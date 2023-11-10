Conference championship races and the chase for the College Football Playoff are in focus in what is sure to be a wild slate in Week 11. Here in mid-November, it's truly time to start separating the contenders from the pretenders, and Saturday's action will provide some more clarity in the hunt for the national championship.

No. 3 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State will tee it up in University Park, Pennsylvania, in what is a must-win game for the Nittany Lions in their chase to make the Big Ten Championship Game. The big story here, however, is the current state of Michigan football. The Wolverines have been embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that's drawn the ire of both the NCAA and Big Ten, and this is the biggest game they'll play since news of the scandal broke.

No. 9 Ole Miss will travel to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia in a massive cross-division SEC game. The Rebels are in a must-win situation in their race to make the CFP, while Georgia can clinch the SEC East with a win over coach Lane Kiffin's crew.

No. 13 Tennessee and No. 14 Missouri will square off in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. This SEC East battle could loom large in the race for a New Year's Six berth. Out west, No. 18 Utah and No. 5 Washington will be battling in Seattle in what is a massive game for the Huskies in its quest to make the CFP, while Utah needs this one to hang on in the Pac-12 Championship Game race.

What should you pay attention to Saturday afternoon? Let's take a spin around the country in this week's viewer's guide.

All times eastern

The best games

No. 3 Michigan at No. 10 Penn State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Penn State finally unleashed quarterback Drew Allar last weekend, and he will likely have to shine again this week against the lockdown Wolverines defense. Meanwhile, Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy could make a massive Heisman Trophy statement if he's able to lead his team to the win. This will set the landscape for the remainder of the season in the SEC East. If Penn State is able to spring the upset, chaos will ensue.

No. 18 Utah at No. 5 Washington -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): This one will come down to Washington's defense. The Huskies have been brutal over the last month-plus, but the offense -- led by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr -- has been able to shadow their shortcomings. If the Utes are able to take advantage, or play their style and shut down Penix and Co., this could get sketchy for the undefeated Huskies in their quest for an undefeated season.

No. 13 Tennessee at No. 14 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Keep an eye on Missouri running back Cody Schrader. The SEC's leading rusher has been money all year long and might have to shoulder more of the load this week with the status of wide receiver Luther Burden III in doubt. On the other side of the ball, the multi-dimensional rushing attack that has been the hallmark of the Volunteers this season could wear down the Tigers if it's able to operate at the fast pace that is associated with coach Josh Heupel.

No. 9 Ole Miss at No. 2 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The Rebels have been an offensive force thanks to a stellar running game led by Quinshon Judkins combined with the dynamic passing attack that quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrived in over the last two seasons. The Bulldogs defense shut down Missouri last week and led them to the win, and a repeat effort will be required to extend the winning streak to 27 games.

Best of the rest