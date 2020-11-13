ncaa-football.jpg
With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 11 of the 2020 season, there have now been 59 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Week 11 already had four changes in the SEC -- Mississippi State's home game vs. Auburn, Alabama's road game vs. LSU, Texas A&M's trip to Tennessee and Georgia's road game against Missouri. Plus, Ohio State's game against Maryland was outright canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Terps program. Now, an ACC game has been moved as Pitt paused all team activities following an uptick in COVID-19 issues. The Panthers were scheduled to face Georgia Tech. That game has been moved to Dec. 12.

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte and Rice have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

GameOriginal dateNew date

ULM at Troy

Sept. 5

Dec. 5

SMU at TCU

Sept. 11

TBD

NC State at Virginia Tech

Sept. 12

Sept. 26

Marshall at East Carolina

Sept. 12

TBD

Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19
Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 TBD
Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 Dec. 5
BYU at Army Sept. 19
 TBD
Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10
Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled
FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5
Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 Canceled
Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled
Georgia State at CharlotteSept. 26TBD
Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12
North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 TBD
Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 TBD
South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 Canceled
Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10
Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 Dec. 5
Troy at South AlabamaOct. 3Dec. 12
Louisiana at Appalachian StateOct. 3Dec. 4
UAB at Rice Oct. 10 Dec. 12
FAU at Southern MissOct. 10Dec. 10
Appalachian State at Georgia SouthernOct. 14Dec. 12
Oklahoma State at BaylorOct. 17Dec. 12
Vanderbilt at MissouriOct. 17Dec. 12
LSU at FloridaOct. 17Dec. 12
Cincinnati at TulsaOct. 17Dec. 5
FIU at CharlotteOct. 17Dec. 5
Southern Miss at UTEPOct. 17Dec. 5
Missouri at FloridaOct. 24Oct. 31
New Mexico at Colorado StateOct. 24Canceled
Marshall at FIUOct. 30Dec. 11
North Texas at UTEPOct. 31Dec. 12
Wisconsin at NebraskaOct. 31Canceled
Purdue at WisconsinNov. 7Canceled
FIU at UTEPNov. 7Canceled
Louisville at VirginiaNov. 7Nov. 14
Air Force at ArmyNov. 7TBD
Tulsa at NavyNov. 7TBD
Washington at CaliforniaNov. 7Canceled
Louisiana Tech at North TexasNov. 7Dec. 3
UTSA at RiceNov. 7TBD
Charlotte at Middle TennesseeNov. 7TBD
Arizona at UtahNov. 7Canceled
Air Force at WyomingNov. 14Canceled
Auburn at Mississippi StateNov. 14Dec. 12
Memphis at NavyNov. 14TBD
Texas A&M at TennesseeNov. 14Dec. 12
Alabama at LSUNov. 14TBD
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas StateNov. 14Dec. 12
Missouri at GeorgiaNov. 14TBD
Ohio State at MarylandNov. 14Canceled
Pitt at Georgia TechNov. 14Dec. 12
Rice at Louisiana TechNov. 14TBD
North Texas at UABNov. 14Canceled
Coastal Carolina at TroyNov. 14TBD

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.