Welcome to one of the most highly anticipated weekends of college football in a long time. With seven ranked matchups on the board, it's going to be an exhilarating frenzy.

The day begins with the first-ever top-10 matchup in Holy War history as No. 9 BYU visits No. 3 Utah. The implications of that game are enormous, both in the Big 12 and for the College Football Playoff picture.

In the afternoon -- much to the chagrin of Lane Kiffin -- No. 14 LSU will host No. 5 Alabama. After the Crimson Tide were ranked shockingly high in the initial playoff rankings, the Tigers may have a point to prove in Death Valley. The loser will have three losses and playoff hopes on life support.

The day will be capped off by No. 1 Miami squaring off against No. 11 Notre Dame. Everyone circled this game before the season, and it hasn't lost any luster. The Hurricanes will be without Malachi Toney, but they can still do the job against South Bend. The Irish, on the other hand, really need to add a quality win to their resume.

Those three games alone are enough for a great Saturday, but there are still four more ranked matchups on the board. These are the types of days we dream about in the doldrums of the offseason.

To help you plan your day and prioritize the best matchups, we've compiled a handy viewer's guide.

The best games

No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah -- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This is in the conversation for the biggest Holy War game ever as the first top-10 matchup in the history of the rivalry. The Utes are undefeated and eyeing a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. BYU is riding a three-game winning streak against its in-state rival, although the Cougars have underwhelmed in the two weeks since beating Notre Dame. Rice-Eccles Stadium will be a madhouse, and the Utes have never lost at home to BYU as an AP-ranked team. It's just a shame that this is a brunch kickoff locally, but that speaks to the strength of this slate.

No. 7 Texas at No. 18 Missouri -- 12 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): This may not be a playoff eliminator because, theoretically, Texas has a shot to get in with three losses. That said, no one wants to be sitting on three losses in early November. It seems like the Longhorns have gotten back on track lately with consecutive wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Still, those have been costly wins. Texas' Wednesday night availability report featured a litany of key players listed as questionable. Can Missouri take advantage of that and beat Texas through the air with Austin Simmons hitting Cayden Lee and Donovan Olugbode early and often? That's the Tigers' clearest path to a victory.

No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): First, let's take a moment of silence to mourn LSU missing out on a night game here. Despite all the talk about time slots, LSU has a great shot to win this game with the Sun in the sky. Sam Leavitt has been dealing of late, and Blake Baker's defense could give Keelon Russell some problems. Russell will be the key for Alabama. If the young quarterback can overcome earlier road struggles, he's capable of taking games over. Neither Kalen DeBoer nor Lane Kiffin can afford another loss, but one of them will be 6-3 on Sunday morning.

No. 23 Oregon at No. 12 Ohio State -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium: This game looks much different than what we expected coming into the season, but the stakes are still incredibly high. Oregon may have gained some confidence with a win over Northwestern, and Ohio State is coming off a disappointing loss in its first game without Julian Sayin. The x-factor in this matchup will be the development of Buckeyes freshman quarterback Luke Fahey, who missed a few key throws against USC. If he takes a step forward from one start to the next, Ohio State should be in decent shape, especially with Jeremiah Smith on the outside.

No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee -- 6:15 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): Kentucky has been one of the steadiest and most trustworthy teams in college football, but Tennessee has played extremely well at home. The chess match between Will Stein and Jim Knowles will be fascinating to watch, and the Neyland Stadium atmosphere for a "Dark Mode" game will give the Vols' defense an extra edge against the Wildcats. On the other side of the ball, Kentucky's secondary has questions, but sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre hasn't exactly carved anyone up just yet. Maybe that deficiency won't matter for the Cats.

No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): This is one of the most highly anticipated games of the season, even without Malachi Toney on the field. The Heisman Trophy implications in this matchup will be off the charts with CJ Carr squaring off against Darian Mensah. The chances that one of those two produces a Heisman moment are extremely high. It's also a key data point for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee. Neither Notre Dame nor Miami faces a murderer's row this season, so it's a rare opportunity for each side to impress against a quality opponent.

No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): The Georgia defense looked as nasty as ever last weekend against Florida, but it will get a different level of challenge against Trinidad Chambliss in Oxford. Chambliss can elevate everyone else around him, and he'll need to do that to keep the Rebels alive in the College Football Playoff race. If Ole Miss can score points, that will put pressure on Gunner Stockton, who hasn't been sharp in either of his last two outings. If Georgia does have an Achilles heel, it's probably the passing offense.

Best of the rest