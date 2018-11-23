College football schedule, games 2018: What to watch in Week 13, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

Here we are, the last big Saturday before conference championship weekend. You've already had your fill of Black Friday games, but those were simply meant to hold you over for another full Saturday of football. There are rivalries abound, which means houses are divided and plenty of good games should be in store.

Some rivalry games are just for bragging rights, but some mean so, so much more. Michigan and Ohio State have everything on the line when they meet in Columbus. Other rivalries can play spoiler for teams still in the playoff hunt. This weekend should be great, so get your televisions, computers, tablets and phones ready. Here's what to watch on Saturday in Week 13.

All times are Eastern.

The biggest games

No. 4 Michigan at No. 10 Ohio State, FOX, fuboTV (Try for free), at noon: Duh. As far as Saturday games go, this is the biggest, as it will determine the Big Ten East champ as well as continue to shape the College Football Playoff race. Michigan has undoubtedly been the better team, but this is truly a forget-the-rest-of-the-season type of game. The Wolverines haven't won in Columbus since 2000. Can they finally evict the Buckeyes from the rent-free apartment in their heads? And can Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh finally deliver on what he was brought to Michigan to do?

Georgia Tech at No. 5 Georgia, SEC Network, at noon: Clean, Old Fashioned Hate can only accomplish one thing this year: send Georgia into the SEC Championship Game on a sour note (and possibly out of the playoff picture). But, hey, that's what good rivalries are for, right? The Yellow Jackets have hit a hot streak since the end of September, winning six of their last seven games. Both offenses have excellent rushing attacks, so expect the #pace of this one to be top notch.

Auburn at No. 1 Alabama, CBS, fuboTV (Try for free), at 3:30 p.m.: The Iron Bowl doesn't quite have the stakes it's had in years past. If Alabama, which has already locked up the SEC West, can afford to lose any of its two remaining games, this is the one. Still, it's the No. 1 team in the country marching towards a perfect season, something the Crimson Tide haven't achieved since Nick Saban's first national championship with this program in 2009-10. With Gus Malzahn on the other sideline, who knows if this one gets weird.

No. 3 Notre Dame at USC, ABC, at 8 p.m.: Unlike other playoff contenders, Notre Dame won't be playing next weekend in a conference championship game. And, frankly, the Fighting Irish don't need to. The overall resume isn't as great as it could have been, but going undefeated with one of those wins coming against Michigan is more than good enough. Now -- can Notre Dame get through its last game against a USC program that seems to be unraveling more by the week?

Other big games

No. 11 Florida at Florida State, ABC, at noon: The 36-year bowl streak for the Seminoles is on the line against the Gators. And for Florida, a win probably means a major New Year's Six bowl berth (Jerry Palm projects the Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF). So, sure, there's still a lot on the line for this rivalry, even if it is a little off the radar.

No. 20 Syracuse at Boston College, ESPN, at noon: It won't get the attention of the other noon games on Saturday, and there are no divisional titles to settle, but Syracuse-BC should be a fun one to watch between two quality ACC teams. Both teams are coming off tough losses in Week 12, so they'll be looking to end the season on a positive note. The Orange are actually road dogs by a full touchdown despite being ranked, so it'll be interesting to see if Vegas had that one right, or if there was an overreaction after the Notre Dame loss.

Troy at Appalachian State, ESPN+, at 2:30 p.m.: This is low-key the fun game of the day you should try to catch if you have a subscription. The Trojans and Mountaineers play for the Sun Belt's East title and both are really enjoyable teams to watch with coaches on the rise in Neal Brown (Troy) and Scott Satterfield (App State).

South Carolina at No. 2 Clemson, ESPN, at 7 p.m.: Similar to Alabama and Georgia, Clemson is already on its way to its conference championship, and the only thing remaining is its in-state rivalry game. The Tigers have been on a roll; since cutting it close vs. Syracuse, Clemson has outscored opponents 302-49, or by an average score of around 50-8. Can the Gamecocks end that hot streak and spark some chaos in the playoff debate?

No. 7 LSU at No. 22 Texas A&M, SEC Network, at 7:30 p.m.: The Aggies are actually a slight favorite (-3.5 after opening at -1). LSU has generally been a good underdog this season and has the most impressive resume among the teams that aren't in the immediate playoff hunt. A win for Texas A&M would mark an improvement from its usual November slide under first-year coach Jimbo Fisher.

No. 21 Utah State at No. 23 Boise State, ESPN, at 10:15 p.m.: Here's your Week 13 nightcap, and if you've been following our Group of Five playoff race, you know this is a battle between our No. 2 and No. 3 teams. The Broncos are the slight home favorite, but the Aggies have been the more overall impressive team. With a spot in the Mountain West Championship Game on the line, this should be required late-night viewing for any college football die-hard.

Keep an eye on ...