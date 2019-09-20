College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 4, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

Week 4 of the college football season is off to a riveting start with Tulane coming from behind to win in the final seconds against Houston in epic fashion on Thursday night. The week continues Friday night with two massive games: a Pac-12 showdown between USC and No. 10 Utah, and Air Force heading to Idaho to take on unbeaten No. 20 Boise State.

Saturday is filled with must-watch games around the country, starting off early in the Big Ten with Michigan and Wisconsin, all the way through the late evening with Notre Dame and Georgia.

Here's a guide to help you navigate Saturday's biggest contests around the country and where to have that remote control pointed.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Biggest games

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia, CBS, 8 p.m.: The biggest game of the weekend will air on america's most-watched network on Saturday night when the Fighting Irish travel to Athens to take on No. 3 Georgia. Notre Dame enters this game 2-0 with two commanding victories over solid competition. Georgia enters this game 3-0 and with one of the stingiest defenses in the country that is surrendering only 7.66 points per game. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has the passing and rushing prowess to pressure UGA's defense in a way it hasn't been this season.

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: Behind true freshman quarterback Bo Nix, Auburn is off to a promising 3-0 start. Its biggest test awaits Saturday as the Tigers travel to College Station to take on No. 17 Texas A&M in one of the most raucous environments in the SEC. The Aggies are two weeks removed from a 24-10 loss to No. 1 Clemson and on the hunt to prove they can be contenders in the vaunted SEC West.

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin, FOX, stream on FuboTV (Try for free) noon: Michigan heads to Wisconsin on Saturday as an underdog for just the seventh time under Jim Harbaugh. The previous six occurrences when the Wolverines were underdogs all resulted in losses. Against a Badgers defense that hasn't given up a point all season, pressure will be on Michigan's anemic offense to reverse that trend.

Tennessee at No. 9 Florida, ESPN, noon: Florida lost its starting quarterback, Feleipe Franks, for the season during last week's win over Kentucky. Not all hope is lost for the Gators, though -- Kyle Trask looked more than competent replacing him. The Gators get a downtrodden Vols team Saturday that is 1-2 and in desperate need of some positive momentum.

Other big games

Oklahoma State at No. 12 Texas, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: Texas is favored in the eyes of Vegas to scoot past Oklahoma State and kick off conference play in style. But Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has had the Longhorns' number of late, coming into Saturday with a five-game winning streak in Austin. If the nation's rushing leader Chuba Hubbard and nation's receiving leader Tylan Wallace continue their early season surges, the Cowboys could be on the verge of extending that streak.

No. 4 LSU at Vanderbilt, SEC Network, noon: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the Belle of the Ball in college football right now. He's doing for the Tigers what they've not had in years: providing competent play from the sport's most important position. He leads LSU into Nashville for its first SEC road game of the season as double-digit favorites.

No. 23 California at Ole Miss, ESPNU, noon: It's time to find out if No. 23 Cal is for real. The Golden Bears are 3-0 with a 20-19 win over Washington sandwiched between victories over UC-Davis and North Texas, but a road test at Ole Miss could be a real barometer to determine if this team can be a legitimate threat to win the Pac-12.

No. 15 UCF at Pittsburgh, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: Death, taxes, and UCF looking like the most underrated team in college football. When will we learn? After smacking Stanford 45-27 last week, the Knights take their show on the road to face a 1-2 Pitt team that is coming off an emotional 17-10 loss to Penn State. If we're to take UCF seriously as a darkhorse in the CFP race, this is a game it needs to make a statement.

No. 16 Oregon at Stanford, ESPN, 7 p.m.: Oregon has outscored opponents 112-9 since opening its season with a 27-21 loss to Auburn. The revenge tour takes its show on the road Saturday against a Stanford team that has lost two straight in lopsided fashion.

Keep an eye on ...