COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country, so it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 14 of the 2020 season, there have now been 118 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Week 14 has already seen a big change. Georgia's home game vs. Vanderbilt on Saturday was canceled on Friday morning. Florida State will miss its third game in a row after its road trip to Duke was canceled. Duke will host Miami instead of the Seminoles. Plus, Northwestern's game against Minnesota was canceled because of ongoing issues in Minneapolis. And Michigan vs. Maryland has also been called off due to issues within the Wolverines' program. The week has already seen 15 games canceled or postponed across the country.

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, FIU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Rice, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Miami and Wake Forest have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

GameOriginal dateNew date

ULM at Troy

Sept. 5

Dec. 17

SMU at TCU

Sept. 11

Canceled

NC State at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12

Sept. 26

Marshall at East Carolina

Sept. 12

Canceled

Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19
Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 Canceled
Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 Dec. 5
BYU at Army Sept. 19
Canceled
Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10
Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled
FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5
Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 Canceled
Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled
Georgia State at CharlotteSept. 26TBD
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12
North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 Canceled
Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 Canceled
South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 Canceled
Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10
Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 Dec. 5
Troy at South AlabamaOct. 3Dec. 5
Louisiana at Appalachian StateOct. 3Dec. 4
UAB at Rice Oct. 10 Dec. 12
FAU at Southern MissOct. 10Dec. 10
Appalachian State at Georgia SouthernOct. 14Dec. 12
Oklahoma State at BaylorOct. 17Dec. 12
Vanderbilt at MissouriOct. 17Nov. 28
LSU at FloridaOct. 17Dec. 12
Cincinnati at TulsaOct. 17Dec. 5
FIU at CharlotteOct. 17Dec. 5
Southern Miss at UTEPOct. 17Dec. 5
Missouri at FloridaOct. 24Oct. 31
New Mexico at Colorado StateOct. 24 Canceled
Marshall at FIUOct. 30Dec. 11
North Texas at UTEPOct. 31Dec. 12
Wisconsin at NebraskaOct. 31 Canceled
Purdue at WisconsinNov. 7 Canceled
FIU at UTEPNov. 7 Canceled
Louisville at VirginiaNov. 7Nov. 14
Air Force at ArmyNov. 7Dec. 19
Tulsa at NavyNov. 7Dec. 5
Washington at CaliforniaNov. 7 Canceled
Louisiana Tech at North TexasNov. 7Dec. 3
UTSA at RiceNov. 7Canceled
Charlotte at Middle TennesseeNov. 7Canceled
Arizona at UtahNov. 7 Canceled
Air Force at WyomingNov. 14 Canceled
Auburn at Mississippi StateNov. 14Dec. 12
Memphis at NavyNov. 14Canceled
Texas A&M at TennesseeNov. 14Dec. 12
Alabama at LSUNov. 14Dec. 5
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas StateNov. 14Dec. 5
Missouri at GeorgiaNov. 14TBD
Ohio State at MarylandNov. 14 Canceled
Pitt at Georgia TechNov. 14Dec. 10
Rice at Louisiana TechNov. 14Canceled
North Texas at UABNov. 14 Canceled
Coastal Carolina at TroyNov. 14Dec. 12
Gardner-Webb at CharlotteNov. 14 Canceled
Cal at Arizona StateNov. 14 Canceled
Utah at UCLANov. 14 Canceled
Ohio at Miami (OH)Nov. 17 Canceled
Utah State at WyomingNov. 19Canceled
UAB at UTEPNov. 20 Canceled
Arizona State at ColoradoNov. 21 Canceled
Ole Miss at Texas A&MNov. 21TBD
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana TechNov. 21 Canceled
Georgia Tech at MiamiNov. 21Dec. 19
Charlotte at Marshall Nov. 21 Canceled
Wake Forest at DukeNov. 21 Canceled
Houston at SMUNov. 21Canceled
Navy at South FloridaNov. 21TBD
Central Arkansas at LouisianaNov. 21 Canceled
UNLV at Colorado StateNov. 21  Canceled 
Texas at KansasNov. 21Dec. 12
Michigan State at MarylandNov. 21 Canceled
San Jose State at Fresno StateNov. 21 Canceled
Washington State at StanfordNov. 21 Canceled
Clemson at Florida StateNov. 21Canceled
Colorado State at Air ForceNov. 26 Canceled
Louisville at Boston CollegeNov. 27Nov. 28
San Diego State at Fresno StateNov. 27 Canceled
Washington at Washington StateNov. 27 Canceled
Miami at Wake ForestNov. 28Dec. 5
Louisiana Tech at FIUNov. 28Canceled
Arkansas at MissouriNov. 28Dec. 25
Tennessee at VanderbiltNov. 28TBD
Southern Miss at UABNov. 28 Canceled
Tulsa at HoustonNov. 28TBD
Minnesota at WisconsinNov. 28Canceled
Utah at Arizona StateNov. 28 Canceled
Cincinnati at TempleNov. 28 Canceled
Oklahoma at West VirginiaNov. 28Dec. 12
Colorado at USC
San Diego State at Colorado		Nov. 28 Canceled
Replaced
FAU at Middle TennesseeNov. 28Canceled
Virginia at Florida StateNov. 28Canceled
San Jose State at Boise StateNov. 28Canceled
UTEP at RiceNov. 28Canceled
Charlotte at Western KentuckyDec. 1Canceled
Southern Miss at UTEPDec. 4Canceled
Wake Forest at LouisvilleDec. 5Dec. 19
Alabama at ArkansasDec. 5Dec. 12
Northwestern at MinnesotaDec. 5Canceled
Maryland at MichiganDec. 5Canceled
Ole Miss at LSUDec. 5TBD
Missouri at Mississippi StateDec. 5TBD
Miami at Wake ForestDec. 5Canceled
Florida State at DukeDec. 5Dec. 12
Kent State at Miami (OH)Dec. 5Canceled
Houston at SMUDec. 5Canceled
FIU at CharlotteDec. 5Canceled
Boise State at UNLVDec. 5Canceled
Liberty at Coastal CarolinaDec. 5Canceled
Vanderbilt at GeorgiaDec. 5Dec. 19
Buffalo at OhioDec. 5Canceled
UAB at Middle TennesseeDec. 6Canceled
Western Carolina at North CarolinaDec. 11Dec. 5

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.