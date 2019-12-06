College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Championship Week, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

It's Championship Week, and that means a couple of different things for your college football viewing habits this weekend. The first is that you get to spend an entire Saturday watching nothing but games that will decide conference titles, and in some cases, College Football Playoff berths. College football is always great, but when conference titles are on the line, it's even better.

Of course, there's a flip side to all of this, too. This will also be the final Saturday of 2019 that's filled with college football games. There's the Army-Navy Game next week and then we're into bowl season. Two wonderful events themselves, but the season of college football Saturdays ends this week, so while Championship Week is excellent, it's also bittersweet.

Here's a handy viewer's guide to help guide you through all of Saturday's conference title games.

All times Eastern.

Power Five Conferences

Big 12 Championship: No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 7 Baylor in Arlington, Texas, ABC, Noon: One of quite a few rematches this weekend. Baylor took a 28-3 lead (the most dangerous lead in football) over Oklahoma in the first game, and had a 31-10 lead at halftime, but allowed Oklahoma to storm back for a 34-31 win in the first game. This time, the Big 12 Conference title is on the line, and there could be a playoff spot available for the winner as well.

SEC Championship: No. 2 LSU vs. No. 4 Georgia in Atlanta, Georgia, CBS, 4 p.m.: LSU and Georgia have both been in the SEC since the 1932 season. This meeting in Atlanta will be only the 32nd meeting between them in 87 years, yet amazingly the second consecutive season they've met (the previous was 2013). Many believe that LSU has wrapped up a spot in the CFP no matter what happens in this game, but the Tigers are looking for their first SEC title since 2011. The Bulldogs need to win this game to reach the playoff and are playing for their second conference title in the last three years.

ACC Championship: No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 23 Virginia in Charlotte, North Carolina, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: No matter what Dabo Swinney wants you to believe, nobody thinks Clemson stinks, and nobody that isn't a Gamecocks fan is rooting for them to miss the playoffs. A lot of people are just assuming they'll win this game against Virginia, though! That's just the way this season has gone for Clemson as it has laid waste to everybody in the ACC, and only North Carolina provided a challenge. Can Virginia make things a lot more interesting in Charlotte?

Big Ten Championship: No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 8 Wisconsin in Indianapolis, Indiana, Fox, 8 p.m.: Ohio State beat up on Wisconsin 38-7 in Columbus earlier this year. That was the last time the Badgers lost, however, and they come into this game looking to win their first Big Ten title since 2012 and would love a trip to the Rose Bowl. As for Ohio State, it's playoff spot is likely secure no matter what, but it wants to win the Big Ten and hold on to the No. 1 seed in the process.

Group of Five Conferences

Louisiana at No. 21 Appalachian State, ESPN, Noon: Eli Drinkwitz has done an excellent job at Appalachian State in his first season replacing Scott Satterfield, leading the Mountaineers right back to the Sun Belt Championship. The Mountaineers are playing for their fourth consecutive conference title after joining the Sun Belt in 2014. The Ragin' Cajuns have flown a bit under the radar this season, but they aren't 10-2 by accident, and there's a reason other programs are sniffing around coach Billy Napier.

Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan in Detroit, Michigan, ESPN2, Noon: Central Michigan has been one of the most impressive stories of the season. This is a team that went 1-11 last season, and in his first year with the program, former Florida coach Jim McElwain has the Chippewas playing for their first conference title since 2009 under Butch Jones. To do so, they'll have to get past a RedHawks team that went 6-2 in conference play and is looking for their first conference title since 2010. It's our last chance for #MACtion until next fall.

UAB at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.: A few years ago, UAB's football program was shuttered. Now, shortly after its return, it's playing in its second consecutive Conference USA Championship Game looking for successive titles. To do so, it'll have to get through the Florida Atlantic team that won the conference in 2017. It's a contrast in styles, but it could be a very entertaining game.

No. 20 Cincinnati at No. 17 Memphis, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: It was just last week that Memphis beat Cincinnati in the Liberty Bowl, and now the two teams meet in the same place at a slightly different time. Both are playing for an American Athletic Conference title, but for Memphis, there's a bit more on the line. The Tigers first conference title since 2014 would likely come with a Cotton Bowl spot as well. The Bearcats are in the running for that spot as well, but with two losses, they'd need help elsewhere. Still, I think the Bearcats would be just fine with their first conference title since 2014, Cotton Bowl or not.

Hawaii at No. 19 Boise State, ESPN, 4 p.m.: Boise State is the OG Group of Five darling, and on Saturday, it will look to win its fifth Mountain West title this decade, and third under Bryan Harsin. To do so, the Broncos will have to get past the aerial attack of a Hawaii team playing in the Mountain West Championship for the first time.