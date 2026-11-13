There are only a few weeks left in the college football season, and Week 11 will play a major role in sorting out races for conference titles and the College Football Playoff.

That gets started right away as Wake Forest travels to Dallas for a key ACC matchup against SMU. The Demon Deacons can silence the doubters once and for all with a road win over the Mustangs, and that win might be enough to push them into the playoff field on Tuesday night. Conversely, SMU can take a big step toward Charlotte if it beats Wake Forest.

Later in the afternoon, we'll find out whether its win over Ohio State can propel USC to a playoff run. The Trojans haven't been good on the road in Big Ten play, but this would be a great time to snap that trend. The Hoosiers have been vulnerable for most of the season, although the open date may have served them well.

Finally, Texas goes into Baton Rouge for a primetime showdown against LSU. The Tigers can't afford another loss, so it'll be interesting to see how they play with their backs against the wall. The Longhorns could -- for all intents and purposes -- punch thier CFP ticket with a win.

With so many quality games on all day, we've created a handy guide to help you organize your viewing experience.

The best games

No. 13 Wake Forest at SMU -- 12 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): The Demon Deacons desperately need another quality win for their CFP resume, and beating the Mustangs in Dallas would qualify. SMU just crushed Virginia Tech last week, so it's fully capable of putting a big damper on Wake Forest's Cinderella run. Then again, that same SMU team also lost to Syracuse. Which versions of the Mustangs will we see on Saturday? This matchup also has major ACC championship implications because the winner will help its chances of getting there immensely.

No. 22 Missouri at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This is kind of Missouri's last stand as far as the CFP is concerned. That's not ideal for the Tigers, as they're 1-12 all-time against the Bulldogs and have never beaten the No. 1 team in the country. I guess there's no better time to change that than the present. On the other sideline, Georgia is rolling. The Bulldogs have mauled both of their opponents since the open date, and that latest victory was a dismantling of No. 10 Ole Miss in Oxford. Missouri faces a steep climb to pull off the upset.

No. 18 USC at No. 9 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium: Will that win over Ohio State serve as a springboard for the Lincoln Riley era at USC? Did the open date allow Indiana to reset on offense? Those are the two questions I have going into this game. The Trojans have been abhorrent when they have to go eastward in Big Ten play. They just got demolished by Wisconsin a few weeks ago. That said, the Hoosiers have been incredibly vulnerable. They needed overtime to beat Michigan and Minnesota, and the offense has been sputtering. This is a fascinating matchup with immense CFP implications.

No. 2 Utah at No. 23 Arizona -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): This has all the makings of a letdown game for Utah. The Utes are coming off a hard-fought rivalry win over BYU, and now they're going on the road to face another top-25 opponent. That exact scenario has tripped up more than a few teams this season. Arizona, meanwhile, narrowly avoided a trap-game loss to TCU last weekend. If the Wildcats are going to beat Utah, Noah Fifita will have to outplay Devon Dampier, and he's capable of doing that. If the Utes get past the Wildcats, they have a clear path to a 12-0 finish.

No. 6 Texas at No. 21 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): Could you imagine the level of angst in Death Valley if LSU gets off to a slow start in this game? The Tigers can't even let doubt creep into anyone's mind because they're one loss away from elimination in the College Football Playoff race. LSU moved the ball well in last week's loss to Alabama, but it struggled to finish drives. That won't get any easier against Texas, which has a strong red-zone defense. The question for the Longhorns is how well they'll hold up on offense. A number of key players are banged up, and that will only make it tougher to operate in a hostile environment.

No. 12 Texas Tech at No. 25 Oklahoma State -- 9:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): If you miss the days of Big 12 shootouts, find a way to watch this game. The total is 73.5 points, according to SportsLine, and both offenses are capable of hanging crooked numbers on the board. More importantly, the defenses are more than willing to allow crooked numbers. Thomas Castellanos has ignited the Red Raiders offense, and now he gets to face a porous Cowboys defense. On the other side, Drew Mestemaker keeps working his way up 2027 NFL Draft boards.

Best of the rest