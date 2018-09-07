College football schedule, games 2018: What to watch in Week 2, TV kickoff times

After a five-day marathon during Week 1 of the college football season, the second week of the season brings us one major nonconference test for a perennial power, a key intrastate rivalry and several conference games that could factor in to division races later in the season.

It will be a two- or three-TV Saturday, so here's a handy guide to direct you through the mayhem.

All times Eastern

The biggest games

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M, ESPN, 7 p.m.: Jimbo Fisher's first big test as the coach of the Aggies takes place against a familiar foe. Dabo Swinney will bring his Clemson Tigers to take on the Aggies after Fisher and Swinney squared off annually when Fisher was the coach at Florida State. Sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond will have to be sharp for the Aggies against the tough Clemson defensive front. Plus, we get to see how the Tigers' quarterback rotation of Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence looks in a tough road environment.

No. 17 USC at No. 10 Stanford, FOX, 8:30 p.m.: Star Cardinal running back Bryce Love was held in check during Week 1, but quarterback K.J. Costello (332 yards, four touchdowns) and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (226 yards, three touchdowns) erupted in the passing game. Meanwhile, freshman quarterback JT Daniels was solid in his Trojans debut with 282 yards and two touchdowns. Both of these defenses can flat out fly, which should make this a fun one on The Farm.

No. 3 Georgia at No. 24 South Carolina, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: Make no mistake about it ... just because Georgia is the defending SEC champion and South Carolina hasn't been relevant in the SEC East since the Jadeveon Clowney years doesn't mean this game is meaningless. It's huge. The Bulldogs have only 60 minutes against a cupcake under their belts, and the defense is going up against a Gamecocks offense that features playmakers everywhere -- including at wide receiver with Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards. It's a 10-point spread in Las Vegas, so the boys in the desert don't seem to think much of Will Muschamp's crew. But if they spring the upset, it would drastically change the landscape of the SEC East.

No. 13 Penn State at Pitt, ABC, 8 p.m.: The Panthers stunned the Nittany Lions at Heinz Field two years ago, but James Franklin's crew got revenge last season in a big way in Happy Valley. How vulnerable is Penn State after Appalachian State took Trace McSorley and Co. to overtime last weekend? We'll find out if the No. 13 in the country is a contender or a pretender this week in an old-school rivalry that has produced some surprises over the years.

Other big games

No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State, ESPN, noon: Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald will be back after serving a one-game suspension, and his first test of the year comes in a tricky environment against the Wildcats in Manhattan. Bill Snyder's crew struggled a bit last week in a three-point win over FCS South Dakota, and will throw quarterbacks Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson at the Bulldogs defense. This game won't draw national headlines, but it's a fun little nonconference tilt at high noon to wet your whistle for the afternoon and evening fun.

UCLA at No. 6 Oklahoma, FOX, 1 p.m.: The Chip Kelly era with the Bruins started off with a thud in the loss to Cincinnati, and they follow it up with a trip to take on the reigning Big 12 champs in their place. Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray will draw plenty of publicity after exploding in his first career start last week vs. FAU, but the bigger and more important matchup will be the Bruins offensive line against the fast and physical Sooners front seven. The Bruins couldn't keep the Bearcats out of the backfield last week, so this one might turn sideways in a hurry.

Iowa State at Iowa, FOX, 5 p.m.: There's nothing better than an intra-state, nonconference rivalry game in Week 2, and the battle for the Cy-Hawk Trophy is here for your Saturday afternoon viewing pleasure. This one went into overtime a year ago, with the Hawkeyes holding off the Cyclones in Ames. Iowa State's first game of the season got rained out, so the uncertainty surrounding the identity of the Cyclones adds a nice little wrinkle.

Kentucky at No. 25 Florida, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.: It's been 31 years since the Wildcats beat the Gators. Think about that for a second. The last win for the Wildcats occurred when Ronald Regan was in the White House, the original Nintendo was all the rage and teenagers rocked out to Poison, Skid Row, Def Leppard and Guns N' Roses. Will the Gators have 'nothing' but a good time?' It might depend on if the Wildcats history of 'livin' on a prayer' gets answered in The Swamp on Saturday night.

No. 15 Michigan State at Arizona State, ESPN, 10:45 p.m.: The Herm Edwards era with the Sun Devils got off to a great start last week, while the Spartans struggled at home against Utah State. Their reward is a cross-country trip to Sun Devil Stadium and a challenge to slow down star Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry. It's Pac-12 after dark with a lot on the line for both teams. Let's get weird.

Keep an eye on ...