College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 3, TV channels, kickoff times

There are rivalries, revenge games and trap games in store in Week 3 of the college football season featuring some of the top teams in the country. No, there aren't any ranked vs. ranked games on the slate. What happens when there aren't any games with direct College Football Playoff implications? Shenanigans, of course.

Here's a guide to help you navigate a fun Saturday of games set for the third week of the season.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Biggest games

No. 2 Alabama at South Carolina, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: Oh yes, we are headed back to the scene of the crime. South Carolina handed then-No. 1 Alabama its first loss of the 2010 season in the last game the two teams played, and the Gamecocks will look to repeat the feat Saturday afternoon in Williams-Brice Stadium. Will freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski become a legend in his second start at South Carolina?

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State, FS1, 4 p.m.: The battle for the Cy Hawk Trophy will go down at Jack Trice Stadium in what will be an electric atmosphere. The Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak in the series, and the Cyclones will hope to end it and jump back into the national conversation.

No. 24 USC at BYU, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: Kedon Slovis has been just fine as the quarterback of the Trojans, but now he has to go on the road to Provo to take on a BYU squad that is riding high after topping Tennessee. Is this a must-win game for Trojans coach Clay Helton? After the administration shakeup this week, it might be.

No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: The Orange have given Clemson its toughest tests in each of the last two seasons, winning at home in 2017 and taking the Tigers to the brink in Death Valley last season. The Orange let Maryland move up and down the field last week, so it'll take their best performance on Saturday to upset the Tigers.

Other big games

No. 6 Ohio State at Indiana, FOX, noon: The Buckeyes have proven any remaining doubters wrong, have a difference-maker at quarterback in Justin Fields and have become a defensive force rather than a laughing stock. The Hoosiers have quarterback questions, so sit back, relax and enjoy the Buckeyes show.

Pitt at No. 13 Penn State, ABC, noon: How about a rivalry game in the first wave of Saturday afternoon games? Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver K.J. Hamler will hope to have a big day against Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi and a stingy defense.

No. 9 Florida at Kentucky, ESPN, 7 p.m.: The Wildcats broke the Gators' 31-game winning streak in the series last year in Gainesville, and are hoping to make it two in a row. They'll trot out Troy graduate transfer quarterback Sawyer Smith in place of the injured Terry Wilson against a ferocious Gators defense. Good luck with that!

Stanford at No. 17 UCF, ESPN, 3:30 p.m.: The Knights get to host a Power Five opponent in a "prove it" game for both programs. Brandon Wimbush and Dillon Gabriel each started games under center, and one of them will have to have a big day through the air against a tough Cardinal defense. KJ Costello is back for the Cardinal under center, so expect a fun one in the Bounce House.

No. 21 Maryland at Temple, CBS Sports Network, noon: The Terrapins have sprinted out to a 2-0 record, quarterback Josh Jackson has found new life after two seasons at Virginia Tech and Anthony McFarland Jr. has become one of the best players in the game. Temple has had two weeks to prepare for this one, so expect some fireworks between the Terps and Owls.

Arizona State at No. 18 Michigan State, FOX, 4 p.m.: Sun Devils coach Herm Edwards got his first signature win last year in this, but the Spartans defense returns largely intact and with a full year of experience. Expect a fun quarterback battle between Michigan State's Brian Lewerke and Arizona State's Jayden Daniels.

No. 5 Oklahoma at UCLA, FOX, 8 p.m.: The Sooners are big favorites here thanks to the heroics of Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts, but the defense is still a mystery. Could UCLA take advantage? If it does, it will be the signature win for second-year Bruins coach Chip Kelly.

Keep an eye on ...