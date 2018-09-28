College football schedule 2018: What games to watch in Week 5, TV channels, kickoff times

Luckily for you, Week 5 presents some of the most-anticipated games of the college football regular season. The particularly nice thing about it is it offers a variety of storylines. There are key divisional games, like Ohio State's trip to Penn State or South Carolina-Kentucky. However, there are also big nonconference games like Stanford-Notre Dame and BYU-Washington.

Whatever your preference, there's something for everyone this Saturday. Get those televisions ready because here's a handy guide to direct you through the mayhem.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 9 Penn State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: This is a top-10 battle with early Big Ten East and playoff ranking implications. So, yeah, it's important. However, you don't just have to get caught up in the storylines. This should be a ton of fun to watch. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley always seems to make the big throws and can make a Heisman statement. Ohio State is absolutely loaded even without injured edge rusher Nick Bosa. A lot of the guys on the field Saturday night will be playing on Sundays. Enjoy.

No. 7 Stanford at No. 8 Notre Dame, NBC, 7:30 p.m.: The move to Ian Book at quarterback paid off instantly for Notre Dame against Wake Forest in Week 4. Can he follow that up? Because if Book is moving the offense at this rate, the Irish suddenly become an intriguing playoff contender. This is easily the best opponent Notre Dame will face the rest of the year in the regular season. For the Cardinal, can Bryce Love finally break through? He's been hampered some by injury, but he hasn't had that signature game.

No. 20 BYU at No. 11 Washington, FOX, 8:30 p.m.: Washington is the draw, but let's talk about BYU for a minute. The Cougars already have one upset under their belt, a 24-21 win at Wisconsin. Can they get another? Because this one, too, would be on the road against a top-10-ish team. Very few teams could have the resume BYU has if it wins. Keep in mind the Cougars still have to travel to Boise State in November. It's fair to argue that BYU is the one team in the country that could benefit the most from a win.

Other big games

Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson, ABC, noon: The spread (Clemson -22.5) doesn't indicate this game will be must-see television, but there are some storylines brewing. This is freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first career start and there's always an extra layer of pressure associated with that. Also, Kelly Bryant is no longer an option in case Lawrence gets hurt.

No. 12 West Virginia at No. 25 Texas Tech, ESPN 2, noon: Oklahoma is still considered the class of the Big 12, but who's No. 2? West Virginia can get some separation from the pack with a big win on the road. However, Texas Tech is coming off of a surprising win at Oklahoma State and the Red Raiders exposed the Mountaineers as frauds in Lubbock six years ago. Will history repeat itself or have the Mountaineers turned a corner?

Florida at No. 23 Mississippi State, ESPN, 6 p.m.: Florida coach Dan Mullen returns to Starkville to face the team he built. Does that inside knowledge give the Gators a leg up in a tough cross-divisional game? Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are trying to rebound after an unexpected but convincing 28-7 loss at Kentucky.

South Carolina at No. 17 Kentucky, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.: It's a divisional game, which is important in and of itself. But with wins over Mississippi State and Florida, ranked Kentucky looks like the early leader for best SEC East challenger to Georgia. The Wildcats opened as a slight favorite, but the game has moved to a pick 'em. Can the Wildcats keep the good times rolling?

No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal, 10:30 p.m., FS1: This could end up being the game of the night. Oregon twice had a chance to put Stanford away last week and couldn't (some unfriendly calls didn't help, but neither did fumbling the ball up three). Still, Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert looked impressive. Cal could make a statement here, too. The Golden Bears have been much improved under Justin Wilcox and a win here could put them on the radar in the Pac-12 North.

Keep an eye on ...