College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 14, TV channels, Friday kickoff times

What do you want to do to cure your Thanksgiving hangover? Indulge in a college football feast, of course. College football on Black Friday is loaded with appetizers, main courses and some late night desserts that will satisfy your post-turkey day needs.

What should you keep an eye on this Friday when you're done shopping those sales? Here's a handy viewer's guide.

All times eastern

The biggest games

Texas Tech at Texas, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: The Longhorns need a win to avoid a .500 season in coach Tom Herman's third year at the helm, and have to do it against a Red Raiders squad that would love to finish off Matt Wells' first season with a bang. If Texas falls, the pressure on Herman next year will be as large as Bevo's horns.

No. 24 Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC, Noon: The Cavaliers haven't won the Battle of the Commonwealth since 2003 but came close in the overtime thriller last season. The 2019 edition serves as the de facto ACC Coastal championship game with a trip to face Clemson next week on the line.

Missouri at Arkansas, CBS, 2:30 p.m.: The Tigers didn't win their appeal to lift the bowl ban, but a win over the Razorbacks would put them at 6-6 and send them into the offseason on a high note. Arkansas, on the other hand, simply needs some good news heading into the offseason before a new coaching staff takes over.

No. 19 Cincinnati at No. 18 Memphis, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: The Bearcats have already wrapped up a berth in the AAC Championship Game, and Memphis would clinch the West and a rematch in the Liberty Bowl with the same Bearcats squad next weekend.

Washington State at Washington, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.: The Huskies have won the Apple Cup for six straight years and another win would send the Cougars to a 6-6 record -- their first non-winning season since 2014. It'll also feature a great quarterback battle between Washington's Jacob Eason and Washington State's Anthony Gordon.

Other big games

No. 17 Iowa at Nebraska, Big Ten Network, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 2:30 p.m.: The Hawkeyes can make a strong case for a New Year's Six bowl with a rivalry win over the Cornhuskers. Conversely, second-year Nebraska coach Scott Frost could use a win in the final game of the regular season to give his fans hope for the future.

No. 20 Boise State at Colorado State, CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.: The Broncos have already wrapped up a berth in the Mountain West Championship Game, but they can't afford a loss if they want to get to a New Year's Six bowl game.

No. 25 Appalachian State at Troy, ESPN+, 6 p.m.: The Mountaineers are still in the mix for the Group of Five berth in the New Year's Six, and Troy's offense has been cooking with gas over the last couple of games. This should be a fun lower-level matchup for your Friday evening fun.

South Florida at UCF, ESPN, 8 p.m.: The War on I-4 has become one of the most widely-known Group of Five rivalries in the country. Even though this one doesn't carry conference title ramifications, Sunshine State pride will be on the line when the Bulls and Knights tee it up.

Keep an eye on ...