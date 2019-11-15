College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 12, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

We've reached mid-November, which means that conference title races are nearly settled and the sprint for spots in the College Football Playoff is in high gear. Week 12 in college football features massive games in the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 that will provide plenty of entertainment from noon until deep into the chilly November night.

What should you watch on Saturday? Here's a handy viewer's guide.

All times eastern

The biggest games

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: Georgia can wrap up the SEC East with a win on The Plains, while Auburn can serve as college football's "Team Chaos" with an upset. The Bulldogs haven't allowed a rushing touchdown all season, and the Tigers defensive front is one of the best in the game. This one should be a slugfest.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.: The Golden Gophers are surprising underdogs despite the unblemished record and big win over previously-unbeaten Penn State last week. Expect a low-scoring, defensive affair with everything on the line for coach P.J. Fleck's crew.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: The Bears will face their toughest test yet when the one-loss Sooners roll into Waco in must-win mode. Matt Rhule's crew loves to bring the heat on defense, which will put the game in the hands of star quarterback Jalen Hurts. A win would vault Hurts back into the thick of the Heisman Trophy race and keep his team in the CFP hunt.

Other big games

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, ESPN, noon: The Crimson Tide hope to rebound after last weekend's loss to LSU and have to do it in font of the loud, cowbell-clangin' crowd in Starkville. All eyes will be on the ankle of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he was seen limping toward the end of the loss to the Tigers.

Indiana at No. 9 Penn State, ABC, noon: The Nittany Lions need to win out -- including a victory over Ohio State -- to have a shot at the CFP, and the Hoosiers have secured their first season above .500 since 2007. If the Nittany Lions aren't ready, this could be a spot for an upset.

No. 11 Florida at Missouri, CBS, noon: The Gators have to win in order to have a chance in the SEC East and are coming off of a dominant performance against Vanderbilt. Quarterback Kyle Trask has become a very effective passer and is up against one of the best defenses in the SEC.

No. 14 Wisconsin at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: The Badgers have to keep winning in order to take back the Big Ten West, and Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost needs a big win to appease a restless fan base that is desperate for a winner.

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: Jim Harbaugh has struggled to beat rivals during his tenure in Ann Arbor, but he better get it done on Saturday against a struggling Spartans' squad. The offense has clicked lately, and another strong performance could make believers out of a fan base that is craving a consistent offense.

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame, NBC, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 2:30 p.m.: The Fighting Irish have New Year's Six bowl hopes, but can't afford a loss to the upstart Midshipmen. It'll be fascinating to see how the speedy Notre Dame defense handles Navy's triple option offense.

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: The Demon Deacons lost star wide receiver Sage Surratt this week and could use his help against a motivated Tigers team that has been rolling since the late September scare vs. North Carolina. Could this be the day that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence hops back into the Heisman Trophy race?

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.: The selection committee vaulted Texas from out of the rankings to No. 19 this week after the win over Kansas State, but now they have to top a Cyclones team that nearly topped Oklahoma last week. Ames can be a tricky place, and Texas coach Tom Herman could use another big win as he tries to salvage the season.

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss, ESPN, 7 p.m.: Could the Tigers be primed for a let down after the big win over Alabama? It's more likely that quarterback Joe Burrow pads his Heisman lead. The Rebels have the worst pass defense in the SEC, which should leave Burrow salivating in the film room.

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.: The Ducks have the CFP in their sights, but have to get passed a Wildcats squad that has been up and down throughout the season. If "Pac-12 After Dark" gets weird, it'll have a big impact on the college football world.

