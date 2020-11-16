With COVID-19 still raging across the country, it was long expected that many college football games would be postponed if not outright canceled over the course of the season. With many unknowns about the virus and its long-term effects, schools are taking every precaution necessary to make sure the student-athletes and staff are protected. As we enter Week 12 of the 2020 season, there have now been 67 games affected by COVID-19 with most postponements coming as a result of contact tracing protocols that require players to quarantine for 14 days if they are deemed to have been in high-risk contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Week 11 saw eight Power Five games canceled or postponed with the addition of one game in the Pac-12 -- Cal at UCLA -- after those two programs saw their games erased. Now into Week 12, five games are already off the books including Ole Miss at Texas A&M and Arizona State at Colorado.

Some teams, such as Florida, Missouri, Houston, Memphis, Baylor, FAU, FIU, Virginia Tech, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Rice, Texas A&M and Arizona State have already experienced multiple game disruptions. Even those who have not seen a game postponed yet are living day-by-day as COVID-19 test results and subsequent contact tracing dictate if -- and how effectively -- they will be able to play as scheduled.

Here is the full list of college football game postponements.

Game Original date New date ULM at Troy Sept. 5 Dec. 5 SMU at TCU Sept. 11 TBD NC State at Virginia Tech Sept. 12 Sept. 26 Marshall at East Carolina Sept. 12 TBD Tulsa at Oklahoma State Sept. 12 Sept. 19 Louisiana Tech at Baylor* Sept. 12 TBD Houston at Memphis Sept. 18 Dec. 5 BYU at Army Sept. 19

TBD Virginia at Virginia Tech Sept. 19 Dec. 12 Central Arkansas at Arkansas State Sept. 19 Oct. 10 Charlotte at North Carolina Sept. 19 Canceled FAU at Georgia Southern Sept. 19 Dec. 5 Houston at Baylor* Sept. 19 Canceled Memphis at UTSA Sept. 25 Canceled Georgia State at Charlotte Sept. 26 TBD Notre Dame at Wake Forest Sept. 26 Dec. 12

North Texas at Houston Sept. 26 TBD Tulsa at Arkansas State Sept. 26 TBD South Florida at FAU Sept. 26 Canceled Temple at Navy Sept. 26 Oct. 10 Rice at Marshall Oct. 3 Dec. 5 Troy at South Alabama Oct. 3 Dec. 12 Louisiana at Appalachian State Oct. 3 Dec. 4 UAB at Rice Oct. 10 Dec. 12 FAU at Southern Miss Oct. 10 Dec. 10 Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Oct. 14 Dec. 12 Oklahoma State at Baylor Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Vanderbilt at Missouri Oct. 17 Dec. 12 LSU at Florida Oct. 17 Dec. 12 Cincinnati at Tulsa Oct. 17 Dec. 5 FIU at Charlotte Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Southern Miss at UTEP Oct. 17 Dec. 5 Missouri at Florida Oct. 24 Oct. 31 New Mexico at Colorado State Oct. 24 Canceled Marshall at FIU Oct. 30 Dec. 11 North Texas at UTEP Oct. 31 Dec. 12 Wisconsin at Nebraska Oct. 31 Canceled Purdue at Wisconsin Nov. 7 Canceled FIU at UTEP Nov. 7 Canceled Louisville at Virginia Nov. 7 Nov. 14 Air Force at Army Nov. 7 TBD Tulsa at Navy Nov. 7 TBD Washington at California Nov. 7 Canceled Louisiana Tech at North Texas Nov. 7 Dec. 3 UTSA at Rice Nov. 7 TBD Charlotte at Middle Tennessee Nov. 7 TBD

Arizona at Utah Nov. 7 Canceled Air Force at Wyoming Nov. 14 Canceled Auburn at Mississippi State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Memphis at Navy Nov. 14 TBD Texas A&M at Tennessee Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Alabama at LSU Nov. 14 TBD Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Missouri at Georgia Nov. 14 TBD Ohio State at Maryland Nov. 14 Canceled Pitt at Georgia Tech Nov. 14 Dec. 12 Rice at Louisiana Tech Nov. 14 TBD North Texas at UAB Nov. 14 Canceled Coastal Carolina at Troy Nov. 14 TBD Gardner-Webb at Charlotte Nov. 14 Canceled Cal at Arizona State Nov. 14 Canceled Utah at UCLA Nov. 14 Canceled Ohio at Miami (OH) Nov. 17 Canceled UAB at UTEP Nov. 20 Canceled Arizona State at Colorado Nov. 21 Canceled Ole Miss at Texas A&M Nov. 21 TBD Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech Nov. 21 Canceled

* Baylor can only make up one nonconference game due to league scheduling rules.