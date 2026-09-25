With conference play in full swing around the country, Week 4 provides a laundry list of great matchups. The No. 1 team in the country will play in a hostile environment; the Swamp could host a shootout; and a quarterback showcase will steal the spotlight in Los Angeles.

Arch Manning leads No. 1 Texas into Knoxville as the Longhorns take on No. 14 Tennessee in the SEC-opener for each team. This will be another big test for the Longhorns after their dramatic comeback against Ohio State, but Neyland Stadium won't be quite as friendly. On the other side, five-star freshman Faizon Brandon will have his work cut out for him against the Texas defense.

After an emotional win over Lane Kiffin and LSU, No. 4 Ole Miss travels down to Gainesville as an underdog against No. 21 Florida. Given how both offenses have looked through the first three weeks, there could be fireworks aplenty. If you're a fan of defense, the matchup between No. 17 Iowa and No. 18 Michigan will be more your speed.

No. 20 Oregon and No. 12 USC will meet in Los Angeles for a West Coast rivalry game, and the stakes are massive for both coaches. Plus, it will be a treat for college football fans to see two of the best quarterbacks in the country going head-to-head.

Here is a handy viewer's guide to help you prioritize your Saturday with so much quality football happening at once. All times Eastern.

The best games

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 14 Tennessee -- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): It will be a family affair in Neyland Stadium as Arch Manning visits the stadium where his uncle became a Tennessee legend. Fun as that storyline may be, the game on the field is just as compelling. Manning struggled on the road last season, and he's about to enter a hornet's nest. Have those issues been resolved? On the other side, the Volunteers are placing their hopes of an upset on the shoulders of true five-star freshman Faizon Brandon, who must face one of the SEC's best defenses in his first conference start.

No. 4 Ole Miss at No. 21 Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This could be a letdown spot for Ole Miss after an emotional win over LSU, but don't take my word for it. The Gators are favored in this matchup, but I guess you could blame it on the "good drugs" in Vegas, as Jon Sumrall did earlier in the week. On the surface, this game has shootout written all over it. Trinidad Chambliss has a case to be the best quarterback in the country, and the Florida offense is averaging 54.0 points per game as Jadan Baugh builds his Heisman Trophy campaign.

No. 17 Iowa at No. 18 Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+: If you're a fan of defense and Ole Miss vs. Florida doesn't appeal to you, I have some good news. Offensive touchdowns may be at a premium when the Hawkeyes and Wolverines take the field. Michigan and Iowa are averaging 27.3 points allowed per game and 4.3 points allowed per game, respectively. The Hawkeyes have already pitched two shutouts. As has been the case through the first three weeks of the season, there will be a lot of attention on Bryce Underwood, who has yet to take the next step for Michigan.

Boise State at Western Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Fubo (try for free): Let's give the Group of Six playoff race a little love, shall we? Western Michigan should be 3-0 with a win over Michigan, and Boise State came agonizingly close to toppling Oregon. The winner of this game might control its fate when it comes to a College Football Playoff berth. Dylan Riley has been a workhorse in the backfield for Boise State, but he may have to earn every yard he gets against the Western Michigan defense.

No. 23 Texas A&M at No. 10 LSU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): We can go ahead and label this one the Pucker Bowl. Before soul-crushing losses last week, these were both top-10 teams. Now, one of them will have two losses heading into October. The Aggies got bullied by Kentucky in College Station, prompting questions about whether they will take a big step back this fall. On the other side, the Tigers lost an emotional game on the road against Ole Miss. Will there be a hangover after all the build-up associated with Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford?

No. 20 Oregon at No. 12 USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): Talk about two coaches in need of a big win. Dan Lanning is staring down a 2-2 start with one of the most loaded and pricey rosters in all of college football, and it's time for Lincoln Riley to start producing big-time results in L.A. This may also be the best quarterback matchup of the weekend with Jayden Maiava and Dante Moore dueling for four quarters. It's a high-stakes rivalry game with elite quarterback play on each side. What more could you want?

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