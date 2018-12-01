College football schedule, games 2018: How to watch conference championship games, TV channels, kickoff times

The final week of the 2018 college football season has finally arrived. Five major conference championship games will be played over the course of the day, and that phenomenal menu will have enormous impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. With so much on the line over the course of the next few hours, you can't miss one snap of the action with five of the potential six playoff teams in action on Saturday.

Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate through your television channels from noon onward. Be sure to keep this page open so you know exactly what channels to tune into over the course of the entire day. CBS Sports will also have live coverage of the five major games, so be sure to hit our college football page after each one starts.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 14 Texas vs. No. 5 Oklahoma, ABC at noon: The CFP Selection Committee made it clear when this week's rankings came out that the Sooners have the edge over Ohio State in the race for the postseason, but a few style points wouldn't hurt. The Sooners look to avenge their regular season loss to the Longhorns, quarterback Kyler Murray will get one last shot to impress Heisman Trophy voters and the Sooners could find a defense ... maybe ... probably not.

Memphis at No. 8 UCF, ABC at 3:30 p.m.: The Knights will be without quarterback McKenzie Milton, but still need to win big to impress the CFP Selection Committee. Are they even capable of that with backup Darriel Mack under center in a rematch of a wild, one-point regular season game that featured a tremendous UCF comeback?

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Georgia, CBS (stream on CBSSports.com or fuboTV -- try for free) at 4 p.m.: It's "win and you're in" Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the rematch of last season's national title game. The Crimson Tide enter as heavy favorites over the Bulldogs, but the Bulldogs' running game has picked up of late. Will the Bulldogs get revenge, or will the Tide twist the knife a little deeper?

No. 2 Clemson vs. Pittsburgh, ABC at 8 p.m.: The Tigers are expected to cruise against a Panthers offense that scored just three points against Miami last week. How will Tigers' true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence look in his first college game with a championship on the line? Will the defense get right after a subpar performance last week vs. South Carolina?

No. 21 Northwestern vs. No. 6 Ohio State, FOX, (fuboTV -- try for free) at 8 p.m.: The Buckeyes knocked Michigan out of the CFP race in style last week, but now need some style points to jump Oklahoma and put themselves in position to make the top four. The Wildcats are fully capable of playing old-school, smash-mouth football though. Could Pat Fitzgerald's crew surprise and not only eliminate Ohio State by playing them close, but spring the outright upset?

Other big games

Louisiana at Appalachian State, ESPN, noon: The inaugural Sun Belt Championship Game will feature the home-standing Mountaineers against the upstart Ragin' Cajuns under first-year coach Billy Napier. This could be Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield's swan song as rumors swirl for some Power Five jobs.

UAB at Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports Network (stream on fuboTV -- try for free) at 1:30 p.m.: The Blazers will look to polish off one of the most remarkable seasons in college football history, just two years after re-starting the program following a shutdown. Meanwhile, Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill will hope to polish off the program's first conference title since moving to FBS in 1999 in quarterback Brent Stockstill's last season.

No. 25 Fresno State at No. 22 Boise State, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.: Both teams enter Championship Week with legitimate New Year's Six bowl hopes as long as UCF falls, so a lot will be on the line in the Mountain West Championship Game. This is a rematch of a thrilling Boise State comeback win in early November.

Keep an eye on ...