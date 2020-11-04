ncaa-football.jpg
With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 10 of the 2020 season, there have now been 39 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The most recent and notable game affected is Wisconsin and Nebraska after the Badgers had 12 positive results, including quarterback Graham Mertz and coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers game in Week 10 against Purdue is all off as the program continues to battle the illness. 

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

GameOriginal dateNew date

ULM at Troy

Sept. 5

Dec. 5

SMU at TCU

Sept. 11

TBD

NC State at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12

Sept. 26

Marshall at East Carolina

Sept. 12

TBD

Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19
Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 TBD
Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 TBD
BYU at Army Sept. 19
 TBD
Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10
Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled
FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5
Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 TBD
Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled
Georgia State at CharlotteSept. 26TBD
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12
North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 TBD
Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 TBD
South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 TBD
Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10
Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 TBD
Troy at South AlabamaOct. 3Dec. 12
Louisiana at Appalachian StateOct. 3Dec. 4
UAB at Rice Oct. 10 TBD
FAU at Southern MissOct. 10TBD
Appalachian State at Georgia SouthernOct. 14Dec. 12
Oklahoma State at BaylorOct. 17Dec. 12
Vanderbilt at MissouriOct. 17Dec. 12
LSU at FloridaOct. 17Dec. 12
Cincinnati at TulsaOct. 17Dec. 5
FIU at CharlotteOct. 17Dec. 5
Southern Miss at UTEPOct. 17TBD
Missouri at FloridaOct. 24Oct. 31
New Mexico at Colorado StateOct. 24Canceled
Marshall at FIUOct. 30Dec. 11
North Texas at UTEPOct. 31TBD
Wisconsin at NebraskaOct. 31Canceled
Purdue at WisconsinNov. 7Canceled
FIU at UTEPNov. 7Canceled

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.