College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 11, Saturday kickoff times, TV channels

Are you not entertained? If, for whatever reason, the first 10 weeks of the college football season have left you wanting more, you're getting your wish Saturday in the biggest weekend of the college football season. No. 3 Alabama will host No. 2 LSU in a massive SEC West battle between powers with unblemished records, while No. 4 Penn State will visit upstart No. 17 Minnesota in a battle of two 8-0 teams.

There's plenty more to watch throughout the day, as well. Here's a guide to all of Saturday's big games as we hit the home stretch of the college football season.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 3 LSU at No. 2 Alabama, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: Will Alabama win its ninth straight in this series, or will the new-look Tigers offense be the cure to their Crimson tinted blues? Whatever happens, it's safe to say that these two explosive offenses will light up the scoreboard more than the 9-6 regular season contest in 2011 -- LSU's last win in the series.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota, ABC, noon: The Golden Gophers have been the most surprising story of the season considering they're 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Part of that, though, has to do with a forgiving schedule. That ratchets up big time on Saturday against a Nittany Lions team that boasts one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

Maryland at No. 1 Ohio State, FOX, noon: This was one of the games of the year last season when the Buckeyes escaped College Park with a win, and this year's version features the storyline of the surprising suspension to star defensive end Chase Young.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin, FOX, 4 p.m. The Badgers are coming off of a much-needed bye week after back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Illinois, while the Hawkeyes have had an extra week to build off of a great defensive performance against Northwestern. The winner of this one will stay alive behind Minnesota in the Big Ten West.

Other big games

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida, ESPN, noon: The Gators dropped a heartbreaker to Georgia last weekend, and now have to win out in order to win the SEC East for the first time since 2016. Could the Commodores take advantage and shock the world? Stranger things have happened.

No. 12 Baylor at TCU, FS1, noon: The Bears are cruising along with an undefeated record, and have put themselves in the driver's seat for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Meanwhile, TCU's offense has been all over the place this season. One big play on either side could decide this one.

No. 16 Kansas State at Texas, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.: The Wildcats are sitting pretty in the Big 12 after the big win over Oklahoma late last month but have a tough test against a Longhorns team that's been brutal on defense this year. That defense, though, should get defensive backs Caden Sterns and B.J. Foster back.

No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.: The Hokies nearly became bowl eligible last week at Notre Dame, and will look to stun a Demon Deacons team that has been one of the pleasant surprises in the ACC this year. It's a good chance to check out Wake's stud quarterback Jamie Newman, who has flown under the radar for two-and-a-half months.

Missouri at No. 6 Georgia, ESPN, 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs are in front in the SEC East, but have to get through a brutal stretch to close out the season. Could they be looking ahead to Auburn next week? If they do, Missouri is fully capable of springing the upset.

No. 5 Clemson at N.C. State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: Poor Wolfpack. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gets to play the disrespect card after his team was placed on the outside looking in when the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday. "Little ole Clemson" will be looking for style points.

Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma, Fox, 8 p.m.: The Cyclones sprung the upset in Norman two years ago, and repeating the feat would essentially eliminate the Sooners from the College Football Playoff discussion. Will Sooners Jalen Hurts jump back into the Heisman Trophy race?

Keep and eye on ...