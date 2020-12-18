COVID-19 has continued to spread across the country, so it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Championship Week of the 2020 season, there have now been 139 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Week 16 has already seen one big game game canceled. Saturday's Sun Belt Championship Game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana is off due to COVID-19 issues at Coastal Carolina. Plus, Washington was deemed unable to play in the Pac-12 Championship Game against USC because of a lack of available players. Instead, Oregon will step in and face the Trojans.

In addition, one of the longest standing rivalries in the Big Ten won't happen this year as Purdue vs. Indiana was canceled for Week 16. The game was rescheduled from earlier in the season, but is still unable to be played. It is the first time in 100 years that the two schools won't meet on the football field. The last time the game wasn't played was in 1919.

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, FIU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Rice, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Miami and Wake Forest have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

Game Original date New date ULM at Troy Sept. 5 Dec. 17 SMU at TCU Sept. 11 Canceled NC State at Virginia Tech Sept. 12 Sept. 26 Marshall at East Carolina Sept. 12 Canceled Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 Canceled Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 Dec. 5 BYU at Army Sept. 19

Canceled Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10 Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5 Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 Canceled Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled Georgia State at Charlotte Sept. 26 TBD Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12

North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 Canceled Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 Canceled South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 Canceled Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10 Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 Dec. 5 Troy at South Alabama Oct. 3 Dec. 5 Louisiana at Appalachian State Oct. 3 Dec. 4 UAB at Rice Oct. 10 Dec. 12 FAU at Southern Miss Oct. 10 Dec. 10 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Oct. 14 Dec. 12 Oklahoma State at Baylor Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Vanderbilt at Missouri Oct. 17 Nov. 28 LSU at Florida Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Cincinnati at Tulsa Oct. 17 Dec. 5 FIU at Charlotte Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Southern Miss at UTEP Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Missouri at Florida Oct. 24 Oct. 31 New Mexico at Colorado State Oct. 24 Canceled Marshall at FIU Oct. 30 Dec. 11 North Texas at UTEP Oct. 31 Dec. 12 Wisconsin at Nebraska Oct. 31 Canceled Purdue at Wisconsin Nov. 7 Canceled FIU at UTEP Nov. 7 Canceled Louisville at Virginia Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Air Force at Army Nov. 7 Dec. 19 Tulsa at Navy Nov. 7 Dec. 5 Washington at California Nov. 7 Canceled Louisiana Tech at North Texas Nov. 7 Dec. 3 UTSA at Rice Nov. 7 Canceled Charlotte at Middle Tennessee Nov. 7 Canceled Arizona at Utah Nov. 7 Canceled Air Force at Wyoming Nov. 14 Canceled Auburn at Mississippi State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Memphis at Navy Nov. 14 Canceled Texas A&M at Tennessee Nov. 14 Dec. 19 Alabama at LSU Nov. 14 Dec. 5 Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State Nov. 14 Dec. 5 Georgia at Missouri Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Ohio State at Maryland Nov. 14 Canceled Pitt at Georgia Tech Nov. 14 Dec. 10 Rice at Louisiana Tech Nov. 14 Canceled North Texas at UAB Nov. 14 Canceled Coastal Carolina at Troy Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Gardner-Webb at Charlotte Nov. 14 Canceled Cal at Arizona State Nov. 14 Canceled Utah at UCLA Nov. 14 Canceled Ohio at Miami (OH) Nov. 17 Canceled Utah State at Wyoming Nov. 19 Canceled UAB at UTEP Nov. 20 Canceled Arizona State at Colorado Nov. 21 Canceled Ole Miss at Texas A&M Nov. 21 Dec. 12 Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech Nov. 21 Canceled Georgia Tech at Miami Nov. 21 Dec. 19 Charlotte at Marshall Nov. 21 Canceled Wake Forest at Duke Nov. 21 Canceled Houston at SMU Nov. 21 Canceled Navy at South Florida Nov. 21 TBD Central Arkansas at Louisiana Nov. 21 Canceled UNLV at Colorado State Nov. 21 Canceled Texas at Kansas Nov. 21 Dec. 12 Michigan State at Maryland Nov. 21 Canceled San Jose State at Fresno State Nov. 21 Canceled Washington State at Stanford Nov. 21 Canceled Clemson at Florida State Nov. 21 Canceled Colorado State at Air Force Nov. 26 Canceled Louisville at Boston College Nov. 27 Nov. 28 San Diego State at Fresno State Nov. 27 Canceled Washington at Washington State Nov. 27 Canceled Miami at Wake Forest Nov. 28 Dec. 5 Louisiana Tech at FIU Nov. 28 Canceled Arkansas at Missouri Nov. 28 Dec. 25 Tennessee at Vanderbilt Nov. 28 Dec. 12 Southern Miss at UAB Nov. 28 Canceled Tulsa at Houston Nov. 28 TBD Minnesota at Wisconsin Nov. 28 Canceled Utah at Arizona State Nov. 28 Canceled Cincinnati at Temple Nov. 28 Canceled Oklahoma at West Virginia Nov. 28 Dec. 12 Colorado at USC

San Diego State at Colorado Nov. 28 Canceled

Replaced FAU at Middle Tennessee Nov. 28 Canceled Virginia at Florida State Nov. 28 Canceled San Jose State at Boise State Nov. 28 Canceled UTEP at Rice Nov. 28 Canceled Charlotte at Western Kentucky Dec. 1 Canceled Southern Miss at UTEP Dec. 4 Canceled Wake Forest at Louisville Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Alabama at Arkansas Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Northwestern at Minnesota Dec. 5 Canceled Maryland at Michigan Dec. 5 Canceled Ole Miss at LSU Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Missouri at Mississippi State Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Miami at Wake Forest Dec. 5 Canceled Florida State at Duke Dec. 5 Dec. 12 Kent State at Miami (OH) Dec. 5 Canceled Houston at SMU Dec. 5 Canceled FIU at Charlotte Dec. 5 Canceled Boise State at UNLV Dec. 5 Canceled Liberty at Coastal Carolina Dec. 5 Canceled Vanderbilt at Georgia Dec. 5 Dec. 19 Buffalo at Ohio Dec. 5 Canceled UAB at Middle Tennessee Dec. 6 Canceled Western Carolina at North Carolina Dec. 11 Dec. 5 Ole Miss at Texas A&M Dec. 12 TBD Cincinnati at Tulsa Dec. 12 Canceled Michigan at Ohio State Dec. 12 Canceled Ohio at Kent State Dec. 12 Canceled Charlotte at Marshall Dec. 11 Canceled Purdue at Indiana Dec. 12 Canceled Miami (OH) at Bowling Green Dec. 12 Canceled Washington at Oregon Dec. 12 Canceled Oklahoma at West Virginia Dec. 12 Canceled Cal at Washington State Dec. 12 Canceled Texas at Kansas Dec. 12 Canceled Louisiana-Monroe at Troy Dec. 17 Canceled Washington at USC Dec. 18 Canceled Purdue at Indiana Dec. 18 Canceled Vanderbilt at Georgia Dec. 19 Canceled Georgia Tech at Miami Dec. 19 Canceled Arizona at Cal Dec. 19 Canceled Michigan State at Maryland Dec. 19 Canceled Michigan at Iowa Dec. 19 Canceled Florida State at Wake Forest Dec. 19 Canceled Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana Dec. 19 Canceled

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.