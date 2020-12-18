The final weekend of college football's strange 2020 season has arrived. This weekend will be host to nine FBS conference championship games along with other one-off games between other schools. There was supposed to be a 10th in the Sun Belt, but COVID-19 issues at Coastal Carolina forced that game against Louisiana to be canceled. Because of that, the Chanticleers and Ragin' Cajuns have been declared co-champions.

Exactly how much drama these conference title matchups drum up remains to be seen. The College Football Playoff picture looks clear, though Texas A&M and Cincinnati are surely hoping for some chaos if they're going to enter the top four on Selection Sunday. However these nine games play out, even getting to this point is a victory. It's been a long, tough road for these teams, and playing for a conference championship carries a lot of weight.

From the ACC rematch between Clemson and Notre Dame to the Pac-12's new-look game between USC and Oregon on Friday night, there's a lot going down. Let us help you navigate how to watch this great weekend of college football action with a handy viewer's guide.

All times Eastern



Power Five championships

Friday

Pac-12: USC vs. Oregon -- 8 p.m. on FOX and fuboTV (Try for free) -- Preview, predictions

Saturday

Group of Five championships

Friday

Conference USA : Marshall vs. UAB -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com

: Marshall vs. UAB -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com MAC: Buffalo vs. Ball State -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV (Try for free)

Saturday