With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. As we enter Week 5 of the 2020 season, there have now been 24 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some teams, such as Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Some leagues, such as the Big 12 and SEC, have established minimum player thresholds requiring that teams have a certain number of players available at specific positions. The disruptions have highlighted the issues facing the 2020 season with two of the Power Five conferences (four overall) still yet to begin play. The SEC is scheduled to start on Sept. 26 with the Big Ten slated to return the weekend of Oct. 24 and the Pac-12 eyeing a return on Nov. 6.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they plan to conduct daily testing, which should help programs identify positive cases quickly and reduce the burden of contact tracing. But even with daily testing, successfully holding a season with no bye weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff will be a challenge.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

Game Original date New date ULM at Troy Sept. 5 Dec. 5 SMU at TCU Sept. 11 TBD NC State at Virginia Tech Sept. 12 Sept. 26 Marshall at East Carolina Sept. 12 TBD Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 TBD Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 TBD BYU at Army Sept. 19

TBD Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10 Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5 Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 TBD Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled Georgia State at Charlotte Sept. 26 TBD Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12

North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 TBD Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 TBD South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 TBD Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10 Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 TBD Troy at South Alabama Oct. 3 Dec. 12 Louisiana at Appalachian State Oct. 3 Dec. 4 or 5 UAB at Rice Oct. 10 TBD FAU at Southern Miss Oct. 10 TBD Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Oct. 14 Dec. 12

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.