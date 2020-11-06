With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 10 of the 2020 season, there have now been 46 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Week 10 has brought eight changes, including three Power Five matchups -- Purdue at Wisconsin, Washington at California and Louisville at Virginia.
Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.
Here is the full list of college football game postponements.
|Game
|Original date
|New date
ULM at Troy
Sept. 5
Dec. 5
SMU at TCU
Sept. 11
TBD
NC State at Virginia Tech
Sept. 12
Sept. 26
Marshall at East Carolina
Sept. 12
TBD
|Tulsa at Oklahoma State
|Sept. 12
|Sept. 19
|Louisiana Tech at Baylor*
|Sept. 12
|TBD
|Houston at Memphis
|Sept. 18
|Dec. 5
|BYU at Army
| Sept. 19
|TBD
|Virginia at Virginia Tech
|Sept. 19
|Dec. 12
|Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
|Sept. 19
|Oct. 10
|Charlotte at North Carolina
|Sept. 19
|Canceled
|FAU at Georgia Southern
|Sept. 19
|Dec. 5
|Houston at Baylor*
|Sept. 19
|Canceled
|Memphis at UTSA
|Sept. 25
|Canceled
|Georgia State at Charlotte
|Sept. 26
|TBD
|Notre Dame at Wake Forest
|Sept. 26
| Dec. 12
|North Texas at Houston
|Sept. 26
|TBD
|Tulsa at Arkansas State
|Sept. 26
|TBD
|South Florida at FAU
|Sept. 26
|Canceled
|Temple at Navy
|Sept. 26
|Oct. 10
|Rice at Marshall
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 5
|Troy at South Alabama
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 12
|Louisiana at Appalachian State
|Oct. 3
|Dec. 4
|UAB at Rice
|Oct. 10
|Dec. 12
|FAU at Southern Miss
|Oct. 10
|Dec. 10
|Appalachian State at Georgia Southern
|Oct. 14
|Dec. 12
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 12
|Vanderbilt at Missouri
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 12
|LSU at Florida
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 12
|Cincinnati at Tulsa
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|FIU at Charlotte
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|Southern Miss at UTEP
|Oct. 17
|Dec. 5
|Missouri at Florida
|Oct. 24
|Oct. 31
|New Mexico at Colorado State
|Oct. 24
|Canceled
|Marshall at FIU
|Oct. 30
|Dec. 11
|North Texas at UTEP
|Oct. 31
|Dec. 12
|Wisconsin at Nebraska
|Oct. 31
|Canceled
|Purdue at Wisconsin
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|FIU at UTEP
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Louisville at Virginia
|Nov. 7
|Nov. 14
|Air Force at Army
|Nov. 7
|TBD
|Tulsa at Navy
|Nov. 7
|TBD
|Washington at California
|Nov. 7
|Canceled
|Louisiana Tech at North Texas
|Nov. 7
|Dec. 3
|UTSA at Rice
|Nov. 7
|TBD
|Charlotte at Middle Tennessee
|Nov. 7
|TBD
* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.