It is the penultimate weekend of the college football regular season, and Week 12 will provide some fascinating battles that will have a huge impact in the race for the College Football Playoff.

No. 5 Washington will travel to Corvallis, Oregon, to take on No. 11 Oregon State in an attempt to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and keep its undefeated season alive, as it heads full steam toward the CFP. Meanwhile, The Beavers need a win to stay in the conference title race in what will be the final season of the Pac-12 as we know it.

No. 18 Tennessee has a chance to play spoiler on Saturday afternoon in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week, as the Vols will look to end No. 1 Georgia's 27-game winning streak and, potentially, give its rival no margin for error in the race for the CFP. The Volunteers got smoked by No. 9 Missouri last week, but the Bulldogs made a huge statement against No. 13 Ole Miss in a 52-17 blowout Between the Hedges.

What should you watch on Saturday? Let's break down the weekend and help you navigate all of the action in this week's viewer's guide.

All times eastern

The best games

No. 3 Michigan at Maryland -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): The Wolverines' dominated Penn State last week with a dominating rushing attack, and that'll likely be the plan this week against the Terrapins. The sign-stealing scandal has dominated headlines during the month of November and this game provides another chance for Michigan to prove that it can avoid the noise and keep chugging toward another CFP appearance.

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona -- 2:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, fuboTV (try for free): The Wildcats have been one of the most surprising teams of the season, as they have navigated significant injuries to land in the College Football Playoff Rankings as the season winds down. Keep an eye on freshman quarterback Noah Fifita as he faces off against a Utah defense that has been rock solid all season.

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has not only settled in to the role in his first year in the top spot on the depth chart, but he has emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate for the top-ranked Bulldogs. The Volunteers defense is reeling and this game provides another opportunity for Beck to build his case and keep the Bulldogs cruising toward their third straight national title.

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas -- 7 p.m. on FS1, fuboTV (try for free): The Sunflower Showdown is a battle between ranked opponents, and the Wildcats will be looking to extend their winning streak over the Jayhawks to 15 straight games. The Wildcats need a win and absolute chaos to get into the Big 12 Championship Game, so expect some fireworks in one of the most underrated rivalries in the sport.

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This is not only a critical game for both teams, but it's one that features a CFP contender in Washington that needs to gain some momentum on the defensive side of the ball if it intends to solidify itself as a true power. The Beavers can pound the rock, so look for them to drain the clock and keep the Huskies offense on the sideline as they attempt to play spoiler in the CFP race.

Best of the rest