We're approaching the midway point of the college football season, and we're really getting into the meat of conference play. The cream is starting to rise, and there will be more separation this weekend.

That will be the case on Saturday afternoon when No. 21 UCLA visits No. 13 Oregon. The Bruins are 4-0, but their strength of schedule leaves a lot to be desired. The Ducks, on the other hand, have looked mortal through one month. Either UCLA will assert itself as a premier Big Ten team or Oregon will take another step toward reaching its championship potential.

There will be a showdown between two of the best teams in the SEC as No. 6 Alabama hosts No. 2 Georgia. Both programs have been demolishing opponents, and that should make for a heavyweight fight within the confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Week 6 College Football Playoff impact games: Georgia, Alabama meet with potential No. 1 ranking on the line Shehan Jeyarajah

Elsewhere, Indiana travels to Nebraska in a battle of unbeaten teams with underwhelming resumes. Then, in Dallas, the Red River Rivalry writes another chapter in what figures to be a four-quarter defensive struggle.

To help you prioritize which games to watch, we've built a handy viewer's guide.

The best games

No. 7 Indiana at Nebraska -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): Neither of these teams has built a particularly impressive resume, but someone's is about to get a lot stronger. Indiana has handled its business as the defending champions -- even if it hasn't always been pretty -- but this is the first time the Hoosiers haven entered a truly hostile environment. Meanwhile, "Lanterns" star Matt Rhule is still looking for his first top-25 win with the Huskers. Anthony Colandrea has reinvigorated the offense, but the defense will get a big challenge as it tries to withstand the Indiana offense.

No. 1 Texas vs. Oklahoma -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): "Throw out the records" is a rivalry game cliche, but this is one of the rare occasions when it actually applies. That's good news for the Sooners, who have a much worse record entering this game. Oklahoma is searching for answers on offense, and had a bye week to find some. If the Sooners don't have another gear on that side of the ball, they'll get eaten alive by the Texas defense. Either way, the Oklahoma defense will probably have to shoulder the burden as it faces a Longhorns offense that hasn't exactly been firing on all cylinders either.

Oregon QB Dante Moore ruled out vs. UCLA as Dylan Raiola nears first Ducks start Austin Nivison

No. 21 UCLA at No. 13 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+: The Bob Chesney era is off to a great start at UCLA, but the Bruins will get their biggest test of the season when they travel to Oregon. UCLA runs the ball as well as any team in the country, but that ability will certainly be tested against the Ducks' front seven. Meanwhile, Oregon has yet to look like a bona fide national championship contender, and it's already suffered one major upset. Can the team get rolling with Dylan Raiola making his first start for the Ducks in place of the injured Dante Moore?

No. 2 Georgia at No. 6 Alabama -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): Rain, shine or tropical storm, there will be a football game between two of the top three teams in the SEC this weekend. The battle between Keelon Russell and the Bulldogs defense will be tremendous television. Russell and the Crimson Tide have hung big numbers on the scoreboard, and Georgia has yet to surrender more than 20 points in a single game. For the Bulldogs, Gunner Stockton looks like an improved quarterback, but we'll find out just how real that is in Tuscaloosa.

No. 23 Boise State at Fresno State -- 10:30 p.m. on CW, Fubo (try for free): Welcome to the new Pac-12 After Dark. Boise State is very much in the running for a College Football Playoff berth, but don't count out Fresno State, which is hoping to build its resume with a win over the Broncos this weekend. Since its season-opening loss to Oregon, Boise State has been rolling. The Broncos have won each of their last four games by at least 14 points, but that streak will be tough to extend against the Bulldogs. Fresno State has been stingy on defense outside of its Week 1 loss to USC.

Best of the rest