We're closing in on the end of the regular season, and there are still conference championship races to be decided and College Football Playoff spots up for grabs. Week 12 will help us sort some of that out with a slate of fascinating matchups all over the country.

No. 14 Ohio State is still holding out hope for a CFP berth, but it has to take freshman quarterback Luke Fahey on the road to play Nebraska, a program starved for a top-25 win and a win over the Buckeyes in general. The Huskers just snapped a four-game losing streak with a blowout win over Rutgers, so perhaps that gives them some confidence as Ohio State rolls into Lincoln.

In the afternoon, a couple of College Football Playoff hopefuls face tricky tests. No. 4 UCLA visits Michigan, and No. 9 Tennessee hosts LSU. The Wolverines' defense is capable of shutting down anyone, and the Tigers have fallen a play or two short of some massive wins this fall.

In the evening, national championship favorites will try to avoid last-minute stumbles. No. 7 Miami faces Virginia Tech, a team capable of testing the Hurricanes' secondary. Additionally, top-ranked Georgia will take its hot streak into a hostile atmosphere against No. 21 South Carolina.

With so many quality games on throughout the day, here's a handy guide to help you prioritize your viewing.

All times Eastern.

The best games

No. 14 Ohio State at Nebraska -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): Nebraska hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2011, but the Huskers have a great chance to end that streak on Saturday. The Buckeyes simply haven't been the same since Julian Sayin went down with an injury, and the Cornhuskers stopped the bleeding with a 31-0 win over Rutgers last weekend. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has looked much more comfortable in the Nebraska offense over the last two weeks, and he'll need a clean game to give his team a shot to effectively end the Buckeyes' season.

No. 4 UCLA at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium: They may not win any beauty contests, but the Bruins just keep winning. I wouldn't expect things to get any prettier this weekend as UCLA visits Michigan, a team with an abhorrent offense and a great defense. This will be Ty Dieffenbach's biggest challenge since he took over for the injured Nico Iamaleava on Oct. 10. The key for the Bruins will be whether receiver Aidan Mizell can continue his late-season breakout. He's got 326 yards and three touchdowns over the last two games, but the Wolverines' secondary should provide a bigger test.

LSU at No. 9 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): LSU has been reduced to the role of spoiler as Tennessee can essentially lock up a College Football Playoff berth with a win. Coming into the season, I thought those roles would be reversed, but these teams have been trending in different directions. How do the Tigers respond after a gut-wrenching loss to Texas ended their CFP dreams? How does an already limited Vols passing game adjust to the loss of Mike Matthews? The answers to those questions will determine how this game goes. Neyland Stadium security will need to be on the lookout for golf balls and condiments either way.

Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): Despite being a comfortable favorite at home, Miami could be in for a test this weekend, particularly on defense. Ethan Grunkemeyer has shown the ability to sling the ball in his first season with the Hokies, and tight end Luke Reynolds is a matchup problem for any defense. The Canes don't exactly have a lockdown secondary, so perhaps Virginia Tech can stay in this matchup with its passing game. The real question is whether Virginia Tech's deteriorating defense can hold up for 60 minutes.

SMU at No. 6 Notre Dame -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): Contrary to what SMU has put on film in two of the last three weeks, it has the potential to play good football. It showed that in a 51-28 blowout of Virginia Tech in Dallas. For Notre Dame, this is the last real test it will face before the College Football Playoff. That could be a double-edged sword. Beat the Mustangs, and the Fighting Irish are a virtual CFP lock with Syracuse on deck. Lose, and the Irish put their playoff fate in the hands of other teams and the selection committee.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 21 South Carolina -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This matchup lost some luster last weekend when South Carolina got its doors blown off at Arkansas, but the Gamecocks are still capable of a little magic at home. The top-ranked Bulldogs have been a different beast over the last few weeks, utterly dismantling every team they face. Will that continue on Saturday night, or will they run into their first hiccup since their inexplicable loss to Auburn? Williams-Brice Stadium should be rocking as long as South Carolina is within striking distance.

Best of the rest