Week 3 of the college football season has arrived, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups that headline what could be another wild week of action. On CBS, No. 22 Penn State will become the first Big Ten team to play Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium when the two tee it up on Saturday afternoon. This Big Ten vs. SEC showdown sees the Tigers looking for revenge at home after a 28-20 loss to the Nittany Lions in Happy Valley last season.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Oklahoma will rekindle its rivalry with Nebraska and No. 13 Miami will head to College Station, Texas, to take on No. 24 Texas A&M. All kinds of chaos broke loose last weekend during a wild Week 2, including in College Station where Appalachian State topped the Aggies in a stunning upset.

The drama on Saturday should be aplenty, and below we have provided a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate all of the action. All times eastern.

The best games

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): Mickey Joseph will lead the Cornhuskers out of the tunnel and into the post-Scott Frost era after the legendary former Cornhuskers quarterback was fired on Sunday. He'll see old Big 12 rival Oklahoma on the other sideline, and there's no doubt that a win over one of the most consistent programs over the last decade would ease the tension in Lincoln.

No. 24 Penn State at Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): This is a critical game for an Auburn team that not only struggled against San Jose State last weekend but has a coach in Bryan Harsin who was almost run off in February. This could be a pivot point for the direction of the program against a Nittany Lions team that would love to make a big statement in SEC country.

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): The college football world seemingly wrote off the Ducks after they got smoked by Georgia in Week 1, but first-year coach Dan Lanning could erase that disappointment with a win over a Cougars team that topped Baylor in a double-overtime thriller last week. If you haven't watched Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall spin it, give him a look.

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Huskies lead the Pac-12 in passing and the Spartans pass defense was its Achilles heel last year despite its win over Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl. We'll know a lot about both teams after what should be a fun atmosphere inside Husky Stadium.

No. 13 Miami at No. 24 Texas A&M -- 9 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): This game was already dripping with intrigue due to the desperation from the Aggies after losing to Appalachian State last week, and a statement could be made by the Hurricanes with a win in SEC country. Coach Jimbo Fisher has reportedly made a quarterback change from Haynes King to Max Johnson, which cranks the interest up even more.

Best of the rest