leaping/hurdling plays and knee pads. As noted by the National Football Foundation, those changes were approved by the Playing Rules Oversight Panel.

Those new rule modifications are as follows ...

Horse-collar tackles: A penalty for a horse collar will now include the nameplate area of a player's jersey. Previously, the rule applied to the inside collar of the shoulder pad and jersey. "The committee recognizes that on occasion a tackler grabs the nameplate area and jerks the ball carrier down, with the same effect as if his grip was on the collar."

Leaping and hurdling: It is now illegal for a defensive player to run toward the neutral zone and leap or hurdle in an attempt to block a field goal attempt. This was previously only a penalty if the offending player landed on someone else. The committee made the change after leaping/hurdling players were injured in attempting to block kicks.

Knee pads (2018): Beginning in 2018, pants and knee pads are required to cover a player's knees. This was only a recommendation before. Because some schools have already purchased equipment for the upcoming season, the new rule will not go into effect until 2018. There was concern about players not properly covering their knees to avoid potential injury.

Additionally, there is a point of emphasis on game time, which the NFF notes has increased by an average of 13 minutes -- from three hours and nine minutes to three hours and 22 minutes -- over the past eight years. Game officials will be tasked with being more efficient with dead-ball intervals. Halftimes, currently set at 20 minutes, can also be shortened if both schools agree on a set time.