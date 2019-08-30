College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 1, TV channels, kickoff times

There's no such thing as an acclimation period to the college football season. It's officially here, and it's already full-go with a loaded slate of games stretching from Thursday night (which is already in the books) until Monday night. Plan your schedule accordingly.

Two ranked opponents will play Friday night -- No. 18 Michigan State faces Tulsa and No. 19 Wisconsin faces South Florida -- and between those weekend primers and the official weekend wrap-up game Monday (No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Louisville) are dozens of games sure to capture your attention. Enough talk, though. There's a lot to get to this weekend, so let's help you look ahead with our Week 1 viewer's guide.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted

The biggest games

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 16 Auburn, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: This is the first time two ranked teams will go head-to-head this season, and it should be a dandy. Oregon has a premium arm talent in Justin Herbert and copious weapons around him. Auburn has a young-but-exciting legacy talent taking the reins in Bo Nix -- the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Tigers in the modern era. Nix and Auburn are 3.5 point favorites in this neutral site game in Arlington, Texas.

No. 2 Alabama vs. Duke, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: Bama is always appointment television, but the appointment might be a quick one here. This game may serve better as background music for a nap rather than an entertaining game. Heisman Trophy contender Tua Tagovailoa and his Tide should be in line to open their season in style.

No. 25 Stanford vs. Northwestern, FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.: On paper, this might be one of the closest games of the weekend. Northwestern lost a lot from last year's roster, including quarterback Clayton Thorson, but coach Pat Fitzgerald returns a good amount of skill talent and a quality defense that will be put to the test by Stanford's K.J. Costello.

No. 3 Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, ESPN, 7:30 p.m.: Like Alabama, Georgia should be set for a season-opening coronation. The Dawgs bring back quarterback Jake Fromm, running back De'Andre Swift and a nasty offensive line. If Vanderbilt's going to keep this interesting, it'll need to get quality production all game from running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and receiver Kalija Lipscomb -- tough asks against one of the most talented defenses from top-to-bottom in the SEC.

Other big games

No. 19 Wisconsin vs. South Florida, ESPN, 7 p.m. (Friday): Wisconsin began last season as a top-five team primed to break through into the College Football Playoff. It ended the season 8-5. With lessened expectations, the Badgers could be primed to outperform. They bring back star tailback Jonathan Taylor and should have a field day running the ball on a South Florida run defense that ranked 121st nationally in yards rushing allowed last season.

Boise State vs. Florida State, ESPNNews, noon: This game was moved from Jacksonville, Florida, to Tallahassee due to Hurricane Dorian, but it's still on -- and it should still be must-watch television. All eyes will be on FSU quarterback James Blackman and star running back Cam Akers. They'll need to mesh well early to keep the Seminoles in the mix against Boise State's high-octane offense.

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. Houston, ABC, 7:30 p.m. (Sunday): Prepare for lots of offense and minimal defense. Oklahoma ranked first in total offense last season, while the Cougars ranked seventh. With new Houston coach Dana Holgorsen at the helm, offensive production should remain a mainstay in Cougartown.

No. 9 Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ESPN, 7 p.m. (Monday): Who doesn't love football on Monday nights? The Irish are heavy favorites to go on the road and win in Louisville, but second-year starting quarterback Jawon Pass and his Cardinals won't be a pushover on their home turf.

Keep an eye on ...