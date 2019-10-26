College football schedule, games 2019: What to watch in Week 9, Saturday kickoff times, TV channels

Ladies and gentlemen, I don't mean to alarm you, but entering Week 9 we are firmly entrenched in the second half of the college football season. This is the last weekend of October, meaning November will be here shortly and so will the first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings. It's the time of the season when every game takes on a little more meaning than usual. An early-season loss is never a good thing, but it allows you plenty of time to make up for it. That's no longer the case. Every win and loss carries just a little more weight than they did earlier in the season.

Some of the top teams in the country will be in action this weekend, and if any slip up and suffer an unexpected defeat, you can bet that loss will carry some extra weight in the eyes of the selection committee. Because the truth is that The College Football Playoff isn't scheduled to be played until late December, but it's already begun.

All times Eastern.

The biggest games

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State, Fox, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), Noon: This is one of those playoff games. Wisconsin can still win the Big Ten even with a loss to Illinois last week, but its national title hopes are on the ropes. A win over Ohio State would go a long way toward revitalizing them. As for the Buckeyes, they're clearly a team with national title aspirations this season. They're also a team that's played better than just about everybody else so far. The world is waiting for them to slip up. This game could be that moment, or it could be another dominant performance.

No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU, CBS, 3:30 p.m.: It's just another weekend in the SEC West when two top-10 teams square off. LSU has been one of the bigger surprises of the season, and barring an unexpected debacle in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night, a win here for LSU would set up a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown next week. As for Auburn, it can't afford another loss. It's a must-win for the orange and blue Tigers if they want to keep their division title hopes as well as their SEC and playoff dreams alive.

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan, ABC, 7:30 p.m.: Michigan came close to knocking off Penn State on the road last weekend, but couldn't pull off a comeback. Now the Wolverines are out of the Big Ten race, but this week presents a chance to take the sting out of that truth. What's better than destroying a rival's hopes if you can't win yourself, right? While it's somewhat of a longshot with a loss already on the resume, Notre Dame is still alive for a playoff berth. A loss in Ann Arbor would eliminate it.

Other big games

No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State, ABC, Noon: This is an interesting game because, as good as Oklahoma has been this year, it hasn't run into an opponent quite like Kansas State yet in 2019. This will be a clash of styles that is part of what makes college football such an interesting sport.

No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State, ABC, 3:30 p.m.: This is a rivalry game in the Big Ten, but it's a rivalry game that was kind of put upon both schools when Penn State joined the Big Ten in the 1990s. What's ironic, though, is that fans of both schools have taken to mocking the level of the rivalry so often that I think it's become an actual rivalry. It's like both fan bases are trying to prove they care less about it than the other, and that's a cornerstone of any great rivalry. Of course, the fact both have played a lot of important games against one another in recent years has helped, too.

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Iowa State, FS1, stream on FuboTV (Try for free), 3:30 p.m.: Iowa State got off to a slow start to the season, but has picked things up in recent weeks. Now it looks like a team that is fully capable of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. Oklahoma State's run into some trouble in Big 12 play and is 1-3 in conference play. Still, the Cowboys are a better team than their record suggests, and this could prove to be an entertaining game.

Washington State at No. 11 Oregon, ESPN, 10:30 p.m.: After beating Washington last week, Oregon is firmly in the driver's seat of the Pac-12 North. The Ducks have a two-game lead on second-place Oregon State -- Oregon State! -- in the division, but a loss to the Cougars this week would make the division race a lot more interesting. The Cougars rebounded from a rough stretch last week, and should never be taken lightly.

Keep an eye on ...