Weeks like this one are why being a college football fan is so much fun. The Week 7 slate is bursting at the seams with top-25 matchups and rivalry games.

You know it's going to be a good Saturday on the gridiron when the first game of the day is a top-five clash between the defending national champions and No. 4 Ohio State. No. 5 Indiana hosts the Buckeyes in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game and a possible preview of this year's conference title tilt.

After that, we get a classic rivalry matchup when No. 6 Alabama faces No. 14 Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. Coming off a heartbreaking loss to Georgia, the Crimson Tide are entering one of the more hostile atmospheres in the SEC. Can the Vols score enough to keep up with Keelon Russell and the Alabama offense? Sophomore George MacIntyre will be making his second start.

The night window is headlined by a top-10 battle featuring No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 8 BYU. It's one of the few major tests on the Fighting Irish's schedule, and Provo isn't an easy place to play. Bear Bachmeier will likely have to answer the bell when Notre Dame forces him to throw.

With so many great games on TV this weekend, keeping up with every snap can be hard, so we've developed a guide to help you prioritize your viewership.

The best games

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 5 Indiana -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): For the third consecutive season, these teams will meet in a top-five matchup. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers have split the first two, and the rubber match figures to be a thriller. Defending champion Indiana has reloaded in the transfer portal and is coming off a narrow escape on the road against Nebraska. Ohio State has likely the best player in the country with Jeremiah Smith torching secondaries at an alarming rate. Don't miss this one.

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 LSU -- 12 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): Just to be transparent, if I knew Kamario Taylor was going to miss this game for Mississippi State, this matchup would not be in this section. That being the case, let's cross our fingers and hope Taylor can suit up because the Bulldogs are a very dangerous squad with their QB1. On the other side, Lane Kiffin has to be feeling at least a little pressure sitting at 4-2 with one of the most expensive rosters in the sport. How do the Tigers respond to a devastating loss at Kentucky?

No. 6 Alabama at No. 14 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): This will be worth watching for the uniform matchup alone. For the first time in decades, the Vols and Crimson Tide will both wear their home jerseys for The Third Saturday in October. On the field, this matchup has plenty of intrigue. The Tennessee defense has been exceptional thus far, but it hasn't faced a quarterback like Keelon Russell. Sophomore George MacIntyre will be making his second start for the Vols, and he'll have to grow up fast to ignite the offense.

No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network, Fubo (try for free): Austin Simmons returns to Oxford after losing his starting job to Trinidad Chambliss last season, but the ground game will be the focus here. Missouri can run the ball with the best of them, and Ole Miss has shown a penchant for stopping the run with the worst of them. The Rebels were better in that area against Vanderbilt last week, but consider the competition. This has potential to be a high-scoring and tightly contested affair.

No. 2 Notre Dame at No. 8 BYU -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): We've got a slobberknocker in Provo on Saturday night. Notre Dame and BYU are both physical squads who can play some defense. The Irish don't exactly have a loaded schedule, so they can't afford more than one or two losses. This is one of the only games in which Notre Dame might get pushed this fall. The question for the Cougars is whether they can throw the football if and when the Irish go all-out to stop the run.

No. 18 Oklahoma State at No. 20 Houston -- 7:30 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): The Big 12 may be even more wide open than it looked coming into the season with Texas Tech's offense sputtering and BYU star LJ Martin out for a while. That makes this game very important, as the winner will have the upper hand in the race to Arlington. Drew Mestemaker's draft stock is rising at Oklahoma State, but Houston may be the deeper team. Given the state of the Cowboys' defense, the scoreboard might have to work overtime.

Best of the rest

Florida at No. 7 Texas -- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free)

-- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free) Virginia at No. 12 SMU -- 12 p.m. on CW, Fubo (try for free)

-- 12 p.m. on CW, Fubo (try for free) Penn State at Michigan -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+

-- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Auburn at No. 1 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free)

-- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free) Arizona State at No. 10 Texas Tech -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free)

-- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free) UNLV at Air Force -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, Paramount+

-- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Florida State at No. 3 Miami -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free)

-- 7 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free) Wisconsin at No. 12 UCLA -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free)

-- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free) No. 15 Kentucky at Oklahoma -- 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network, Fubo (try for free)