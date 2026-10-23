Week 8 may not be jam-packed with banger after banger like the Week 7 college football slate, but upsets and season-changing outcomes can happen on any given weekend. There's certainly the possibility for some of that on Saturday.

Fresh off its devastating loss to Ohio State, No. 6 Indiana must travel to Ann Arbor, where it will face one of the best defenses in the Big Ten. Quarterback Josh Hoover seemed to injure his throwing shoulder against the Buckeyes, but he wasn't on the Wednesday night availability report. There's a lot of quarterback uncertainty on the other side with the Wolverines starting a freshman.

Down in Austin, there will be a lot of anxiety as No. 7 Ole Miss faces No. 19 Texas. The Longhorns need a win in the worst way, but they'll have to get one against one of the best quarterbacks in the country, Trinidad Chambliss. If Arch Manning struggles again this week, will Steve Sarkisian turn to KJ Lacey behind center?

Elsewhere around the country, Auburn will try to spring a second consecutive upset with LSU coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and No. 15 Iowa will meet Minnesota in a battle for a 98-pound bronze pig.

With so much college football on at once, we've created a viewer's guide to help prioritize your Saturday schedule.

No. 6 Indiana at Michigan -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): How does Indiana respond to a gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State? How does freshman quarterback Tommy Carr play in his first career start against the Hoosiers? The Wolverines got a badly needed win over Penn State last week, but that doesn't mean their offensive woes are suddenly fixed. The issue for Indiana is that Josh Hoover hasn't been dialed in over the last two games, and now he has to go on the road to face a very good defense. This could be a low-scoring affair.

No. 18 LSU at Auburn -- 12 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): LSU has lost eight consecutive road games. Auburn is 1-9 in its last 10 home games against top-25 opponents. Something has to give on Saturday afternoon. After knocking off No. 1 Georgia, Auburn returns home to Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the fans will be fired up to reward that performance in Athens. Can Kiffin and his team finish on the road in a hostile environment -- something they've been unable to do in their two games away from Baton Rouge this fall? There has to be some desperation for LSU because it can't afford a third loss already.

No. 15 Iowa at Minnesota -- 3:30 p.m. on FS1, Fubo (try for free): The Hawkeyes and Golden Gophers are playing for a 98-pound bronze pig this weekend. That should be enough to sell you on this game, but there is intrigue beyond the pork prize. Iowa is off to a tremendous start, and the offense was extremely efficient with Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback against Washington. Minnesota has an opportunity to reach 3-1 in conference play with a win at home, but the Golden Gophers have been inconsistent there so far.

No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): Puckering may be at an all-time high in Austin this weekend. Texas is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss, but here comes seventh-ranked Ole Miss and Trinidad Chambliss. Arch Manning hasn't been benched, but KJ Lacey will get more first-team reps in practice this week. Oh, and Colin Simmons is listed as doubtful on the availability report. Yet, the Longhorns are favored to win this game. If they can pull out a win, the schedule gets a little more favorable for at least a couple of weeks.

NDSU at New Mexico -- 10 p.m. on CW, Fubo (try for free): Brew a pot of coffee and stay up late for this one. Jason Eck is doing sketch comedy to pack University Stadium, and NDSU wants to make a huge statement on the road. Welcome to the new Mountain West. It's a glorious league. The winner of this game will have the inside track to a conference title and absolutely has to be considered for the College Football Playoff. And, if the Lobos win, Eck's profile will only rise amongst teams that might be in the market for a new coach.

No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): One of two top-25 matchups this week, we've got a late-night banger in Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Cougars just notched a top-25 win over Oklahoma State, and they went toe-to-toe with Texas Tech in Lubbock. The Utes, on the other hand, haven't exactly been tested so far. That will change on Saturday, and the matchup between Utah's defense and Houston's offense will be fascinating. The former looked shaky at times against Colorado and Kansas, but the latter has sputtered against the better defenses on its schedule.

Best of the rest