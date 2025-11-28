They say time flies when you're having fun, so maybe it shouldn't be a surprise that the 2025 college football season is already nearing its end. It's been a chaotic and highly entertaining year, and Week 14 -- the final full weekend before the postseason -- should promise to be one of the most consequential yet.

That's appropriate for a slate that's come to define Rivalry Week. Beyond the major College Football Playoff implications, every conference championship game spot remains up for grabs. As of Thursday, no Power Four title game has been set. Eight spots are still available, with multiple teams alive in each race.

The playoff picture, of course, can't be ignored. Bubble teams like No. 15 Michigan and No. 14 Vanderbilt can bolster their résumés against their biggest rivals. Elsewhere, No. 12 Miami continues its climb up the standings but faces a difficult road trip to face a tough Pittsburgh squad.

All of it sets up a packed final weekend of the regular season. So which games deserve your attention on Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 14 action.

The best games

No. 1 Ohio State at No. 15 Michigan -- Noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Ohio State's return to the CFP is virtually guaranteed, but there's still plenty of motivation for the Buckeyes. Michigan has beaten them four straight years, and it remains the last monkey on coach Ryan Day's back. The Wolverines have plenty at stake, too. There's no stronger résumé piece than knocking off the nation's top team, and a win might just secure Michigan an at-large playoff bid.

No. 12 Miami at Pittsburgh -- Noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Miami remains the top-ranked ACC team even though the Hurricanes' path to the ACC Championship Game is improbable. They're still hanging around as a legitimate at-large candidate. Pittsburgh's playoff path isn't as straightforward, but the Panthers have a better shot at reaching Charlotte. All they need is an upset of the Hurricanes and either an SMU or a Virginia loss to clinch a spot in the ACC title game.

No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 19 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): This is, without a doubt, the biggest game in this rivalry's history. Vanderbilt is knocking on the door of its first CFP appearance. Though the Vols and Commodores have played nearly every year since 1913, this is the first time both enter the matchup ranked in the AP Top 25. Tennessee isn't playing for a playoff berth, but it is aiming for a fourth straight nine-win season -- something it hasn't accomplished since 1995-99.

No. 6 Oregon at Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Oregon has navigated a tricky late-season stretch without adding any blemishes. The Ducks have racked up impressive wins on the road against Iowa and at home against No. 17 USC, putting them in strong position entering the final week. Still, they must land the plane against an old rival: Oregon is 1-3 in its last four meetings with Washington.

No. 10 Alabama at Auburn -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Crimson Tide were once in the conversation for a first-round bye despite a season-opening loss to Florida State, but that outlook cratered with a Nov. 15 defeat at Oklahoma. Alabama's once-hot offense has struggled lately, failing to score more than 20 points against an FBS opponent in over a month. Given the unpredictability of the Iron Bowl, the Tide cannot afford to overlook Auburn -- a loss would knock them out of the playoff entirely.

Best of the rest

No. 5 Texas Tech at West Virginia -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Houston at Baylor -- noon on TNT, fuboTV (try for free)

Ball State at Miami (Ohio) -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

UCF at No. 11 BYU -- 1 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

Missouri at Arkansas -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Kennesaw State at Liberty -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Wake Forest at Duke -- 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network, fuboTV (try for free)

Virginia Tech at No. 18 Virginia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

UCLA at No. 17 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free)

UNLV at Nevada -- 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 9 Notre Dame at Stanford -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)