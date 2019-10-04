College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 6, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

October is here and it really starts to feel more like football time in America. Week 6 of the college football season starts hot, though, with some key top-25 matchups in the noon and 3:30 p.m. slates. The Big Ten and SEC will be front and center with Iowa heading to Michigan for a good ol' fashioned rock fight while Auburn and Florida face off in the Swamp in a battle of playoff hopefuls. Then, at night, stay up late for some Pac-12 action featuring Oregon and Washington against North division underdogs.

How should you navigate the day? Here's a viewer's guide for your college football Saturday.

All times Eastern; games played Saturday unless otherwise noted.

The Biggest Games

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: There's a lot riding on this game for both teams in this Big Ten cross-division game. The Hawkeyes are undefeated, but their best win is a one-point squeaker over Iowa State. A win in Ann Arbor would be an eye-opener that Iowa might have something to say about the Big Ten West race. Michigan, on the other hand, can't afford to start letting the losses pile up. Two physical teams in a high-stakes game makes this one compelling.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 10 Florida, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: A top-10 matchup on CBS will mean a statement win for one of these teams that will surely go a long way in impressing the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as they start to reveal their weekly rankings. Both defenses are playing lights out, but Auburn quarterback Bo Nix could be the difference here in a potentially low-scoring game.

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: A Big Ten East game will start giving us clarity on that division. Sparty has played Ohio State close over the past decade and notched a couple of big-time wins, but the last two games have been decisively in favor of the Buckeyes. Ohio State is fresh off a monster road win at Nebraska and is arguably the best team in college football right now.

Other Big Games

Utah State at No. 5 LSU, SEC Network, noon: LSU is a big favorite -- the line is hovering around four touchdowns -- but the Tigers need to be wary of a look-ahead game. Utah State is good enough to compete with Power Five teams as the Aggies already took Wake Forest down to the wire at the beginning of the season. Both offenses like to go fast and score quickly, so this may be akin to watching the Wimbledon final. If Utah State is going to pull the upset, quarterback Jordan Love needs to have the best game of his career.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), noon: Another game in which the favorite (Oklahoma State, in this case) should be on the lookout. The Cowboys go to Lubbock with one of the most productive playmakers in the entire FBS. Running back Chuba Hubbard leads the country with 938 yards rushing and has three 200-yard games. This will be Jett Duffey's first start at quarterback this season for the Red Raiders.

Cal at No. 13 Oregon, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 7:00 p.m.: Cal was sneaky good before losing quarterback Chase Garbers against Arizona State a week ago. Devon Modster, a one-time UCLA signal-caller, will get the start for the Bears. Playing at home, Oregon should be able to notch another win as long as it can move the ball well enough against this tough Cal defense.

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, ESPN, 9:30 p.m.: Playing Washington at home ends an absolutely brutal start of the season for the Cardinal, who have already played USC and UCF. The Huskies are led by strong-armed quarterback Jacob Eason and group of talented pass-catchers. Can Stanford's defense stand tall? It's been a hit-or-miss group this season. Washington is the favorite, but pour some coffee and hang out late to see if #Pac12AfterDark makes an appearance in Palo Alto.

Keep an eye on ...