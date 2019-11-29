College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 14, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times
Rivalry week -- the best week of the year -- has arrived as the 2019 regular season comes to a close
The college football regular season wraps up on Saturday with rivalry week -- the most wonderful football week of the year. Top-ranked Ohio State squares off with its chief rival in No. 13 Michigan to open the day, No. 5 Alabama and No. 15 Auburn square off in a pivotal game for the Crimson Tide in the middle of the day, and No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Oklahoma get the chance to make College Football Playoff statements in prime time.
What should you keep an eye on? Here's a handy viewer's guide to navigate you through all of the Week 14 action.
All times eastern
The biggest games
No. 1 Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), Noon: The Wolverines will hope to finally get over the hump against the Buckeyes and close the regular season out on a high note. Justin Fields and Co. can polish off a perfect regular season and cruise in the Big Ten Championship Game with the No. 1 spot in the CFP in their sights.
No. 5 Alabama at No. 15 Auburn, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: The Crimson Tide need style points in Mac Jones' only meaningful start at quarterback in place of Tua Tagovailoa. If they can solve the Auburn defensive riddle, it will sit well with the selection committee even though they won't play on championship weekend.
No. 12 Wisconsin at No. 8 Minnesota, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: The Big Ten West will be on the line when these two historical rivals meet. The Gophers have the chance to make the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time in history and keep their CFP hopes alive.
Colorado at No. 6 Utah, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: Utah is a four-touchdown favorite over the Buffaloes, and it wouldn't hurt to show off its resurgent offense in front of a national audience in prime time. Get ready for the Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss show.
No. 7 Oklahoma at No. 21 Oklahoma State, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 8 p.m.: The Sooners are fighting an uphill battle in the eyes of the selection committee, but a win over a respected Cowboys squad on the road in Bedlam could give them plenty of credibility heading into the Big 12 Championship Game.
Other big games
No. 3 Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN, Noon: The Gamecocks have had a miserable season but can likely knock their rival out of the CFP with an upset in Columbia. The Tigers, on the other hand, wouldn't mind another big win en route to the ACC Championship Game.
No. 4 Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC, noon: It's the last chance for the Bulldogs to prove that the passing game can be explosive, and it'll be against the second-best pass defense in the ACC. With LSU looming in the SEC Championship Game, quarterback Jake Fromm needs to prove that he can have a big day through the air.
No. 9 Baylor at Kansas, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.: The Bears should handle the lowly Jayhawks with ease but would love to do so in a big way to impress the committee. Plus, momentum heading into the Big 12 Championship Game wouldn't hurt.
Texas A&M at No. 2 LSU, ESPN, 7 p.m.: The Tigers could use some style points to get back to the No. 1 spot. Perhaps more pressing is revenge for the seven-overtime loss to the Aggies last season.
Florida State at No. 11 Florida, SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.: The Gators are 17-point favorites, but the Seminoles could close out a lackluster season with a big win for interim coach and player-favorite Odell Haggins.
The best of the rest ...
- Rutgers at No. 10 Penn State, Big Ten Network, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.
- Oregon State at No. 14 Oregon, Pac-12 Networks, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.
- No. 16 Notre Dame at Stanford, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.
- No. 23 Iowa State at Kansas, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 4 p.m.
