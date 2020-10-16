ncaa-football.jpg
With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. As we enter Week 7 of the 2020 season, there have now been 32 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Six such games have been canceled or postponed just this week.

Some teams, such as Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Now, a pair of SEC programs have been hit hard and forced to postpone games. Both Vanderbilt and Florida had numerous positive cases ahead of Week 7 and were forced to delay games against Missouri and LSU, respectively. The SEC left an open week before the conference championship game as a buffer for makeup games that will now be in use by four teams on Dec. 12.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they plan to conduct daily testing, which should help programs identify positive cases quickly and reduce the burden of contact tracing. But even with daily testing, successfully holding a season with no bye weeks leading up to the College Football Playoff will be a challenge.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

GameOriginal dateNew date

ULM at Troy

Sept. 5

Dec. 5

SMU at TCU

Sept. 11

TBD

NC State at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12

Sept. 26

Marshall at East Carolina

Sept. 12

TBD

Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19
Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 TBD
Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 TBD
BYU at Army Sept. 19
 TBD
Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10
Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled
FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5
Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 TBD
Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled
Georgia State at CharlotteSept. 26TBD
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12
North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 TBD
Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 TBD
South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 TBD
Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10
Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 TBD
Troy at South AlabamaOct. 3Dec. 12
Louisiana at Appalachian StateOct. 3Dec. 4 or 5
UAB at Rice Oct. 10 TBD
FAU at Southern MissOct. 10TBD
Appalachian State at Georgia SouthernOct. 14Dec. 12
Oklahoma State at BaylorOct. 17Dec. 12
Vanderbilt at MissouriOct. 17Dec. 12
LSU at FloridaOct. 17Dec. 12
Cincinnati at TulsaOct. 17Dec. 5
FIU at CharlotteOct. 17TBD
Southern Miss at UTEPOct. 17TBD

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.