Week 10 of the 2025 season is an important one. It's the last slate of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled, providing a glimpse into the selection committee's methodology as it embraces the recent tweaks to the 12-team format.

And, as we saw last season, the expanded field adds plenty of pressure to regular season games. For instance, though USC currently ranks 23rd in the AP Top 25 and Nebraska is unranked -- both are still in the hunt with just two losses thus far.

Each has plenty of work to do, but the door isn't shut yet. A late-season run from either could lead to an at-large spot.

So that same logic, obviously, applies to any team currently ranked inside the top 20. Week 10 is home to three games featuring ranked opponents as the College Football Playoff race starts to heat up.

Which games deserve your attention Saturday? Here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate the Week 10 action.

All times Eastern

The best games

No. 9 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Texas -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): All eyes are on Texas' quarterback situation entering this contest. Start Arch Manning was listed as questionable as he remains in concussion protocol. That means Matthew Caldwell, who joined the Longhorns in the spring as a late insurance option, could be in line for his first start at Texas. Regardless of who is in the lineup, Texas will have its hands full against a very good Vanderbilt squad. The Commodores have won two straight games against ranked opponents.

No. 2 Indiana at Maryland -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium: Indiana will look to keep rolling and maintain its unblemished record as it travels to Maryland. The Hoosiers are also searching for their second-straight 9-0 start under coach Curt Cignetti; they never started 9-0 before Cignetti arrived. Indiana's cruised to that impressive start, as well. The Hoosiers have won seven of their eight games by at least two possessions and they currently lead the FBS with a +34.5 point differential.

No. 18 Oklahoma at No. 14 Tennessee -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): This is a must-win game for both teams. It's been a rough month for the Sooners, who are 1-2 over their last three contests. That includes a 17-point loss to a previously unranked Texas team. At least Oklahoma does have one win against a Power Four opponent with a winning record. Tennessee cannot lay claim to that achievement. The Vols have suffered defeat in their two games against ranked SEC schools. They need to start building a serious résumé as the College Football Playoff approaches.

No. 23 USC at Nebraska -- 7:30 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (try for free): Another crucial game for two teams trying to remain above water in the postseason race. USC has been in and out of the AP Top 25 poll as it struggles with consistency. Nebraska is consistently bad against ranked opponents. The Huskers have not won against a top 25 team under Rhule. In fact, Rhule has not beaten a ranked opponent since 2016 when he was at Temple. Time to really earn that nice new extension Nebraska just gave him.

No. 17 Cincinnati at No. 24 Utah -- 10:15 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): It's worth staying up to watch this one. Cincinnati has flown under the radar in spite of its impressive resurgence under coach Scott Satterfield, who has the Bearcats in the mix for the Big 12 Championship Game -- and even more. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has been the catalyst behind the turnaround. He hasn't thrown an interception since Cincinnati's season opener and he has 20 touchdowns passing in that span. Utah is trying to break back into the Big 12's upper tier after a couple of setbacks over the last month.

Best of the rest

Penn State at No. 1 Ohio State -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 10 Miami at SMU -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

UAB at UConn -- noon on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Army at Air Force -- noon on CBS, CBS Sports App, Paramount+ Premium

Navy at North Texas -- noon on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Arizona State at Iowa State -- 1 p.m. on TNT, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 16 Louisville at Virginia Tech -- 3 p.m. on The CW Network, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 5 Georgia at Florida -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free)

Delaware at Liberty -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 13 Texas Tech at Kansas State -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (try for free)

No. 15 Virginia at California -- 3:45 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

South Carolina at No. 7 Ole Miss -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free)

Wyoming at San Diego State -- 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

No. 8 Georgia Tech at NC State -- 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free)

Hawaii at San Jose State -- 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App