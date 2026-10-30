We've made it to Week 9 of the college football season, and conference races are really starting to heat up. This weekend will create some separation with key games in the Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC.

The day starts with a huge Big 12 clash between No. 22 Arizona and No. 13 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season, and the Wildcats are rolling. The pressure is on Texas Tech to get back on track, and Arizona is looking to prove itself against the best teams in the conference after losing to BYU earlier in the fall. The Wildcats at least have the quarterback edge with Noah Fifita playing at a high level.

In the afternoon, No. 3 Georgia plays No. 17 Florida in the World's Largest Indoor (?) Cocktail Party. Both rivals are coming off an open date, but their last games couldn't have been more different. Georgia was knocked off its No. 1 perch by Auburn, and Florida pulled off an upset against Texas. Will either of those results carry over to this game?

Elsewhere, No. 25 Wisconsin's trip to Iowa City will have major implications on the Big Ten race to the College Football Playoff, and No. 2 Ohio State goes to USC in what will be a major test for Lincoln Riley.

With so much football on at once, we've made a handy guide so you can prioritize your viewing experience.

The best games

No. 22 Arizona at No. 13 Texas Tech -- 12 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): The Red Raiders can't afford two consecutive losses, but here come the Wildcats with an upset on their minds. The vibes between these programs couldn't be any more different. Texas Tech super booster Cody Campbell is tweeting through it and threatening to restrict access for a local radio station. Meanwhile, Arizona coach Brent Brennan is buying shots for students after a blowout win over Iowa State. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, vibes alone don't win football games, and the Red Raiders will be desperate for a win.

No. 25 Wisconsin at Iowa -- 12 p.m. on Fox, Fubo (try for free): One week has really flipped the outlook on this Big Ten matchup. Wisconsin went from unranked to No. 25 following a big ranked win over USC, and the Badgers have all the momentum rolling into Iowa City. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, lost the Floyd of Rosedale at the buzzer as Minnesota kicked its way to hog heaven. Now Iowa is unranked and looking to rebound by taking home the Heartland Trophy -- a giant brass bull. If you thought it couldn't get much more Big Ten than Minnesota vs. Iowa, strap in for this matchup on Saturday afternoon and watch these programs paint a masterpiece.

No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Fubo (try for free): Depending upon the status of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof, the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party may be moving inside. What we know for sure is that this matchup has a lot of intrigue, with Florida coming off an enormous win over Texas and Georgia coming off a gut punch against Auburn. The biggest question about this rivalry matchup is what the Gators will do at quarterback. Sophomore Tramell Jones did enough to beat the Longhorns, but did he do enough to lock down the starting job over Aaron Philo, who struggled before suffering an injury? I would say you can't roll Jones out against an elite defense like Georgia, but he was fine against Texas.

Minnesota at No. 4 Indiana -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, Paramount+ Premium: The spread for this game is enormous, which suggests it could be a get-right spot for Indiana. That said, the Hoosiers haven't exactly cruised through Big Ten play. They needed overtime to beat Michigan last week, although that game was on the road against a great defense. Neither of those things will be a factor on Saturday. Minnesota is coming off a huge rivalry win against Iowa, and now it has to face the defending champs on the road. The Golden Gophers will have to get something out of their abysmal run game (100.1 yards per game) to pull off the upset.

No. 6 Utah at Cincinnati -- 3:45 p.m. on ESPN, Fubo (try for free): Can the Bearcats do it again? One week after handing Texas Tech its first loss, Cincinnati can do the same thing to Utah, which just beat Houston in a dramatic top-25 matchup. Cincy had a ton of success on the ground against the Red Raiders as it ran for 255 yards, but that will be much tougher to pull off against the Utes. That's because Utah ranks eighth nationally in rush defense, and the Bearcats will be in trouble if they have to rely on JC French's arm all game.

No. 2 Ohio State at USC -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Fubo (try for free): Lincoln Riley needs a big win in the worst way, and he's already lost to a backup quarterback once with Dylan Raiola carving up USC for most of that game against Oregon. The second-ranked Buckeyes will bring an inexperienced quarterback into L.A. Memorial Coliseum -- whether it's Luke Fahey or Tavien St. Clair. It's a prime opportunity for Riley to cool his seat and put his team in position for a run at the College Football Playoff. If USC loses, however, the pressure on Riley will be greater than ever. Jeremiah Smith can really strengthen his Heisman Trophy candidacy if he plays well without Julian Sayin in the lineup.

Best of the rest