With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that college football games would wind up postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the 2020 season. As we enter Week 4 of the season, there have now been 21 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some teams, such as Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Some leagues, such as the Big 12 and SEC, have established minimum player thresholds requiring that teams have a certain number of players available at specific positions. The disruptions have highlighted the issues facing the 2020 season with two of the Power Five conferences (four overall) still yet to begin play. The SEC is scheduled to start on Sept. 29 with the Big Ten slated to return the weekend of Oct. 24 and the Pac-12 eyeing a return in the weeks to follow.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they plan to conduct daily testing, which should help programs identify positive cases quickly and reduce the burden of contact tracing. But even with daily testing, successfully holding a season with no bye weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff will be a challenge.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.