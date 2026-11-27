The final week of college football's regular season is upon us, and this sport has a tendency to save the best for last. It's a week full of rivalry games, and although throwing out the record books is a cliché, it often proves to be the correct approach..

As always, Ohio State and Michigan will meet in The Game, and it's a great example of why college football will be fine with an expanded College Football Playoff. Neither of these teams has hope of getting there, but does that matter to the fan bases? Absolutely not. Neither side wants to lose, and the coach who does is going to get raked over the coals.

Later in the afternoon, there is a game that has big-time implications for the CFP and the Big Ten Championship Game. No. 15 USC and No. 9 UCLA will go head-to-head with both teams alive for a conference championship berth. It's the biggest matchup this rivalry series has seen in more than 20 years.

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Throughout the day, college football's most storied rivalries will write another chapter. Auburn will try to deal No. 6 Alabama's playoff seeding a major blow in the Iron Bowl, No. 24 Washington will try to keep No. 12 Oregon out of the CFP field and Louisville can send Kentucky out on a four-game losing streak.

With so much football on throughout the day, we've created a handy guide to help you prioritize your viewing.

All times ET

The best games

Michigan at No. 21 Ohio State -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): There may not be major national implications for this edition of The Game — although the Buckeyes have a minuscule shot at reaching the Big Ten title game — but the stakes are still high. Kyle Whittingham is on the hot seat, but what if he finishes the season with a win over No. 4 UCLA and No. 21 Ohio State. On the other side, Ryan Day has already received plenty of criticism throughout this four-loss campaign, but that would reach another level if he lost to this Wolverines squad.

No. 19 Louisville at Kentucky -- 12 p.m. on ESPN2, Fubo (try for free): After entering the month of November at 7-1, Kentucky is just trying to avoid an 0-4 collapse at the end of the regular season. In order to do that, the Wildcats will have to beat rival Louisville, which also just happens to be coach Will Stein's alma mater. This season has been a slight disappointment for the Cardinals, who hoped to be in the playoff conversation at this stage, but beating Kentucky and reaching nine wins would be a great way to go out on a high note.

Duke at No. 8 Wake Forest -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): Wake Forest has to be in contention for one of the most doubted College Football Playoff contenders since the format was adopted in 2014. The Demon Deacons don't have a roster full of blue-chip prospects or high-profile transfers, but they still crush opponents every weekend anyway. The final test of the regular season for Jake Dickert's squad is a plucky Duke team. The Blue Devils are coming off a bad loss to Clemson, but they're capable of hanging with just about anyone in the ACC.

No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium : The Bruins are looking to avoid becoming the first Big Ten team in conference history to lose two straight games after starting the season 10-0. The rival Trojans would love to assist them in making history, and they're a road favorite in the Rose Bowl. The uncertainty surrounding UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach certainly plays a factor in that, but the offense hasn't always looked great even with Dieffenbach in the game. The Bruins defense will have to make USC quarterback Jayden Maiava uncomfortable for 60 minutes Saturday.

Auburn at No. 6 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): It's been 16 years since Auburn last beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and that win required a heroic effort from Cam Newton. Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown has played relatively well for the Tigers this season, but he hasn't exactly been Newton. The Crimson Tide certainly hope Brown doesn't pull any of that magic out of his sleeve because a home loss in the Iron Bowl would put a big dent in Alabama's College Football Playoff ranking. Despite a two-touchdown spread, this game can get sideways, as we've seen plenty of times in the 21st century.

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): The Ducks are probably the one team that no national championship contender wants to see in the College Football Playoff. After a 4-3 start, Oregon has won four in a row and can still reach the Big Ten title game and the playoff. The only thing standing between the Ducks and their goals is a Washington team that has won four of its last five games to sneak inside the CFP rankings. Are the Huskies capable of going into Autzen Stadium and effectively ending their rival's season? I guess we're about to find out.

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